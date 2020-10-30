To help you out with finding all 11 Tech Points in Tower Hamlets, we’ve prepared this Watch Dogs Legion Tower Hamlets Tech Point Locations guide to walk you through the exact location of each one of them.

There’s 11 Tech Point scattered around the Tower Hamlets district in Watch Dogs Legion. The positions of these Tech Points are marked on the map, but you can still have some trouble finding them as the marker doesn’t tell you their precise location.

Watch Dogs Legion Tower Hamlets Tech Point Locations

Before you go out hunting for these Tech Points, make sure you have a Spiderbot and Cargo Drone available.

Tech Point #1: Cemetery Park

This Tech Point is in the Cemetery Park, which is at the north-west corner of Tower Hamlets. It’s inside the building that’s at the entrance of the park.

Use your Spiderbot to crawl through the vent and reach the Tech Point.

Tech Point #2: Albion Station Bethnal Green

This Tech Point is in the Albion Station Bethnal Green, which is on the northern side of Tower Hamlets.

This area is restricted, so you’ll need to use a Spiderbot to get the Tech Point from inside the building.

Tech Point #3: Helmsmans Tracks

This Tech Point is in Helmsmans Tracks, which is on the eastern side of Tower Hamlets.

Use your Spiderbot to go inside the vent under the bridge and then arm the trap.

This will distract the hostiles, allowing you to take them out. Once they’re dealt with, shoot the explosive container by the wooden wall with the red ‘X’ mark on it.

This will lead you to the room containing the Tech Point.

Tech Point #4: Old Spitalfields Market

This Tech Point is in the Old Spitalfields Market, which is on the eastern side of Tower Hamlets.

The Tech Point is inside the lab, surrounded by hostiles, so you’ll need to use your Spiderbot to get it.

Tech Point #5: Brick Lane

This Tech Point is in Brick Lane, which is on the north-east side of Tower Hamlets. It’s sitting on a rooftop.

Tech Point #6: Whitechapel Terminus

This Tech Point is in Whitechapel Terminus, which is on the north-west side of Tower Hamlets.

The Tech Point is in the underground area, so you’ll have to use your Spiderbot once again.

Tech Point #7: Albion Drone Facility

This Tech Point is in the Albion Drone Facility, which is on the western side of Tower Hamlets.

Hack the electric door to open it up and use your Spiderbot to go inside, and you’ll find the Tech Point in the room to your right.

Tech Point #8: Royal London Hospital

This Tech Point is in the Royal London Hospital, which is on the western side of Tower Hamlets.

It’s sitting on the balcony. You can use your Cargo Drone to get up there and get it yourself.

Tech Point #9: Thames Landing

This Tech Point is in Thames Landing, which is on the southern side of Tower Hamlets. It’s inside the caged area by the boat.

Tech Point #10: Albion Station Wrapping

This Tech Point is in Albion Station Wrapping, which is on the southern side of Tower Hamlets. It’s on top of the rooftop.

Tech Point #11: Tower of London

This Tech Point is at the Tower of London, which is on the south-west corner of Tower Hamlets. It’s on the patio outside the building.