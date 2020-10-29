Watch Dogs Legion Masks Locations Guide

Our Watch Dogs Legion Mask Locations Guide will help you collect all the Masks in London by giving you the locations of each and every single one of the masks available in WDL.

Watch Dogs Legion Mask Locations

There are a total of 38 Masks available for the taking in Watch Dogs Legion.

Much like other collectibles, most of them can be quite easily obtained while some will make you work for them.

However, fret not; we’ve got you covered as our guide below outlines the location of each one of them.

So, let’s begin!

City of Westminster Masks

Mask # 1

On the ledge at Perry Harris Redevelopment.

Mask # 2

Next to a couple of barrels at Broca Tech.

Mask # 3

At the entrance of Buckingham Palace Gardens.

Mask # 4

Inside the safe house, on the stairway leading to the first floor.

Mask # 5

Over a crate in the Downing Street.

Mask # 6

On the computer table inside London Carriage Service.

Mask # 7

Inside New Scotland Yard, on a side table, next to a computer table.

Mask # 8

On the wooden table inside the Somerset House.

Mask # 9

Inside Thorne’s Felts, on a wooden table, accessible through the pipeline.

Camden Masks

Mask # 1

Inside the control room of Albion Internment Centre.

Mask # 2

On the roof of Camden Market.

Mask # 3

On a computer table at St. Pancras International.

Islington and Hackney Masks

Mask # 1

On the computer table on the third floor of the Sandstone Residence.

Mask # 2

Inside a room with a glass door entrance in FoodTown.

Mask # 3

On the second highest ledge at World of Tomorrow.

Mask # 4

Inside the Museum of the Home, near a couple of sacks.

Tower Hamlets Masks

Mask # 1

Inside the train station of Helmsmans Tracks.

Mask # 2

Over a table on the first floor of Cemetery Park, with a guardian protecting it.

Mask # 3

On the balcony of Limehouse Garden.

City of London

Mask # 1

Amongst the pillars of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Mask # 2

Inside the TV room of the Walkie Talkie.

Mask # 3

In the rightward rathole from the entrance of The Roberts and Scott Hall.

Mask # 4

In the storage room beneath London Bridge.

Mask # 5

Near the London Bridge.

Southwark

Mask # 1

Over a crate at Rotherhithe Docks.

Mask # 2

On the bottom of the stairs, leading to the ground floor.

Mask # 3

Over the steel cupboard on the second floor of Southwark.

Mask # 4

In the storage room of the Nexus Tower.

Mask # 5

On the roof of Martlet’s Nest.

Mask # 6

On the roof of the Xcess.

Mask # 7

Inside the phone booth at The London Lens.

Mask # 8

On the top of Brixton Barrier Block.

Mask # 9

On top of the Brixton Recreation Centre.

Mask # 10

Over the generators on the roof of the European Processing Centre.

Mask # 11

On the topmost ledge of MI-6 Building.

Mask # 12

On the topmost ledge of Embassy Garden.

Mask # 13

On the ledge towards the left of the Battersea’s entrance.