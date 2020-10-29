Watch Dogs Legion Drinks Locations Guide

To unlock the Bottom’s Up trophy and achievement in Watch Dogs Legion, you need to find 26 different drinks that are scattered around the map of the game. This guide contains all these Watch Dogs Legions Drinks Locations and the bars where you can find them.

Watch Dogs Legion Drinks Locations

To help you unlock the Bottom’s Up achievement in Watch Dogs Legion, we’ve prepared this guide which will show you the exact location of each of the drinks that you need to find.

Westminster Drinks Locations

Drinks #1 Location: Safehouse

This very first drink is conveniently located right inside your safehouse. To get access to it, you’ll need to play through the campaign a bit.

Once you gain access to the safehouse, you’ll be able to use the world map to fast travel to it whenever you want.

Drinks #2 Location: Earl’s Fortune

The second drink is in the pub called “Earl’s Fortune” which is located above your safehouse.

Drinks #3 Location: The Winter Lion

This drink is in the pub called “The Winter Lion” which is located right in the center of Westminster. It’s adjacent to the Green Park fast travel point.

Drinks #4 Location: The Martlet’s Nest

This drink is in the pub called “The Martlet’s Next” which is located in the south-west side of Westminster, on the same road where the Pimlico fast travel point is located.

Drinks #5 Location: The Golden Rivet

This drink is in the pub called “The Golden Rivet” which is located in the north-east side of Westminster, on the same road where the Charing Cross Station fast travel point is located.

Drinks #6 Location: Martlet’s Nest

This drink is in the pub called “Martlet’s Next” which is located on a roundabout in the north side of Westminster, north of the fast travel point for the Covent Garden.

Drinks #7 Location: Song & Barley

This drink is in the pub called “Song & Barley” which is located in the farthest north-east side of Westminster.

Camden Drinks

Drinks #8 Location: The Earl’s Fortune

This drink is in the pub called “The Earl’s Fortune” which is to the close right of the fast travel point for Camden.

Drinks #9 Location: Crosier & Cherry Tree

This drink is in the pub called “Crosier & Cherry Tree” which is located on the south-east corner of Camden, adjacent to the Viaduct fast travel point.

City of London

Drinks #10 Location: The Earl’s Fortune

This drink is in the pub called “The Earl’s Fortune” which is located on the west side of London, directly to the left of the fast travel point for the city.

Drink #11 Location: Walkie Talkie

This drink is in the pub called “Walkie Talkie” which is located inside a skyscraper on the south-east side of London. Use the elevator to get to the pub.

Drink #12 Location: Foodtown

This drink is in the pub called “Foodtown” which is located on the north-east corner of London, right on the border to Islington & Hackney.

Islington & Hackney Drinks Locations

Drink #13 Location: World of Tomorrow

This drink is in the pub inside the “World of Tomorrow” area located on the south-east side of Islingtion & Hackney.

Drink #14 Location: The Golden RIvet

This drink is in the pub called “The Golden Rivet’ which is located between the fast travel point for Islington & Hackney and the park above it.

Tower Hamlets

Drink #15 Location: The Concubine’s Wall

This drink is in the pub called “The Concubine’s Wall” located in the center of Tower Hamlets, adjacent to the border to London.

Drink #16 Location: The Drowning Post

This drink is in the pub called “The Drowning Post” which is located in the south-east corner of Tower Hamlets, to the right of the fast travel point for Wapping.

Southwark Drinks Locations

Drink #17 Location: The Earl’s Fortune

This drink is in the pub called “The Earl’s Fortunte’ which is located directly above the fast travel point for Southwark.

Drink #18 Location: The Three Hawker Boys

This drink is in the pub called “The Three Hawker Boys” which is located on the north-west side of Southwark.

Drink #19 Location: The Martlet’s Nest

This drink is in the pub called “The Martlet’s Nest” which is located on the western side of Southwark, adjacent to the border to Lambeth.

Drink #20 Location: The Mix

This drink is in the pub called “The Mix” which is located on the south-west side of Southark, adjacent to the border to Lambeth.

Lambeth Drinks Locations

Drink #21 Location: The Xcess

This drink is in the pub inside “The Xcess” venue which is located to the right of the Elephant & Castle fast travel point.

Drink #22 Location: The Golden RIvet

This drink is in the pub called “The Golden RIvet” which is located on the north-east side of Lambeth.

Drink #23 Location: European Processing Centre

This drink is in the pub inside the European Processing Centre which is located on the southern side of Lambeth.

Drink #24 Location: Boxtown

This drink is in the pub inside “Boxtown” which is located on the south-east side of Lambeth.

Drink #25 Location: The Golden RIvet

This drink is in the other pub called “The Golden Rivet” located on the south side of Lambeth.

Nine Elms

Drink #26 Location: The Martlet’s Nest

This drink is in the pub called “The Martlet’s Nest” which is located in middle of Nine Elms, between the group of tall buildings.