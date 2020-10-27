Valorant Update 1.11 Brings Skye To Live Servers

Update 1.11 is now available on Valorant live servers and it brings Skye into the agent roster. In addition, Breach, Killjoy and Sentinels are getting changes to their kit. One of those changes is the fact that Killjoy’s Alarmbot and turret will deactivate when she is more than 40m away, making up for some interesting changes in the game. This is the second time Killjoy gets a major update, justifying the talk around her kit over the past weeks.

Apart from the new agent and agent changes, update 1.11 in Valorant introduces tweaks in the economy ruleset as Riot Games annnounces. This will create some balance between the two teams in various situations and will prove most useful in esports competitions. Take a look in the patch notes below to see the full list of changes in Valorant:

Valorant Update 1.11 Agent Updates

Skye

Skye is now available in Valorant

She will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in Competitive queue (November 9, barring any issues

Initiators

Flash Tuning: The fade out of the flash debuff remains the same duration but now fades slower at the start

Breach

Full flash time increased from 1.75 >>> 2

Sentinels

autonomous traps are now disabled when the deployer dies (e.g., Cypher’s Trapwire disables when Cypher dies)

Cypher

Trapwire Disabled and revealed upon death

Spy Camera Disabled and revealed upon death



Killjoy

Deactivation Range Alarmbot and Turret now deactivate if she is more than 40m away from them—reentering the 40m range reactivates her little friends.

Turret Cooldown after pickup reduced from 20 seconds >>> 10 seconds

Alarmbot Range at which Alarmbot can be detected decreased from 9m >>> 7m Cooldown after pickup reduced from 20 seconds >>> 7 seconds

Nanoswarm Range at which Nanoswarm can be detected decreased from 5m >>> 3.5m Damage increased from 40/s >>> 45/s Damage now ticks smoother and faster while in Nanoswarm, instead of in chunks of 10 every ¼ of a second



Competitive Updates

Icebox enters the Competitive map rotation Icebox will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after four weeks in Competitive queue (November 29, barring any issues)

Shorter Unrated queue times for the highest-rank players We’ve taken steps to further solve issues for elite players experiencing long queue times for Unrated. We’re also further investigating improvements to reducing long queue times for all primary modes.

Added location of the current gamepod to the loading screen for all modes

Adjusted Combat Score to factor in non-damaging assists

Game Mode Updates

“Play Out All Rounds” option now available in custom game lobby options

Game Systems

Updates to Economy Ruleset Attackers who lose but survive the entire round without planting the Spike receive a reduced number of credits (1,000) Defenders who lose but survive the entire round after the Spike has detonated also receive reduced credits (1,000) Dying to the Spike will no longer count as a death in KDA statistics Additional economic information added as a tooltip when hovering over the exclamation mark next to “Min Next Round” in the shop

Other Changes Minor improvements to observer flashed indicator New setting for observers: ‘Show Player Keybinds on Map’ New Custom Game Option: ‘Play Out All Rounds’ Both teams play a full 12 rounds on both attacker & defender sides, followed by overtime/endgame (if applicable)



Quality of Live in Valorant Update 1.11

Left-handed view model is now available for players. Players can swap their first person view-model to lefthanded by going to the settings menu and swapping their view model to “Left-Handed”. Changing this will also show all other players as left-handed when spectating.

You can now send a direct message by clicking a friend’s name in chat instead of having to type their name out

Players that have been AFK or alt-tabbed for more than 5 minutes will now appear as ‘Away’ in the Social Panel

Adjusted team colors to remain fixed for the full duration of a game for observers instead of having the Attacking side always appear as red, and the defending side always appear as green The experience of having teams switch colors at the half from a viewer perspective was a bit confusing, and also led to some difficulties for broadcasters to match their overlays to this behavior. This change will allow the viewers and tournament organizers to have a more consistent experience for the entirety of a game.

[BETA] Experimental Sharpening

Bug Fixes

Fixed one source of combat hitches we’ve seen from player reports We’re continuing to investigate the combat hitches that players have been reporting in recent patches. This patch includes a fix for one of the most common hitches that we’ve seen during combat. While we hope that this will resolve the issue for many of you, we’re still actively tracking down a couple other hitches that we’ve seen from your clips.

Jett now can’t rope dash lel

Fixed a bug where incoming Party invites would remain active in the Social Panel after being declined

Players no longer see the spike location when reconnecting to a game

Fixed issue where player corpses could cause collision issues

Sage wall segments no longer breaks if a player dies on top of them

Fixed a bug that would disable queueing for any mode if a player closed the client during the Match Found countdown.

Fixed a bug that was displaying Act Rank badge on the MVP screen outside of Competitive Queue.

Remember that Skye will be available to use in official esports on November 9th. This entrance will come just in time for the First Strike competition. However, we cannot know for sure right now if the new agent won’t cause any issues to the game’s competitive balance by then.