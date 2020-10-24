How to Catch Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In this guide, we’ll show you how you can find the Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC and what stats and abilities it comes with.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Slowking

The new Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield has introduced a bunch of new Pokemon Galarian Forms, which give them different stats and abilities.

One of these Pokemon is the Galarian Slowking, which is a powerful Poison/Psychic type Pokemon.

How to Catch Galarian Slowking

The Galarian Slowking isn’t available in the wild. You’ll have to first find a Slowpoke in the Isle of Armor and then evolve it into a Slowking using a special item called the ‘Galarica Wreath’.

To get a Galarica Wreath, you need to trade some Galarica Twigs with an NPC in the Roaring Sea Caves area.

First, head to the Isle of Armor or the Crown Tundra and look for the glowing twigs sitting underneath the trees.

After collecting 15 Twigs, make your way to the Roaring Sea Caves area and then travel across the Frigid Sea.

You’ll have to keep yourself on the lower portion of the Giant’s Bed, meaning you can’t go up any hills of cliffs.

You’ll arrive at the Giant’s Foot which will lead you to the Roaring Sea Caves. Enter the caves and travel straight towards the east until you arrive at the Frigid Sea.

When you head out of the caves, there will be a river to your left. Hop on your bike and travel down this river to find the lady that sells the Galarian Wreath.

When you finally get your hands on the Wreath, give it to your Slowpoke to turn it into a Galarian Slowking.

Base Stats

HP: 95

Attack: 65

Defense: 80

Special Attack: 110

Special Defense: 110

Speed: 30

Abilities

Curious Medicine: When the Galarian Slowking is taken into battle, it gets rid of all the stat alterations of its allies.

Own Tempo: As long as the Slowking has this ability, it cannot be Confused or Intimidated.

Regenerator: The Slowking regenerates up to 33.3% of its max HP when it switches out of battle.

How to Evolve Galarian Slowking

The Galarian Slowking has no further evolutions in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Since the Galarian Slowking is a Poison/Psychic type Pokemon, it is strong against Grass and other Poison type Pokemon. This means that it’ll take 0.5x damage from them.

On this flipside, the Galarian Slowking is weak against Ground, Ghost and Dark type Pokemon, meaning that it’ll take 2x damage from them.