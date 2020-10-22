Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Part One Collectibles Locations Guide

With the latest DLC out for DOOM Eternal, there’s a lot more slaughtering to be done. With this Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One Collectible Locations Guide, we’ll help you to find every secret there is on the map.

Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Part One Collectibles Locations

There are a number of collectibles and secrets to be found in the first mission.

Various of these will help you in getting up to speed with the lore of the game, while others offer a tough and varying challenge to the Doom Slayer.

UAC Atlantica Facility Collectibles

Codex Entry #1 – Book of the Seraphs Part 1

As you start off in the mission, you’ll find the first Codex Entry as you head into the facility and descend down the stairs past the locked door.

The entry is right by some boxes prior to the entrance of the next room.

Secret Encounter #1

Through the open area, head up into the elevator. You’ll be swarmed by a bunch of demons.

If you head back down to where you came from by jumping off from the railing, you’ll discover there’s a secret encounter that’s now spawned.

Codex Entry #2 – Book of the Seraphs Part 2

Head up the elevator again, and proceed further to find a switch. Hit it and head up the stairs next to you to find the second Codex Entry.

Codex Entry #3 – Book of the Seraphs Part 3

From the air vent that pushes you forward. Swing on the bar, and instead of attaching yourself on the wall, circumvent around it to climb the railing ahead of it.

You can find the third Codex Entry at the end.

Codex Entry #4 – Book of the Seraphs Part 4

When you enter another facility yet again, the Intern will contact you regarding the Seraphim’s key. From this point, head behind the stairs to find the Codex Entry.

Slayer Key and Slayer Gate

As you swing in the large empty gap, and with the drone attacking you, take a little detour and turn right to find a purple-glowing vent as it houses the secret Slayer Key.

To find out more about the Slayer Gate is, check out our in-depth guide regarding the Slayer Key and the Slayer Gate.

Head through the opened grates, and turn left. You’ll find the Slayer Gate on your first left through the hallway.

Secret Encounter #2

After using the touchpad, go through the first gate and instead of going through the second one, dive into the water to your right, and head through to the vent.

This is the second secret encounter found during this mission