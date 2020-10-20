Cyberpunk 2077 Has Simulation-Based Car Destruction

Whether it comes down to high-speed chases or poor driving skills, players are ultimately going to wreck their vehicles when driving in Cyberpunk 2077. The surprising bit being that players are going to crash their vehicles in style.

According to a cover story of PC Gamer magazine for the latest issue, Cyberpunk 2077 uses “structural analysis simulation” for car destruction. The game features several different types of vehicles and they all “fall to bits in a unique way” upon impact. “Your idiotic crashes will look incredible,” reads the report.

Games most often have pre-set ways in which vehicles show damage. Ramming a car repeatedly, for example, may first destroy the front bumper and headlights before blowing away the hood. Cyberpunk 2077 goes a step further by showing damage done based on what hit a car from where. Hence, car destruction teases to be unique for every vehicle and for every situation in the game.

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 offers 29 different car models to choose from as well as motorcycles. Each of them comes with their own variations that should not be confused with reskins. These variations can be simply aesthetics or sometimes full-blown features. A specific car model, for example, can have a variant without windows where players can only see outside through LCD screens on the inside. Another variant can have anti-mine detectors.

Cyberpunk 2077 using simulation-based mechanics for car destruction is hardly surprising. CD Projekt Red has gone to great lengths to ensure immersion. The game also uses a brand new machine-learning software for the automation of lifelike facial animations, expressions, reactions, and lip syncs.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. It has already been a long wait. You have to be patient for only another month.