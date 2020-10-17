Phil Spencer Says Microsoft Bethesda Purchase Is Good, Even If It’s Not Exclusive

One of the biggest video game stories of the past few weeks was that Microsoft had purchased Zenimax Media, and therefore Bethesda, for $7.5 billion. Xbox boss Phil Spencer went on record today saying that even if Bethesda wasn’t exclusive to Xbox now, that the purchase was still a good one.

Considering that Bethesda develops two of the most popular open-world RPGs in gaming in the form of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, Xbox getting both of those to be Xbox and PC exclusive would definitely do a lot to move consoles this generation.

Either way, the fact that Microsoft now owns Zenimax and Bethesda means that they have the option to make future games that they produce available only on the Xbox Series X. Any future Fallout or Elder Scrolls games could be that, and Spencer was confident that if they kept Elder Scrolls 6 from the Playstation 5, they could recoup all $7.5 billion easily.

The Microsoft Bethesda purchase has only been the latest acquisition for the company, which over the past several years has been buying up a large number of other game studios to pad out their future catalogues. Such things could also be used to create an amazing Xbox Series X lineup, if Microsoft ever got the mind to.

But so far, Microsoft has been content to allow only a few major exclusives to stay on their console. Gears of War, Halo, and a few others have remained under Microsoft’s umbrella, only making the transition from console to PC in recent years.

Spencer also went on to say that the Microsoft Bethesda purchase was intended to allow more people to play games, not restrict those who could. So, however Microsoft decides to use its newly-acquired developer and publisher in the future, hopefully Spencer’s confidence will be proven true and Microsoft will earn a lot of money from this.