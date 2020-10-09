In the FIFA 21 Wonderkids guide, we will list all the young star player and their juicy stats, so that you can pick and choose all the best upcoming talent for you FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

With the new career mode of FIFA 21, we have a fresh overhaul with all new players added to the system.

There are a lot of new players added to the system, including new under 20 players as well.

With career mode, you will be able to play from the beginning and build your career with any of the young rising stars you want.

Wonderkids are these rising stars in FIFA who are in the under-20s category, and you can select them to start your career in the My Career mode in FIFA 21.

Now that you have got this chance to select a rising star and make him a world-renowned superstar in FIFA 21.

So for that, we have compiled all the best young players in the game under 20 who have high potential ratings.

Here we have a complete list of best young players with Name, Age, Club, Position(PO), Overall Rating (OVR), Potential (POT), and Market Value (VA).

FIFA 21 Wonderkids