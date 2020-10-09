Baldur’s Gate 3 Feats Guide

With so many varied Feats you might be stumped on what to pick for your class build; But don’t worry, our guide lists all the Feats available in Baldur’s Gate 3 to help with your selection.

Baldur’s Gate 3, like D&D, allows characters to pick Feats. You can think of Feats as special buffs or talents that your characters can get.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Feats

Characters can acquire Feats starting from level 4 in place of taking an ability score improvement (ASI).

Keep in mind that you only get one Feat per 4 levels (if you forsake an ASI of course). Moreover, you also need to meet ability prerequisites for some Feats, otherwise, they may be unusable until you do.

Here are all the feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 explained.

Athlete

Your strength and dexterity will increase by 1 and less movement will be used when you go standing from prone.

Defensive Duelist

This one will let your character increase the armor class when face a melee attack and this will help your dodge the attack.

Magic Initiate: Warlock

Your character will be able to learn one spell from wizard and two new cantrips. And you will also get a level 1 spell slot. You will be able to use charisma as spellcasting modifier.

Magic Initiate: Cleric

Your character will be able to learn one spell from wizard and two new cantrips. And you will also get a level 1 spell slot. You will be able to use wisdom as spellcasting modifier.

Magic Initiate: Wizard

Your character will be able to learn one spell from wizard and two new cantrips. And you will also get a level 1 spell slot. You will be able to use Intelligence as spellcasting modifier.

Dual Wielder

This will get your character +1 bonus of armor class when you have melee weapons in both hands. You will also be able to use two heavy weapons with this feat.

Heavily Armored

Your character will get a heavy armor proficiency and your strength will increase by 1 and up to 20. For this one you need to have medium armor proficiency.

Lightly Armored

Your character will get a light armor proficiency and your strength and dexterity will increase by 1 and up to 20. For this one you need to have all your classes level 4 or above.

Moderately Armored

Your character will get medium armor and shield proficiency and your strength and dexterity will increase by 1 and up to 20. For this one you need to have light armor proficiency.

Martial Adept

Your character will be able to learn maneuvers from battle masters and will be able to get 1 superiority die as well.

Shield Master

You will be able to get +2 dexterity saves when your character uses shield. Your character can also use the dexterity saving throw reaction to use as shield. If you make a successful save, you will take no damage.

Mobile

This feat will increase your character’s speed. This will also boost your speed on difficult terrain. You will also less prone to provoking opportunity attack when you perform a melee attack.

Tough

At each level your character’s hit points will increase by 2.

Skilled

This will give your character proficiency in three skills that you choose.

Weapon Master

This will give you +1 in strength and dexterity, up to 20. It will also give your character a weapon proficiency in any of four weapons that you choose.

Great Weapon Master

This feat will allow you to do a bonus melee attack when your first attack lands a critical hit or kills a creature. Attack rolls damage increase by 10 and you are proficient with heavy weapons.