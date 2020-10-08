In this FIFA 21 Controls Guide, we’ll tell you all the movement, defense, Attack, goalkeeper, free kick, corners and throw-ins, penalties, tactics, volta football, and be a pro at controls for FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 Controls
Knowing the ins and outs of the Controls in FIFA 21 can mean the difference between a close victory against a rival club or a heartbreaking defeat.
FIFA 21 controls, even though easy to get Used to, require a certain finesse to master and execute some flamboyant skill shots with.
Movement Controls
PS4
|Move Player
|Use the left analog to move in whatever direction you want.
|Sprint
|Press and hold R2 while moving
|First Touch/Knock-On
|Press R2 and Use the right analog for the direction
|Stop and Face Goal
|Use the left analog while Pressing L1
|Strafe Dribble
|Use the left analog while Pressing L1
|Agile Dribble
|Use the left analog while Pressing R1
|Stop the Ball
|Press R2
|Jostle (Ball in the Air)
|Press L2
|Skill Moves
|Use the right analog
|Slow Dribble
|hold L2 along with R2 and Use the left analog for direction
Xbox One
|Move Player
|Use the left analog to move in whatever direction you want.
|Sprint
|Press and hold RT while moving
|First Touch/Knock-On
|Press RT and Use the right analog for the direction
|Stop and Face Goal
|Use the left analog while Pressing LB
|Strafe Dribble
|Use the left analog while Pressing LB
|Agile Dribble
|Use the left analog while Pressing RB
|Stop the Ball
|Press RT
|Jostle (Ball in the Air)
|Press LT
|Skill Moves
|Use the right analog
|Slow Dribble
|hold LT along with RT and Use the left analog for direction
Defense Controls
PS4
|Change Player
|Press L1
|Manual Change Player
|Use the right analog
|Tackle/Push or Pull (When Chasing)
|Press O
|Hard Tackle
|Press and hold O
|Instant Hard Tackle
|Press R1 along with O
|Slide Tackle
|Press Square
|Quick Get up (After a Slide Tackle)
|Press Square
|Clearance
|Press O
|Contain
|Press and hold X
|Teammate Contain
|Press and hold R1
|Shield/Jockey
|Press and hold l2
|Running Jockey
|Press and hold L2 along with R2
|Shoulder Challenge / Seal-Out
|tap L2
|Engage Shielding Opponent
|Press L2 and turn the left analog towards the shielding dribbler
|Pull and Hold (When Chasing)
|Press and hold O
|Rush Goalkeeper Out
|Press Triangle
|Goalkeeper Cross Intersect
|Press and hold triangle twice
Xbox One
|Change Player
|Press LB
|Manual Change Player
|Use the right analog
|Tackle/Push or Pull (When Chasing)
|Press B
|Hard Tackle
|Press and hold B
|Instant Hard Tackle
|Press RB along with B
|Slide Tackle
|Press X
|Quick Get up (After a Slide Tackle)
|Press X
|Clearance
|Press B
|Contain
|Press and hold A
|Teammate Contain
|Press and hold RB
|Shield/Jockey
|Press and hold LT
|Running Jockey
|Press and hold LT along with RT
|Shoulder Challenge / Seal-Out
|tap LT
|Engage Shielding Opponent
|Press LT and turn the left analog towards the shielding dribbler
|Pull and Hold (When Chasing)
|Press and hold B
|Rush Goalkeeper Out
|Press Y
|Goalkeeper Cross Intersect
|Press and hold Y twice
Attacks
PS4
|Protect Ball
|Press L2
|Ground Pass/Header
|Press X
|Driven Ground Pass
|Press R1 along with X
|Lofted Ground Pass
|Press X twice
|Pass and Go
|Press L1 along with X
|Pass and Move
|Press X and turn and hold the right analog for the direction
|Flair Pass
|Press L2 along with X
|Lobb Pass/Cross/Header
|Press Square
|Through Ball
|Press Triangle
|Lofted Through Pass
|Press Triangle twice
|Threaded Through Ball
|Press R1 along with Triangle
|Lob Through Ball
|Press L1 along with Triangle
|Driven Lobbed Through Pass
|Press L1 along with R1 and Triangle
|High Lob/High Cross
|Press L1 along with Square
|Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross
|Press R1 along with Square
|Ground Cross
|Press Square twice
|Whipped Cross
|Press L1 along with R1 and Square
|Driven Ground Cross
|Press R1 and then Square two times
|Fake Pass
|Press Square along with X and select a direction
|Flair lob
|Press L2 along with Square
|Dummy a Pass
|turn the left analog and Press R1 and hold them
|Shoot/Header/Volley
|Press O
|Timed Shot
|Press O twice with proper timings
|Chip Shot
|Press L1 along with O
|Finesse Shot
|Press R1 along with O
|Low Shot/Downward Header
|Press L1 along with R1 and tap O
|Fake Shot
|Press O along with X and select a direction
|Flair Shot
|Press L2 along with O
|Flick up for Volley
|Press R3
|Disguised First Touch
|Press and hold R1 and turn the left analog towards the ball
|Set up Touch
|Press R1 and hold the right analog in a particular direction
|Directional Runs
|tap L1 and turn the right analog in any direction
|Trigger Teammate Run
|Press L1
|Call for Support
|Press R1
|Cancel Foul Advantage
|Press L2 along with R2
|Hard Super Cancel
|Press L1 along with R1, L2, and R2
|Player Lock
|Move the left and the right analog
|Switch Player Lock
|Move the left analog in any direction
|Let the Ball Run
|Press and hold R1 and turn the left analog away from the ball
Xbox One
|Protect Ball
|Press LT
|Ground Pass/Header
|Press A
|Driven Ground Pass
|Press RB along with A
|Lofted Ground Pass
|Press A twice
|Pass and Go
|Press LB along with A
|Pass and Move
|Press A and turn and hold the right analog for the direction
|Flair Pass
|Press LT along with A
|Lobb Pass/Cross/Header
|Press X
|Through Ball
|Press Y
|Lofted Through Pass
|Press Y twice
|Threaded Through Ball
|Press RB along with Y
|Lob Through Ball
|Press LB along with Y
|Driven Lobbed Through Pass
|Press LB along with RB and Y
|High Lob/High Cross
|Press LB along with X
|Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross
|Press RB along with X
|Ground Cross
|Press X twice
|Whipped Cross
|Press LB along with RB and X
|Driven Ground Cross
|Press RB and then X two times
|Fake Pass
|Press X along with A and select a direction
|Flair lob
|Press LT along with X
|Dummy a Pass
|turn the left analog and Press RB and hold them.
|Shoot/Header/Volley
|Press B
|Timed Shot
|Press B twice with proper timings
|Chip Shot
|Press LB along with B
|Finesse Shot
|Press RB along with B
|Low Shot/Downward Header
|Press LB along with RB and tap B
|Fake Shot
|Press B along with A and select a direction
|Flair Shot
|Press LT along with B
|Flick up for Volley
|Press R3
|Disguised First Touch
|Press and hold RB and turn the left analog towards the ball
|Set up Touch
|Press RB and hold the right analog in a particular direction
|Directional Runs
|tap LB and turn the right analog in any direction
|Trigger Teammate Run
|Press LB
|Call for Support
|Press RB
|Cancel Foul Advantage
|Press LT along with RT
|Hard Super Cancel
|Press LB along with RB, LT, and RT
|Player Lock
|Move the left and the right analog
|Switch Player Lock
|Move the left analog in any direction
|Let the Ball Run
|Press and hold RB and turn the left analog away from the ball
Goalkeeper Controls
PS4
|Switch to Goalkeeper
|Use the touchpad
|Drop Ball
|Press Triangle
|Drop Kick
|Press O or Square
|Throw/Pass
|Press X
|Pick Up Ball
|Press R1
|Driven Throw
|Press R1 along with X
|Driven Kick
|Press R1 along with Square
|Move Goalkeeper
|Press and hold R3 and move the right analog
|Goalkeeper Cover Far Post
|Press and hold R3
Xbox One
|Switch to Goalkeeper
|Use the view
|Drop Ball
|Press Y
|Drop Kick
|Press B along with X
|Throw/Pass
|Press A
|Pick Up Ball
|Press RB
|Driven Throw
|Press RB along with A
|Driven Kick
|Press RB along with X
|Move Goalkeeper
|Press and hold R3 and move the right analog
|Goalkeeper Cover Far Post
|Press and hold R3
Freekick
PS4
|Aim
|Use the left analog
|Move Kick Taker
|Use the right analog
|Time your shot
|Press O twice
|Curled Shot
|Press O or hold the right analog down
|Apply Run During Curl Up
|Use the right analog
|Driven Shot
|Press L1 along with O
|Ground Pass
|Press X
|Lob Pass/Cross
|Press Square
|Wall Jump
|Press Triangle
|Wall Charge
|Press X
|Move Wall
|Press L2 or R2
|Select Kick Taker
|Press R2
|Add Kick Taker
|Press R1 or L1
|Move Goalkeeper
|Press Square or O
|Call Second Kick Taker
|Press L2
|2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot
|Press L2 along with O
|2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass
|Press L2 along with X
|2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip
|Press L2 along with Square
|2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball
|Press L2 along with O and then Press X
|Call 3rd Kick Taker
|Press R1
|3rd Kick Taker Curled Shot
|Press R1 along with O
|3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball
|Press R1 along with O and then Press X
Xbox One
|Aim
|Use the left analog
|Move Kick Taker
|Use the right analog
|Time your shot
|Press B twice with proper timings
|Curled Shot
|Press B or hold the right analog down
|Apply Run During Curl Up
|Use the right analog
|Driven Shot
|Press LB along with B
|Ground Pass
|Press A
|Lob Pass/Cross
|Press X
|Wall Jump
|Press Y
|Wall Charge
|Press A
|Move Wall
|Press LT or RT
|Select Kick Taker
|Press RT
|Add Kick Taker
|Press RB or LT
|Move Goalkeeper
|Press X or B
|Call Second Kick Taker
|Press LT
|2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot
|Press LT along with B
|2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass
|Press LT along with A
|2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip
|Press LT along with X
|2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball
|Press LT along with B and then Press A
|Call 3rd Kick Taker
|Press RB
|3rd Kick Taker Curled Shot
|Press RB along with B
|3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball
|Press RB along with B and then Press A
Corners and Throw-ins Controls
PS4
|Lob Cross (Corners)
|Press Square
|Pass (Corners)
|Press X
|Aim Kick
|Use the left analog
|Apply Kick Power
|Press Square
|Turn Aim Indicator On/Off
|Press the up button
|Display Corner Tactics
|Press the down button
|Run Far Post
|Press the down button and then the up button
|Edge of Box Run
|Press the down button and then the right button
|Crowd the Goalkeeper
|Press the down button and then the left button
|Run Near Post
|Press the down button twice
|Move along the Line (Throw-ins)
|Use the left analog
|Short Throw-in
|Press A
|Manual Short Throw-in
|Press Y
|Long Throw-in
|Press and hold X along with A
|Fake Throw
|Press X along with A
Xbox One
|Lob Cross (Corners)
|Press X
|Pass (Corners)
|Press A
|Aim Kick
|Use the left analog
|Apply Kick Power
|Press X
|Turn Aim Indicator On/Off
|Press the up button
|Display Corner Tactics
|Press the down button
|Run Far Post
|Press the down button and then the up button
|Edge of Box Run
|Press the down button and then the right button
|Crowd the Goalkeeper
|Press the down button and then the left button
|Run Near Post
|Press the down button twice
|Move along the Line (Throw-ins)
|Use the left analog
|Short Throw-in
|Press A
|Manual Short Throw-in
|Press Y
|Long Throw-in
|Press and hold X along with A
|Fake Throw
|Press X along with A
Penalties Controls
PS4
|Aim
|Use the left analog
|Shoot
|Press O
|Move Kick Taker
|Use the right analog
|Stutter
|Press L2
|Sprint
|Press R2
|Finesse shot
|Press R1 along with O
|Chip Shot
|Press L1 along with O
|Select Kick Taker
|Press R2
|Turn Aim Indicator On/Off
|Press the up button
|Goalkeeper Move Side to Side
|Use the left analog
|Goalkeeper Dive
|Use the right analog
|Goalkeeper Gestures
|Press anyone from X, O, Triangle, and Square
Xbox One
|Aim
|Use the left analog
|Shoot
|Press B
|Move Kick Taker
|Use the right analog
|Stutter
|Press LT
|Sprint
|Press RT
|Finesse shot
|Press RB along with B
|Chip Shot
|Press LB along with B
|Select Kick Taker
|Press RT
|Turn Aim Indicator On/Off
|Press the up button
|Goalkeeper Move Side to Side
|Use the left analog
|Goalkeeper Dive
|Use the right analog
|Goalkeeper Gestures
|Press anyone from A, B, X, and Y
Tactics Controls
PS4
|Display Attacking Tactics
|Press the up button
|Get in the Box
|Press the up button twice
|Attacking Full backs
|Press the up button and then the right button
|Huge Sideline
|Press the up button and then the left button
|Extra striker
|Press the up button and then the down button
|Display Defending Tactics
|Press the down button
|Striker Drop Back
|Press the down button and the up button
|Team Press
|Press the down button and then the right button
|Overload Ball Side
|Press the down button and then the left button
|Offside Trap
|Press the down button twice
|Change Game Plan
|Press either the left or the right button
|Quick Substitutes
|Press R2
Xbox One
|Display Attacking Tactics
|Press the up button
|Get in the Box
|Press the up button twice
|Attacking Full backs
|Press the up button and then the right button
|Huge Sideline
|Press the up button and then the left button
|Extra striker
|Press the up button and then the down button
|Display Defending Tactics
|Press the down button
|Striker Drop Back
|Press the down button and the up button
|Team Press
|Press the down button and then the right button
|Overload Ball Side
|Press the down button and then the left button
|Offside Trap
|Press the down button twice
|Change Game Plan
|Press either the left or the right button
|Quick Substitutes
|Press RT
Volta Football Controls
PS4
|Simple Skill Move
|Press and hold L1 and Use the left analog for the direction
|Simple Flicks
|Press R3 and Use the left analog for the direction
|Taunts
|pull and hold R2 and Use the left analog
|Change Mentality (Tactic)
|Use either the left or the right button
|Hard Tackle
|Press Square
Xbox One
|Simple Skill Move
|Press and hold LB and Use the left analog for the direction
|Simple Flicks
|Press R3 and Use the left analog for the direction
|Taunts
|pull and hold RT and Use the left analog
|Change Mentality (Tactic)
|Use either the left or the right button
|Hard Tackle
|Press X
Be A Pro Controls
PS4
|Call for a Pass
|Press X
|Call for or Suggest a Through Pass
|Press Triangle
|Suggest Shot
|Press O
|Call for driven Ground Pass
|Press R1 along with X
|Call for Threaded Through Pass
|Press R1 along with Triangle
|Call for Lobbed Through Pass
|Press L1 along with Triangle
|Call for Far Lobbed Through Pass
|Press L1 along with R1 and Triangle
|Call for Cross
|Press Square
|Call for Ground Cross
|Press R1 along with Square
|Call for High Cross
|Press L1 along with Square
Xbox One
|Call for a Pass
|Press A
|Call for or Suggest a Through Pass
|Press Y
|Suggest Shot
|Press B
|Call for driven Ground Pass
|Press RB along with A
|Call for Threaded Through Pass
|Press RB along with Y
|Call for Lobbed Through Pass
|Press LB along with Y
|Call for Far Lobbed Through Pass
|Press LB along with RB and Y
|Call for Cross
|Press X
|Call for Ground Cross
|Press RB along with X
|Call for High Cross
|Press LB along with X
Goalkeeper Action
PS4
|Call for or Suggest a Pass
|Press X
|Suggest a Through Pass
|Press Triangle
|Suggest a Cross
|Press Square
|Suggest a Shot
|Press O
|Toggle Camera Target
|Use touchpad
|Dive
|Turn and hold the right analog in the required direction
|Automatic Positioning
|Press and hold L1
|Second Defender Contain
|Press and hold R1
Xbox One
|Call for or Suggest a Pass
|Press A
|Suggest a Through Pass
|Press Y
|Suggest a Cross
|Press X
|Suggest a Shot
|Press B
|Toggle Camera Target
|Use view
|Dive
|Turn and hold the right analog in the required direction
|Automatic Positioning
|Press and hold LB
|Second Defender Contain
|Press and hold RB