In this FIFA 21 Controls Guide, we’ll tell you all the movement, defense, Attack, goalkeeper, free kick, corners and throw-ins, penalties, tactics, volta football, and be a pro at controls for FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Controls

Knowing the ins and outs of the Controls in FIFA 21 can mean the difference between a close victory against a rival club or a heartbreaking defeat.

FIFA 21 controls, even though easy to get Used to, require a certain finesse to master and execute some flamboyant skill shots with.

Movement Controls

PS4

Move Player Use the left analog to move in whatever direction you want. Sprint Press and hold R2 while moving First Touch/Knock-On Press R2 and Use the right analog for the direction Stop and Face Goal Use the left analog while Pressing L1 Strafe Dribble Use the left analog while Pressing L1 Agile Dribble Use the left analog while Pressing R1 Stop the Ball Press R2 Jostle (Ball in the Air) Press L2 Skill Moves Use the right analog Slow Dribble hold L2 along with R2 and Use the left analog for direction

Xbox One

Move Player Use the left analog to move in whatever direction you want. Sprint Press and hold RT while moving First Touch/Knock-On Press RT and Use the right analog for the direction Stop and Face Goal Use the left analog while Pressing LB Strafe Dribble Use the left analog while Pressing LB Agile Dribble Use the left analog while Pressing RB Stop the Ball Press RT Jostle (Ball in the Air) Press LT Skill Moves Use the right analog Slow Dribble hold LT along with RT and Use the left analog for direction

Defense Controls

PS4

Change Player Press L1 Manual Change Player Use the right analog Tackle/Push or Pull (When Chasing) Press O Hard Tackle Press and hold O Instant Hard Tackle Press R1 along with O Slide Tackle Press Square Quick Get up (After a Slide Tackle) Press Square Clearance Press O Contain Press and hold X Teammate Contain Press and hold R1 Shield/Jockey Press and hold l2 Running Jockey Press and hold L2 along with R2 Shoulder Challenge / Seal-Out tap L2 Engage Shielding Opponent Press L2 and turn the left analog towards the shielding dribbler Pull and Hold (When Chasing) Press and hold O Rush Goalkeeper Out Press Triangle Goalkeeper Cross Intersect Press and hold triangle twice

Xbox One

Change Player Press LB Manual Change Player Use the right analog Tackle/Push or Pull (When Chasing) Press B Hard Tackle Press and hold B Instant Hard Tackle Press RB along with B Slide Tackle Press X Quick Get up (After a Slide Tackle) Press X Clearance Press B Contain Press and hold A Teammate Contain Press and hold RB Shield/Jockey Press and hold LT Running Jockey Press and hold LT along with RT Shoulder Challenge / Seal-Out tap LT Engage Shielding Opponent Press LT and turn the left analog towards the shielding dribbler Pull and Hold (When Chasing) Press and hold B Rush Goalkeeper Out Press Y Goalkeeper Cross Intersect Press and hold Y twice

Attacks

PS4

Protect Ball Press L2 Ground Pass/Header Press X Driven Ground Pass Press R1 along with X Lofted Ground Pass Press X twice Pass and Go Press L1 along with X Pass and Move Press X and turn and hold the right analog for the direction Flair Pass Press L2 along with X Lobb Pass/Cross/Header Press Square Through Ball Press Triangle Lofted Through Pass Press Triangle twice Threaded Through Ball Press R1 along with Triangle Lob Through Ball Press L1 along with Triangle Driven Lobbed Through Pass Press L1 along with R1 and Triangle High Lob/High Cross Press L1 along with Square Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross Press R1 along with Square Ground Cross Press Square twice Whipped Cross Press L1 along with R1 and Square Driven Ground Cross Press R1 and then Square two times Fake Pass Press Square along with X and select a direction Flair lob Press L2 along with Square Dummy a Pass turn the left analog and Press R1 and hold them Shoot/Header/Volley Press O Timed Shot Press O twice with proper timings Chip Shot Press L1 along with O Finesse Shot Press R1 along with O Low Shot/Downward Header Press L1 along with R1 and tap O Fake Shot Press O along with X and select a direction Flair Shot Press L2 along with O Flick up for Volley Press R3 Disguised First Touch Press and hold R1 and turn the left analog towards the ball Set up Touch Press R1 and hold the right analog in a particular direction Directional Runs tap L1 and turn the right analog in any direction Trigger Teammate Run Press L1 Call for Support Press R1 Cancel Foul Advantage Press L2 along with R2 Hard Super Cancel Press L1 along with R1, L2, and R2 Player Lock Move the left and the right analog Switch Player Lock Move the left analog in any direction Let the Ball Run Press and hold R1 and turn the left analog away from the ball

Xbox One

Protect Ball Press LT Ground Pass/Header Press A Driven Ground Pass Press RB along with A Lofted Ground Pass Press A twice Pass and Go Press LB along with A Pass and Move Press A and turn and hold the right analog for the direction Flair Pass Press LT along with A Lobb Pass/Cross/Header Press X Through Ball Press Y Lofted Through Pass Press Y twice Threaded Through Ball Press RB along with Y Lob Through Ball Press LB along with Y Driven Lobbed Through Pass Press LB along with RB and Y High Lob/High Cross Press LB along with X Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross Press RB along with X Ground Cross Press X twice Whipped Cross Press LB along with RB and X Driven Ground Cross Press RB and then X two times Fake Pass Press X along with A and select a direction Flair lob Press LT along with X Dummy a Pass turn the left analog and Press RB and hold them. Shoot/Header/Volley Press B Timed Shot Press B twice with proper timings Chip Shot Press LB along with B Finesse Shot Press RB along with B Low Shot/Downward Header Press LB along with RB and tap B Fake Shot Press B along with A and select a direction Flair Shot Press LT along with B Flick up for Volley Press R3 Disguised First Touch Press and hold RB and turn the left analog towards the ball Set up Touch Press RB and hold the right analog in a particular direction Directional Runs tap LB and turn the right analog in any direction Trigger Teammate Run Press LB Call for Support Press RB Cancel Foul Advantage Press LT along with RT Hard Super Cancel Press LB along with RB, LT, and RT Player Lock Move the left and the right analog Switch Player Lock Move the left analog in any direction Let the Ball Run Press and hold RB and turn the left analog away from the ball

Goalkeeper Controls

PS4

Switch to Goalkeeper Use the touchpad Drop Ball Press Triangle Drop Kick Press O or Square Throw/Pass Press X Pick Up Ball Press R1 Driven Throw Press R1 along with X Driven Kick Press R1 along with Square Move Goalkeeper Press and hold R3 and move the right analog Goalkeeper Cover Far Post Press and hold R3

Xbox One

Switch to Goalkeeper Use the view Drop Ball Press Y Drop Kick Press B along with X Throw/Pass Press A Pick Up Ball Press RB Driven Throw Press RB along with A Driven Kick Press RB along with X Move Goalkeeper Press and hold R3 and move the right analog Goalkeeper Cover Far Post Press and hold R3

Freekick

PS4

Aim Use the left analog Move Kick Taker Use the right analog Time your shot Press O twice Curled Shot Press O or hold the right analog down Apply Run During Curl Up Use the right analog Driven Shot Press L1 along with O Ground Pass Press X Lob Pass/Cross Press Square Wall Jump Press Triangle Wall Charge Press X Move Wall Press L2 or R2 Select Kick Taker Press R2 Add Kick Taker Press R1 or L1 Move Goalkeeper Press Square or O Call Second Kick Taker Press L2 2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot Press L2 along with O 2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass Press L2 along with X 2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip Press L2 along with Square 2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball Press L2 along with O and then Press X Call 3rd Kick Taker Press R1 3rd Kick Taker Curled Shot Press R1 along with O 3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball Press R1 along with O and then Press X

Xbox One

Aim Use the left analog Move Kick Taker Use the right analog Time your shot Press B twice with proper timings Curled Shot Press B or hold the right analog down Apply Run During Curl Up Use the right analog Driven Shot Press LB along with B Ground Pass Press A Lob Pass/Cross Press X Wall Jump Press Y Wall Charge Press A Move Wall Press LT or RT Select Kick Taker Press RT Add Kick Taker Press RB or LT Move Goalkeeper Press X or B Call Second Kick Taker Press LT 2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot Press LT along with B 2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass Press LT along with A 2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip Press LT along with X 2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball Press LT along with B and then Press A Call 3rd Kick Taker Press RB 3rd Kick Taker Curled Shot Press RB along with B 3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball Press RB along with B and then Press A

Corners and Throw-ins Controls

PS4

Lob Cross (Corners) Press Square Pass (Corners) Press X Aim Kick Use the left analog Apply Kick Power Press Square Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Press the up button Display Corner Tactics Press the down button Run Far Post Press the down button and then the up button Edge of Box Run Press the down button and then the right button Crowd the Goalkeeper Press the down button and then the left button Run Near Post Press the down button twice Move along the Line (Throw-ins) Use the left analog Short Throw-in Press A Manual Short Throw-in Press Y Long Throw-in Press and hold X along with A Fake Throw Press X along with A

Xbox One

Lob Cross (Corners) Press X Pass (Corners) Press A Aim Kick Use the left analog Apply Kick Power Press X Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Press the up button Display Corner Tactics Press the down button Run Far Post Press the down button and then the up button Edge of Box Run Press the down button and then the right button Crowd the Goalkeeper Press the down button and then the left button Run Near Post Press the down button twice Move along the Line (Throw-ins) Use the left analog Short Throw-in Press A Manual Short Throw-in Press Y Long Throw-in Press and hold X along with A Fake Throw Press X along with A

Penalties Controls

PS4

Aim Use the left analog Shoot Press O Move Kick Taker Use the right analog Stutter Press L2 Sprint Press R2 Finesse shot Press R1 along with O Chip Shot Press L1 along with O Select Kick Taker Press R2 Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Press the up button Goalkeeper Move Side to Side Use the left analog Goalkeeper Dive Use the right analog Goalkeeper Gestures Press anyone from X, O, Triangle, and Square

Xbox One

Aim Use the left analog Shoot Press B Move Kick Taker Use the right analog Stutter Press LT Sprint Press RT Finesse shot Press RB along with B Chip Shot Press LB along with B Select Kick Taker Press RT Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Press the up button Goalkeeper Move Side to Side Use the left analog Goalkeeper Dive Use the right analog Goalkeeper Gestures Press anyone from A, B, X, and Y

Tactics Controls

PS4

Display Attacking Tactics Press the up button Get in the Box Press the up button twice Attacking Full backs Press the up button and then the right button Huge Sideline Press the up button and then the left button Extra striker Press the up button and then the down button Display Defending Tactics Press the down button Striker Drop Back Press the down button and the up button Team Press Press the down button and then the right button Overload Ball Side Press the down button and then the left button Offside Trap Press the down button twice Change Game Plan Press either the left or the right button Quick Substitutes Press R2

Xbox One

Display Attacking Tactics Press the up button Get in the Box Press the up button twice Attacking Full backs Press the up button and then the right button Huge Sideline Press the up button and then the left button Extra striker Press the up button and then the down button Display Defending Tactics Press the down button Striker Drop Back Press the down button and the up button Team Press Press the down button and then the right button Overload Ball Side Press the down button and then the left button Offside Trap Press the down button twice Change Game Plan Press either the left or the right button Quick Substitutes Press RT

Volta Football Controls

PS4

Simple Skill Move Press and hold L1 and Use the left analog for the direction Simple Flicks Press R3 and Use the left analog for the direction Taunts pull and hold R2 and Use the left analog Change Mentality (Tactic) Use either the left or the right button Hard Tackle Press Square

Xbox One

Simple Skill Move Press and hold LB and Use the left analog for the direction Simple Flicks Press R3 and Use the left analog for the direction Taunts pull and hold RT and Use the left analog Change Mentality (Tactic) Use either the left or the right button Hard Tackle Press X

Be A Pro Controls

PS4

Call for a Pass Press X Call for or Suggest a Through Pass Press Triangle Suggest Shot Press O Call for driven Ground Pass Press R1 along with X Call for Threaded Through Pass Press R1 along with Triangle Call for Lobbed Through Pass Press L1 along with Triangle Call for Far Lobbed Through Pass Press L1 along with R1 and Triangle Call for Cross Press Square Call for Ground Cross Press R1 along with Square Call for High Cross Press L1 along with Square

Xbox One

Call for a Pass Press A Call for or Suggest a Through Pass Press Y Suggest Shot Press B Call for driven Ground Pass Press RB along with A Call for Threaded Through Pass Press RB along with Y Call for Lobbed Through Pass Press LB along with Y Call for Far Lobbed Through Pass Press LB along with RB and Y Call for Cross Press X Call for Ground Cross Press RB along with X Call for High Cross Press LB along with X

Goalkeeper Action

PS4

Call for or Suggest a Pass Press X Suggest a Through Pass Press Triangle Suggest a Cross Press Square Suggest a Shot Press O Toggle Camera Target Use touchpad Dive Turn and hold the right analog in the required direction Automatic Positioning Press and hold L1 Second Defender Contain Press and hold R1

Xbox One