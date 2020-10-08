FIFA 21 Controls Guide

By Editorial Team

In this FIFA 21 Controls Guide, we’ll tell you all the movement, defense, Attack, goalkeeper, free kick, corners and throw-ins, penalties, tactics, volta football, and be a pro at controls for FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Controls

Knowing the ins and outs of the Controls in FIFA 21 can mean the difference between a close victory against a rival club or a heartbreaking defeat.

FIFA 21 controls, even though easy to get Used to, require a certain finesse to master and execute some flamboyant skill shots with.

Movement Controls

PS4

Move Player Use the left analog to move in whatever direction you want.
Sprint Press and hold R2 while moving
First Touch/Knock-On Press R2 and Use the right analog for the direction
Stop and Face Goal Use the left analog while Pressing L1
Strafe Dribble Use the left analog while Pressing L1
Agile Dribble Use the left analog while Pressing R1
Stop the Ball Press R2
Jostle (Ball in the Air) Press L2
Skill Moves Use the right analog
Slow Dribble hold L2 along with R2 and Use the left analog for direction

Xbox One

Move Player Use the left analog to move in whatever direction you want.
Sprint Press and hold RT while moving
First Touch/Knock-On Press RT and Use the right analog for the direction
Stop and Face Goal Use the left analog while Pressing LB
Strafe Dribble Use the left analog while Pressing LB
Agile Dribble Use the left analog while Pressing RB
Stop the Ball Press RT
Jostle (Ball in the Air) Press LT
Skill Moves Use the right analog
Slow Dribble hold LT along with RT and Use the left analog for direction

 

Defense Controls

PS4

Change Player Press L1
Manual Change Player Use the right analog
Tackle/Push or Pull (When Chasing) Press O
Hard Tackle Press and hold O
Instant Hard Tackle Press R1 along with O
Slide Tackle Press Square
Quick Get up (After a Slide Tackle) Press Square
Clearance Press O
Contain Press and hold X
Teammate Contain Press and hold R1
Shield/Jockey Press and hold l2
Running Jockey Press and hold L2 along with R2
Shoulder Challenge / Seal-Out tap L2
Engage Shielding Opponent Press L2 and turn the left analog towards the shielding dribbler
Pull and Hold (When Chasing) Press and hold O
Rush Goalkeeper Out Press Triangle
Goalkeeper Cross Intersect Press and hold triangle twice

Xbox One

Change Player Press LB
Manual Change Player Use the right analog
Tackle/Push or Pull (When Chasing) Press B
Hard Tackle Press and hold B
Instant Hard Tackle Press RB along with B
Slide Tackle Press X
Quick Get up (After a Slide Tackle) Press X
Clearance Press B
Contain Press and hold A
Teammate Contain Press and hold RB
Shield/Jockey Press and hold LT
Running Jockey Press and hold LT along with RT
Shoulder Challenge / Seal-Out tap LT
Engage Shielding Opponent Press LT and turn the left analog towards the shielding dribbler
Pull and Hold (When Chasing) Press and hold B
Rush Goalkeeper Out Press Y
Goalkeeper Cross Intersect Press and hold Y twice

Attacks

PS4

Protect Ball Press L2
Ground Pass/Header Press X
Driven Ground Pass Press R1 along with X
Lofted Ground Pass Press X twice
Pass and Go Press L1 along with X
Pass and Move Press X and turn and hold the right analog for the direction
Flair Pass Press L2 along with X
Lobb Pass/Cross/Header Press Square
Through Ball Press Triangle
Lofted Through Pass Press Triangle twice
Threaded Through Ball Press R1 along with Triangle
Lob Through Ball Press L1 along with Triangle
Driven Lobbed Through Pass Press L1 along with R1 and Triangle
High Lob/High Cross Press L1 along with Square
Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross Press R1 along with Square
Ground Cross Press Square twice
Whipped Cross Press L1 along with R1 and Square
Driven Ground Cross Press R1 and then Square two times
Fake Pass Press Square along with X and select a direction
Flair lob Press L2 along with Square
Dummy a Pass turn the left analog and Press R1 and hold them
Shoot/Header/Volley Press O
 Timed Shot Press O twice with proper timings
Chip Shot Press L1 along with O
Finesse Shot Press R1 along with O
Low Shot/Downward Header Press L1 along with R1 and tap O
Fake Shot Press O along with X and select a direction
Flair Shot Press L2 along with O
Flick up for Volley Press R3
Disguised First Touch Press and hold R1 and turn the left analog towards the ball
Set up Touch Press R1 and hold the right analog in a particular direction
Directional Runs tap L1 and turn the right analog in any direction
Trigger Teammate Run Press L1
Call for Support Press R1
Cancel Foul Advantage Press L2 along with R2
Hard Super Cancel Press L1 along with R1, L2, and R2
Player Lock Move the left and the right analog
Switch Player Lock Move the left analog in any direction
Let the Ball Run Press and hold R1 and turn the left analog away from the ball

Xbox One

Protect Ball Press LT
Ground Pass/Header Press A
Driven Ground Pass Press RB along with A
Lofted Ground Pass Press A twice
Pass and Go Press LB along with A
Pass and Move Press A and turn and hold the right analog for the direction
Flair Pass Press LT along with A
Lobb Pass/Cross/Header Press X
Through Ball Press Y
Lofted Through Pass Press Y twice
Threaded Through Ball Press RB along with Y
Lob Through Ball Press LB along with Y
Driven Lobbed Through Pass Press LB along with RB and Y
High Lob/High Cross Press LB along with X
Driven Lob Pass/Driven Cross Press RB along with X
Ground Cross Press X twice
Whipped Cross Press LB along with RB and X
Driven Ground Cross Press RB and then X two times
Fake Pass Press X along with A and select a direction
Flair lob Press LT along with X
Dummy a Pass turn the left analog and Press RB and hold them.
Shoot/Header/Volley Press B
 Timed Shot Press B twice with proper timings
Chip Shot Press LB along with B
Finesse Shot Press RB along with B
Low Shot/Downward Header Press LB along with RB and tap B
Fake Shot Press B along with A and select a direction
Flair Shot Press LT along with B
Flick up for Volley Press R3
Disguised First Touch Press and hold RB and turn the left analog towards the ball
Set up Touch Press RB and hold the right analog in a particular direction
Directional Runs tap LB and turn the right analog in any direction
Trigger Teammate Run Press LB
Call for Support Press RB
Cancel Foul Advantage Press LT along with RT
Hard Super Cancel Press LB along with RB, LT, and RT
Player Lock Move the left and the right analog
Switch Player Lock Move the left analog in any direction
Let the Ball Run Press and hold RB and turn the left analog away from the ball

Goalkeeper Controls

PS4

Switch to Goalkeeper Use the touchpad
Drop Ball Press Triangle
Drop Kick Press O or Square
Throw/Pass Press X
Pick Up Ball Press R1
Driven Throw Press R1 along with X
Driven Kick Press R1 along with Square
Move Goalkeeper Press and hold R3 and move the right analog
Goalkeeper Cover Far Post Press and hold R3

Xbox One

Switch to Goalkeeper Use the view
Drop Ball Press Y
Drop Kick Press B along with X
Throw/Pass Press A
Pick Up Ball Press RB
Driven Throw Press RB along with A
Driven Kick Press RB along with X
Move Goalkeeper Press and hold R3 and move the right analog
Goalkeeper Cover Far Post Press and hold R3

Freekick

PS4

Aim Use the left analog
Move Kick Taker Use the right analog
Time your shot Press O twice
Curled Shot Press O or hold the right analog down
Apply Run During Curl Up Use the right analog
Driven Shot Press L1 along with O
Ground Pass Press X
Lob Pass/Cross Press Square
Wall Jump Press Triangle
Wall Charge Press X
Move Wall Press L2 or R2
Select Kick Taker Press R2
Add Kick Taker Press R1 or L1
Move Goalkeeper Press Square or O
Call Second Kick Taker Press L2
2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot Press L2 along with O
2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass Press L2 along with X
2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip Press L2 along with Square
2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball Press L2 along with O and then Press X
Call 3rd Kick Taker Press R1
3rd Kick Taker Curled Shot Press R1 along with O
3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball Press R1 along with O and then Press X

Xbox One

Aim Use the left analog
Move Kick Taker Use the right analog
Time your shot Press B twice with proper timings
Curled Shot Press B or hold the right analog down
Apply Run During Curl Up Use the right analog
Driven Shot Press LB along with B
Ground Pass Press A
Lob Pass/Cross Press X
Wall Jump Press Y
Wall Charge Press A
Move Wall Press LT or RT
Select Kick Taker Press RT
Add Kick Taker Press RB or LT
Move Goalkeeper Press X or B
Call Second Kick Taker Press LT
2nd Kick Taker Curled Shot Press LT along with B
2nd Kick Taker Layoff Pass Press LT along with A
2nd Kick Taker Layoff Chip Press LT along with X
2nd Kick Taker Run Over Ball Press LT along with B and then Press A
Call 3rd Kick Taker Press RB
3rd Kick Taker Curled Shot Press RB along with B
3rd Kick Taker Run Over Ball Press RB along with B and then Press A

 

Corners and Throw-ins Controls

PS4

Lob Cross (Corners) Press Square
Pass (Corners) Press X
Aim Kick Use the left analog
Apply Kick Power Press Square
Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Press the up button
Display Corner Tactics Press the down button
Run Far Post Press the down button and then the up button
Edge of Box Run Press the down button and then the right button
Crowd the Goalkeeper Press the down button and then the left button
Run Near Post Press the down button twice
Move along the Line (Throw-ins) Use the left analog
Short Throw-in Press A
Manual Short Throw-in Press Y
Long Throw-in Press and hold X along with A
Fake Throw Press X along with A

 

Xbox One

Lob Cross (Corners) Press X
Pass (Corners) Press A
Aim Kick Use the left analog
Apply Kick Power Press X
Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Press the up button
Display Corner Tactics Press the down button
Run Far Post Press the down button and then the up button
Edge of Box Run Press the down button and then the right button
Crowd the Goalkeeper Press the down button and then the left button
Run Near Post Press the down button twice
Move along the Line (Throw-ins) Use the left analog
Short Throw-in Press A
Manual Short Throw-in Press Y
Long Throw-in Press and hold X along with A
Fake Throw Press X along with A

 

Penalties Controls

PS4

Aim Use the left analog
Shoot Press O
Move Kick Taker Use the right analog
Stutter Press L2
Sprint Press R2
Finesse shot Press R1 along with O
Chip Shot Press L1 along with O
Select Kick Taker Press R2
Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Press the up button
Goalkeeper Move Side to Side Use the left analog
Goalkeeper Dive Use the right analog
Goalkeeper Gestures Press anyone from X, O, Triangle, and Square

 

Xbox One

Aim Use the left analog
Shoot Press B
Move Kick Taker Use the right analog
Stutter Press LT
Sprint Press RT
Finesse shot Press RB along with B
Chip Shot Press LB along with B
Select Kick Taker Press RT
Turn Aim Indicator On/Off Press the up button
Goalkeeper Move Side to Side Use the left analog
Goalkeeper Dive Use the right analog
Goalkeeper Gestures Press anyone from A, B, X, and Y

Tactics Controls

PS4

Display Attacking Tactics Press the up button
Get in the Box Press the up button twice
Attacking Full backs Press the up button and then the right button
Huge Sideline Press the up button and then the left button
Extra striker Press the up button and then the down button
Display Defending Tactics Press the down button
Striker Drop Back Press the down button and the up button
Team Press Press the down button and then the right button
Overload Ball Side Press the down button and then the left button
Offside Trap Press the down button twice
Change Game Plan Press either the left or the right button
Quick Substitutes Press R2

Xbox One

Display Attacking Tactics Press the up button
Get in the Box Press the up button twice
Attacking Full backs Press the up button and then the right button
Huge Sideline Press the up button and then the left button
Extra striker Press the up button and then the down button
Display Defending Tactics Press the down button
Striker Drop Back Press the down button and the up button
Team Press Press the down button and then the right button
Overload Ball Side Press the down button and then the left button
Offside Trap Press the down button twice
Change Game Plan Press either the left or the right button
Quick Substitutes Press RT

Volta Football Controls

PS4

Simple Skill Move Press and hold L1 and Use the left analog for the direction
Simple Flicks Press R3 and Use the left analog for the direction
Taunts pull and hold R2 and Use the left analog
Change Mentality (Tactic) Use either the left or the right button
Hard Tackle Press Square

 

Xbox One

Simple Skill Move Press and hold LB and Use the left analog for the direction
Simple Flicks Press R3 and Use the left analog for the direction
Taunts pull and hold RT and Use the left analog
Change Mentality (Tactic) Use either the left or the right button
Hard Tackle Press X

Be A Pro Controls

PS4

Call for a Pass Press X
Call for or Suggest a Through Pass Press Triangle
Suggest Shot Press O
Call for driven Ground Pass Press R1 along with X
Call for Threaded Through Pass Press R1 along with Triangle
Call for Lobbed Through Pass Press L1 along with Triangle
Call for Far Lobbed Through Pass Press L1 along with R1 and Triangle
Call for Cross Press Square
Call for Ground Cross Press R1 along with Square
Call for High Cross Press L1 along with Square

 

Xbox One

Call for a Pass Press A
Call for or Suggest a Through Pass Press Y
Suggest Shot Press B
Call for driven Ground Pass Press RB along with A
Call for Threaded Through Pass Press RB along with Y
Call for Lobbed Through Pass Press LB along with Y
Call for Far Lobbed Through Pass Press LB along with RB and Y
Call for Cross Press X
Call for Ground Cross Press RB along with X
Call for High Cross Press LB along with X

 

Goalkeeper Action

PS4

Call for or Suggest a Pass Press X
Suggest a Through Pass Press Triangle
Suggest a Cross Press Square
Suggest a Shot Press O
Toggle Camera Target Use touchpad
Dive Turn and hold the right analog in the required direction
Automatic Positioning Press and hold L1
Second Defender Contain Press and hold R1

Xbox One

Call for or Suggest a Pass Press A
Suggest a Through Pass Press Y
Suggest a Cross Press X
Suggest a Shot Press B
Toggle Camera Target Use view
Dive Turn and hold the right analog in the required direction
Automatic Positioning Press and hold LB
Second Defender Contain Press and hold RB

