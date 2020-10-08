Wingers in this year are going to be important, and you’ll have to fill those vacancies with skilled and adaptive players. In this FIFA 21 Best Wingers Guide, we’ll be showing you the best LW, RW, LM, and RMs in FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 Best Wingers
Playing at the position of a Winger requires a lot of Stamina. Characters in this position will have to play wide left and right, continuously running up and down the field.
They need to have strong one-on-one skills to get around the team’s left and right.
Their primary job is to get the ball forward to their offensive teammates so they may attempt to score a goal.
Best Left Wingers and Right-Wingers
These players stay wide and attempt to pull the opponent’s defense to the outside to create space for their offensive line.
They need to be able to effectively transition the ball from their own defense line to their teammates on the offense.
Left Wingers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Neymar Jr.
|PSG
|91
|2
|Saido Mané
|Liverpool
|90
|3
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|88
|4
|Raheem Sterling
|Man City
|88
|5
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|85
|6
|Mikel Oryabazal
|Real Sociedad
|84
|7
|Iker Munain
|Atletic Bilbao
|83
|8
|Ousmane Dembélé
|Barcelona
|83
|9
|Dimitri Payet
|Marseilles
|82
|10
|Marco Asensio
|Real Madrid
|82
|11
|Everton
|Benfica
|82
|12
|Christian Pulisic
|Chelsea
|81
|13
|Nani
|Orlando City
|81
|14
|Alexis Sanchez
|Inter
|80
|15
|Jack Grealish
|Aston Villa
|80
|16
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|80
|17
|Marcus Thuram
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|80
|18
|David Neres
|Ajax
|80
|19
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|80
|20
|Stephan El Shaarawy
|Shanghai Shenhua
|79
Right Wingers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|93
|2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|90
|3
|Angel Di Maria
|PSG
|87
|4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|87
|5
|Riyad Mahrez
|Man City
|85
|6
|Carlos Vela
|Los Angeles FC
|83
|7
|Gareth Bale
|Tottenham Hotspur
|83
|8
|Portu
|Real Sociedad
|83
|9
|Willian
|Arsenal
|82
|10
|Florian Thauvin
|Marseille
|82
|11
|Lucas Ocampos
|Sevilla
|82
|12
|Pablo Sarabia
|PSG
|81
|13
|Steven Berghuis
|Feyenoord
|81
|14
|Suso
|Sevilla
|81
|15
|Hulk
|Shanghai SIPG
|80
|16
|Adnan Januzaj
|Real Sociedad
|80
|17
|Lucas Vazquez
|Real Madrid
|80
|18
|Hirving Lozano
|Napoli
|80
|19
|Ibai Gomez
|Athletic Bilbao
|79
|20
|Adama Traoré
|Wolves
|79
Best Left Mids and Right Mids
As a Left-Mid/Right-Mid, your player needs to have a good amount of power to be able to participate in both defense and offense equally.
The only difference between Left and Right Mids is the foot they receive the ball with.
Left Mids
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|87
|2
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|85
|3
|Leroy Sané
|Bayern Munich
|85
|4
|Douglas Costa
|Piemonte Calcio
|84
|5
|Raphael Guerreiro
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|6
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|84
|7
|Wilfried Zaha
|Crystal Palace
|83
|8
|Thorgan Hazard
|Borussia Dortmund
|83
|9
|Filip Kostic
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|83
|10
|Rafa
|Benfica
|83
|11
|Steven Bergwin
|Tottenham Hotspur
|83
|12
|Ivan Perisic
|Inter
|82
|13
|Yannick Carrasco
|Atletico Madrid
|82
|14
|Robin Gosens
|Atalanta
|82
|15
|Taison
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|81
|16
|Felipe Anderson
|West Ham
|81
|17
|Thomas Lemar
|Atletico de Madrid
|81
|18
|Goncalo Guedes
|Valencia CF
|81
|19
|Cucurella
|Getafe CF
|81
|20
|Moussa Diaby
|Leverkusen
|81
Right Mids
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Jadon Sancho
|Atletico Madrid
|87
|2
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|85
|3
|Jose Callejon
|Napoli
|84
|4
|Jesus Corona
|Porto
|84
|5
|Pizzi
|Benfica
|84
|6
|Lucas Moura
|Tottenham Hotspur
|83
|7
|Edin Visca
|İstanbul Başakşehir
|83
|8
|Achraf Hakimi
|Inter
|83
|9
|Karim Bellarabi
|Bayer Leverkusen
|82
|10
|Angel Correa
|Atletico Madrid
|82
|11
|Nicolas Pepe
|Arsenal
|82
|12
|Marlos
|Shaktar Donetsk
|81
|13
|Eduardo Salvio
|Boca Juniors
|81
|14
|Xherdan Shaquiri
|Liverpool
|81
|15
|Matteo Politano
|Napoli
|81
|16
|Raphinha
|Rennes
|81
|17
|Manuel Lazzari
|Lazio
|81
|18
|Ferran Torres
|Manchester City
|81
|19
|Arjen Robben
|FC Groningen
|80
|20
|Erik Lamela
|Spurs
|80