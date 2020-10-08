Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now with its Early Access build ready to fill the void left by the Divinity games. To help explain the gameplay mechanics, we prepared these Baldur’s Gate 3 Tips for you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Tips

If this is your first foray into Baldur’s Gate or the Larian games, don’t worry, our guide will provide you with tips that will help you a lot while you move further in the game.

5th Edition Dungeons & Dragons

As we know Baldur’s Gate is based on Dungeons and Dragons.

Character sheet, dice roller, and Dungeon Master are the engine of the game. What you need to do is simply click on things. to know.

In D&D you interact with the world on the basis of their abilities, skills, stats, and dice rolls. Now let’s talk about these things one by one.

Abilities and Skills

Abilities are measured on a scale of 20 points. If you have 1 point than your abilities are lowest, 10 is average, and if you have 20 points then you are a superhuman.

Different abilities present in the game are given below.

Strength (physical quality),

Dexterity (nimbleness and deftness),

Constitution (self-discipline and generosity),

Intelligence (book smarts),

Wisdom (instinct and road smarts),

Charisma (quality of character).

Abilities are directly related to your skills if your ability is greater you will be good in the skill related to that ability.

Proficiency

Proficiency is added to things you are good at as a bonus. For example, you will get a bonus when you use Warhammers as a Gold Dwarf you will get a bonus.

In BG 3, when you attempt to accomplish something you roll a die (the type of die is determined by the action) and include the suitable Ability and Skill modifiers, include your Proficiency Bonus and afterward decide whether you succeed or not.

Gameplay

The gameplay is basically a mix of both Real-time and turn-based. You do most of the things just by clicking the mouse. You will interact with the things you found by clicking the mouse.

For the strolling around parts of the game, you’ll be in real-time. Everything will happen with just a click and your party when you have assembled it will follow you around.

In Battles, you will enter turn-based mode and the turn order can be seen in the top left corner of the screen.

Each turn represents 6 seconds of action in real-time and you have three options to choose from.

Move: Movement is moving around the environment and you can move up to 30 feet. It can vary depending upon your character.

Action: It is attacking your opponent.

Bonus Action: small actions like jump, shove or hide.

As you are controlling your character in the turn-based mode you can choose an option depending upon your need.

All 3 are independent of each other, unlike Divinity where you had a set number of action points that are consumed for everything you do.

So in a single turn, you can perform all 3 things; run up to your enemy, perform an action to use a fire spell on them and set them ablaze, use the Shove bonus action to push them back into other enemies or oil and watch everything go boom!

Try not to worry about your beginning character

The game is just in its early access, and all the options are not available yet, so we don’t have to worry about our beginning character. Just select what looks good and have fun.

Loot Everything

You will find a lot of loot in each and every nook and cranny in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Even the most mundane thing can be unimaginably helpful, so take some time to scout for items in every dungeon, home, and dead body after a combat encounter.

A water bottle might seem useless but will be handy in a pinch when you have to douse out some flames.

Similarly, having a few vase or barrels in your inventory doesn’t hurt either as they can be used to cover gas vents or throw on damaging surfaces (if the barrels contain material that can nullify the effect)

Know your Environment

One of the most important things is to hold the ALT key to evaluate your current environment.

Before you start each fight, consider how you can utilize what’s around you for your potential benefit.

Consider utilizing spells like Mage Hand to push and push foes from a remote place, or push over boxes or stack them.

The possibilities in this game are mind-boggling so keep trying crazy stuff.

Pick your partners wisely

You will find five different partners in Baldur’s Gate 3 with their own preferences. Each companion is fit for a different role in a battle.

As you can only have 4 partners at a time, prioritize your slots wisely. Whether its a healer or rouge or mage, pick whatever you think the party lacks.

Your characters should form a synergy. If you have Gale as the wizard, it would be wise to have someone who can capitalize on the fire attacks set forth by him.

Keep such character and elemental combos in mind when forming your party.

Save whenever you can

This game is not easy, and you will get killed a lot. So, to keep your progress and avoid starting something from the very beginning, make sure to save often.

You don’t have to rely on the autosave system because it might not work correctly sometimes, and you don’t want to lose your progress in the game.