In this FIFA 21 Best FUT Formations guide, we’ll show you the best formations you can use in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and how you should play them.

FIFA 21 Best FUT Formations

If you’re looking to find the formations that’ll work the best in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, then we’ve got you covered.

4-4-2 Formation

This Formation is seen everywhere in the football world. It has become the default formation for those players who aren’t sure which one they need to use. It works very well for both beginners and advanced level players.

This Formation works so well because its offense and defense are completely balanced.

If you haven’t figured out whether it’s your offense that’s weak or your defense, this Formation is the one for you.

To use this Formation to its maximum potential in FIFA 21, you’ll have to use some specific tactics and instructions.

In the Tactics menu, decrease the Depth to 3, Corners to 2 and Free Kicks to 2, and increase the Players in Box to 6.

You’ll want to decrease Corners and Free Kicks as having more players there is completely redundant. You only need to have two players there.

In the Instructions menu, apply the following instructions to your players:

‘Stay Back while Attacking’ to your left and right fullbacks.

‘Cover Center’ to your CMs.

‘Stay Forward’ to your Strikers.

‘Cut Inside’ and ‘Get in Behind’ to your Wingers.

4-2-3-1 Formation

This wide Formation has been a fan favorite for as long as the Ultimate Team has existed. This is simply because it works in every meta of the game.

With this Formation, you have the ability to play with a flat back four without worrying about a shield as the midfielder is there for you. This Formation is designed to rely more on shooting through balls rather than crossing.

The Formation benefits heavily from having a great attacking midfielder as it allows for super snappy movements around the pitch.

If you like to play through the middle, this Formation is perfect for you.

There are a few specific tactics and instructions that this Formation works really well with.

In the Tactics menu, change the offensive style to ‘Fast Build Up’, increase the Players In Box to 6; and decrease Depth to 3 and both Corners and Free Kicks to 2.

You’ll want to decrease Corners and Free Kicks as having more players there is entirely redundant. You only need to have two players there.

In the Instructions menu, apply the following instructions to your players:

‘Stay Back while Attacking’ to your left and right fullbacks.

‘Cover Center’ for your CDMs.

‘Stay Forward’ to your CAM.

‘Get in Behind’ and ‘Stay Forward’ to your Striker.

4-2-2-2 Formation

This Formation is the sibling of the 4-4-2 Formation, but with players more capable of defending and others to attack.

When they’re not in possession of the ball, the two attacking midfielders will be in very similar positions to the RM and LM.

This is because of the lower crossing rating in CAMs, which results in crossing with this Formation not being all that great.

Instead of constant crossing, this Formation relies on long passes to get the ball into the front four players.

You need to have one CDM who has high stamina and can help out with attacking really well.

To make this formation work to the best of its abilities, you need to pick some specific tactics and instructions.

In the Tactics menu, decrease the Depth to 3, and both Corners and Free Kicks to 2.

In the Instructions menu, apply the following instructions to your players:

‘Stay Back while Attacking’ to your left and right fullbacks.

‘Cover Center’ for your CDMs.

‘Get in Behind’ and ‘Stay Forward’ to your Strikers.

4-5-1 Setup

Like the 4-2-3-1 Formation, this one also enables you to get full control of the midfield. With five midfielders, the opponent will have a really rough time stealing the ball from you.

To execute this Formation properly, you need a good central midfielder who has a high pace, allowing him to assist the team in both offense and defense situations and fast wingers who have the potential to play similar to attacking wing-backs.

The striker will be the most important player, so you need to have a really good one. Two of your midfielders will be supporting the striker, meaning you’ll have to play them a bit more aggressively.

If you think you have really defensive and possession-based strategies in FIFA 21, then this is the best FUT Formation for you.

5-2-3 Setup

The CBs serve as the backbone of this Formation. The centerbacks have to be good enough to get the ball and set the shots up for the team.

So, you need to have really good CBs to make this formation work.

The wing-backs give this Formation the width it needs, which will help you get control of the midfield if you have two holding players with high pace.

When you’re in possession of the ball, it’ll become really hard for the opponent to defend against you.

If your passing and movement are good enough to get the ball to the striker, you’ll be able to take some really nice shots.