In this FIFA 21 Skill Moves guide, we will explain what these Skill Moves are, and list all the skill moves that are present in FIFA 21 and how to perform them.

FIFA 21 Skill Moves

In FIFA 21 Skill Moves are a way to perform technical passes and also showboat to your opponent. These moves help you razzle-dazzle your opponent and exert your dominance on the pitch.

What are Skill Moves
Skill Moves are the different technical moves a player can perform.

Every player has a Skill Move Star level that determines which skills they can perform.

FIFA 21 Skill Moves Star ratings range from 1 Star to 5 Star.

The higher the Star rating, the more complex move the player will be able to perform.

Skill Moves List                           

1 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Bridge Skill Double Tap R1 Double Tap RB
Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + R Direction Hold LB + RB + R Direction
Ball Juggle (while standing) L2 + Tap R1 LT + Tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top left Hold LB + X or B then Y + Lstick to top left
Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top right Hold LB + X or B then Y + Lstick to top right
Flick Up For Volley Hold L1 + R3 Hold LB + R3
Cruyff Turn Fake Shot+ Left Stick Down Fake Shot+ Left Stick Down
Foot Fake (while standing) Hold R1 Hold RB

 

2 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Feint Forward and Turn Flick Right Stick Down x2 Flick Right Stick down x2
Body Feint Left Flick Right Stick Left Flick Right Stick Left
Body Feint Right Flick Right Stick Right Flick Right Stick Right
Stepover Right R to top, rotate from top to right R to top, rotate from top to right
Stepover Left R to top, rotate from top to left R to top, rotate from top to left
Reverse Stepover Right R to Right, rotate up R to right, rotate up
Reverse Stepover Left R to Left, rotate up R to left, rotate up
Ball Roll Left Hold Right stick to left Hold right stick to left
Ball Roll Right Hold Right stick to right Hold right stick to right
Drag Back L2 + R2 + Flick Left stick down LB + RT + Flick Left stick down

 

3 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Heel Flick Flick Right Stick up and then down Flick Right Stick up and then down
Roulette Right R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through left R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through left
Roulette Left R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through right R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through right
Fake Left & Go Right R stick to left, rotate through bottom to right R stick to left, rotate through bottom to right
Fake Right & Go Left R stick to right, rotate through bottom to left R stick to right, rotate through bottom to left
Heel Chop Left (While Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + Hold L stick Left Hold L2 + X or B then Y + Hold L stick Left
Heel Chop Right (While Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + Hold L stick right Hold L2 + X or B then Y + Hold L stick Left
Feint Left & Exit Right R stick to left, rotate R 180 degrees through down to right R stick to left, rotate R 180 degrees through down to right
Feint Right & Exit Left R stick to right, rotate R 180° through down to left R stick to right, rotate R 180° through down to left
Lateral Heel to Heel L1+ R stick Left and right LB + R stick Left and right

 

4 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + R3 Hold LB + R3
Heel to Heel Flick Flick R stick up then down Flick R stick up then down
Simple Rainbow Flick R stick down then up twice. Flick R stick down then up twice.
Spin Left R to bottom left (45 degrees) x2 R to bottom left (45 degrees) x2
Spin Right R to bottom right (45 degrees) x2 R to bottom right (45 degrees) x2
Stop and Turn Left (while running) Flick R stick up then Flick left Flick R stick up then Flick left
Stop and Turn Right (while running) Flick R stick up then Flick right Flick R stick up then Flick right
Ball Roll Cut Right Hold R stick left and Hold L stick right Hold R stick left and Hold L stick right
Ball Roll Cut Left Hold R stick right and Hold L stick left Hold R stick right and Hold L stick left
Fake Pass (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X Hold RT + X or B then Y
Fake Pass Exit Left (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top left Hold RT + X or B then Y + L stick to top left
Fake Pass Exit Right (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top right Hold RT + X or B then Y + L stick to top right
Quick Ball Rolls Hold R stick down Hold R stick down
Drag to Heel L1 + Flick R stick down then Flick left or right LB + Flick R stick down then Flick left or right
Lane Change Left Hold L1 + Hold R stick left Hold LB + Hold R stick left
Lane Change Right Hold L1 + Hold R stick right Hold LB + Hold R stick right
Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L2 + Flick R stick down and then flick left Hold LT + Flick R stick down and then flick left
Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L2 + Flick R stick down and then flick right Hold LT + Flick R stick down and then flick left
Drag Back Spin Left Flick R stick down and then flick left Flick R stick down and then flick left
Drag Back Spin Right Flick R stick down and then flick right Flick R stick down and then flick right
Drag to Drag L2 + Fake Shot, release right stick LB + Fake Shot, release right stick
Flair Roulette L1+ Right Stick Down, Right Diagonal Down, Right, Right Diagonal Up, Up LB + Right Stick Down, Right Diagonal Down, Right, Right Diagonal Up, Up
Heel Chop Turn L2 + Fake Shot, right stick in opposite direction LB + Fake Shot, right stick in opposite direction

 

5 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Elastico R stick to right then rotate through bottom to left R stick to right then rotate through bottom to left
Reverse Elastico R stick to left then rotate through bottom to right R stick to left then rotate through bottom to right
Advanced Elastico Flick R stick down, hold up then Flick up Flick R stick down, hold up then Flick up
Hocus Pocus R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right
Triple Elastico R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left
Ball Roll & Flick Left (while running) Hold R stick right then Flick up Hold R stick right then Flick up
Ball Roll & Flick Right (while running) Hold R stick left then Flick up Hold R stick right then Flick up
Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + Flick R stick up then down Hold R1 + Flick R stick up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing) Flick R stick up, up and down Flick R stick up, up and down
Turn & Spin Left Flick R stick up and left Flick R stick up and left
Turn & Spin Right Flick R stick up and right Flick R stick up and right
Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) Hold R stick left then Flick R stick left Hold R stick left then Flick R stick left
Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) Hold R stick right then Flick R stick right Hold R stick right then Flick R stick right
Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + Flick R stick up then Flick left or right Hold LT + Flick R stick up then Flick left or right
Elastico Chop Left Flick R stick down then Flick left Flick R stick down then Flick left
Elastico Chop Right Flick R stick down then Flick right Flick R stick down then Flick right
Spin Flick Left Hold R1 + Flick R up and then Flick left Hold RB + Flick R up and then Flick left
Spin Flick Right Hold R1 + Flick R up and then Flick right Hold RB + Flick R up and then Flick right
Flick Over Hold R stick up Hold R stick up
Tornado Spin Left Hold L1 + Flick R up and then Flick left Hold LB + Flick R up and then Flick left
Tornado Spin Right Hold L1 + Flick R up and then Flick right Hold LB + Flick R up and then Flick right
Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to bottom Hold LT + X or B then A + L stick to bottom

 

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Trick How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Laces Flick Up L2 + Hold R1 LT + Hold RB
Sombrero Flick Backwards Hold L stick down Hold L down
Sombrero Flick Left Hold L stick left Hold L stick left
Sombrero Flick Right Hold L stick right Hold L stick right
Around the World Spin R stick around (clockwise or anti-clockwise) Spin R stick around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
In Air Elastico Flick R stick right then Flick left Flick R stick right then Flick left
Reverse In Air Elastico Flick R stick left then Flick right Flick R stick left then Flick right
Flick Up for Volley Hold L stick up Hold L stick up
Chest Flick Hold L2 + R3 double tap Hold LB + RS double tap
T. Around the World Rotate R clockwise then Flick R stick up Rotate R clockwise then Flick R stick up
Drag Back Sombrero R1 + Right stick down to opposite direction, then press right stick RB + Right stick down to opposite direction, then press right stick

 

