In this FIFA 21 Skill Moves guide, we will explain what these Skill Moves are, and list all the skill moves that are present in FIFA 21 and how to perform them.
FIFA 21 Skill Moves
In FIFA 21 Skill Moves are a way to perform technical passes and also showboat to your opponent. These moves help you razzle-dazzle your opponent and exert your dominance on the pitch.
What are Skill Moves
Skill Moves are the different technical moves a player can perform.
Every player has a Skill Move Star level that determines which skills they can perform.
FIFA 21 Skill Moves Star ratings range from 1 Star to 5 Star.
The higher the Star rating, the more complex move the player will be able to perform.
Skill Moves List
1 Star Skill Moves
|Skill Move
|How to Perform on PlayStation
|How to Perform on Xbox
|Bridge Skill
|Double Tap R1
|Double Tap RB
|Directional Nutmeg
|Hold L1 + R1 + R Direction
|Hold LB + RB + R Direction
|Ball Juggle (while standing)
|L2 + Tap R1
|LT + Tap RB
|Open Up Fake Shot Left
|Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top left
|Hold LB + X or B then Y + Lstick to top left
|Open Up Fake Shot Right
|Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top right
|Hold LB + X or B then Y + Lstick to top right
|Flick Up For Volley
|Hold L1 + R3
|Hold LB + R3
|Cruyff Turn
|Fake Shot+ Left Stick Down
|Fake Shot+ Left Stick Down
|Foot Fake (while standing)
|Hold R1
|Hold RB
2 Star Skill Moves
|Skill Move
|How to Perform on PlayStation
|How to Perform on Xbox
|Feint Forward and Turn
|Flick Right Stick Down x2
|Flick Right Stick down x2
|Body Feint Left
|Flick Right Stick Left
|Flick Right Stick Left
|Body Feint Right
|Flick Right Stick Right
|Flick Right Stick Right
|Stepover Right
|R to top, rotate from top to right
|R to top, rotate from top to right
|Stepover Left
|R to top, rotate from top to left
|R to top, rotate from top to left
|Reverse Stepover Right
|R to Right, rotate up
|R to right, rotate up
|Reverse Stepover Left
|R to Left, rotate up
|R to left, rotate up
|Ball Roll Left
|Hold Right stick to left
|Hold right stick to left
|Ball Roll Right
|Hold Right stick to right
|Hold right stick to right
|Drag Back
|L2 + R2 + Flick Left stick down
|LB + RT + Flick Left stick down
3 Star Skill Moves
|Skill Move
|How to Perform on PlayStation
|How to Perform on Xbox
|Heel Flick
|Flick Right Stick up and then down
|Flick Right Stick up and then down
|Roulette Right
|R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through left
|R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through left
|Roulette Left
|R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through right
|R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through right
|Fake Left & Go Right
|R stick to left, rotate through bottom to right
|R stick to left, rotate through bottom to right
|Fake Right & Go Left
|R stick to right, rotate through bottom to left
|R stick to right, rotate through bottom to left
|Heel Chop Left (While Running)
|Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + Hold L stick Left
|Hold L2 + X or B then Y + Hold L stick Left
|Heel Chop Right (While Running)
|Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + Hold L stick right
|Hold L2 + X or B then Y + Hold L stick Left
|Feint Left & Exit Right
|R stick to left, rotate R 180 degrees through down to right
|R stick to left, rotate R 180 degrees through down to right
|Feint Right & Exit Left
|R stick to right, rotate R 180° through down to left
|R stick to right, rotate R 180° through down to left
|Lateral Heel to Heel
|L1+ R stick Left and right
|LB + R stick Left and right
4 Star Skill Moves
|Skill Move
|How to Perform on PlayStation
|How to Perform on Xbox
|Ball Hop (while standing)
|Hold L1 + R3
|Hold LB + R3
|Heel to Heel Flick
|Flick R stick up then down
|Flick R stick up then down
|Simple Rainbow
|Flick R stick down then up twice.
|Flick R stick down then up twice.
|Spin Left
|R to bottom left (45 degrees) x2
|R to bottom left (45 degrees) x2
|Spin Right
|R to bottom right (45 degrees) x2
|R to bottom right (45 degrees) x2
|Stop and Turn Left (while running)
|Flick R stick up then Flick left
|Flick R stick up then Flick left
|Stop and Turn Right (while running)
|Flick R stick up then Flick right
|Flick R stick up then Flick right
|Ball Roll Cut Right
|Hold R stick left and Hold L stick right
|Hold R stick left and Hold L stick right
|Ball Roll Cut Left
|Hold R stick right and Hold L stick left
|Hold R stick right and Hold L stick left
|Fake Pass (While Standing)
|Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X
|Hold RT + X or B then Y
|Fake Pass Exit Left (While Standing)
|Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top left
|Hold RT + X or B then Y + L stick to top left
|Fake Pass Exit Right (While Standing)
|Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top right
|Hold RT + X or B then Y + L stick to top right
|Quick Ball Rolls
|Hold R stick down
|Hold R stick down
|Drag to Heel
|L1 + Flick R stick down then Flick left or right
|LB + Flick R stick down then Flick left or right
|Lane Change Left
|Hold L1 + Hold R stick left
|Hold LB + Hold R stick left
|Lane Change Right
|Hold L1 + Hold R stick right
|Hold LB + Hold R stick right
|Three Touch Roulette Left
|Hold L2 + Flick R stick down and then flick left
|Hold LT + Flick R stick down and then flick left
|Three Touch Roulette Right
|Hold L2 + Flick R stick down and then flick right
|Hold LT + Flick R stick down and then flick left
|Drag Back Spin Left
|Flick R stick down and then flick left
|Flick R stick down and then flick left
|Drag Back Spin Right
|Flick R stick down and then flick right
|Flick R stick down and then flick right
|Drag to Drag
|L2 + Fake Shot, release right stick
|LB + Fake Shot, release right stick
|Flair Roulette
|L1+ Right Stick Down, Right Diagonal Down, Right, Right Diagonal Up, Up
|LB + Right Stick Down, Right Diagonal Down, Right, Right Diagonal Up, Up
|Heel Chop Turn
|L2 + Fake Shot, right stick in opposite direction
|LB + Fake Shot, right stick in opposite direction
5 Star Skill Moves
|Skill Move
|How to Perform on PlayStation
|How to Perform on Xbox
|Elastico
|R stick to right then rotate through bottom to left
|R stick to right then rotate through bottom to left
|Reverse Elastico
|R stick to left then rotate through bottom to right
|R stick to left then rotate through bottom to right
|Advanced Elastico
|Flick R stick down, hold up then Flick up
|Flick R stick down, hold up then Flick up
|Hocus Pocus
|R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right
|R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right
|Triple Elastico
|R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left
|R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left
|Ball Roll & Flick Left (while running)
|Hold R stick right then Flick up
|Hold R stick right then Flick up
|Ball Roll & Flick Right (while running)
|Hold R stick left then Flick up
|Hold R stick right then Flick up
|Heel Flick Turn
|Hold R1 + Flick R stick up then down
|Hold R1 + Flick R stick up then down
|Sombrero Flick (while standing)
|Flick R stick up, up and down
|Flick R stick up, up and down
|Turn & Spin Left
|Flick R stick up and left
|Flick R stick up and left
|Turn & Spin Right
|Flick R stick up and right
|Flick R stick up and right
|Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing)
|Hold R stick left then Flick R stick left
|Hold R stick left then Flick R stick left
|Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing)
|Hold R stick right then Flick R stick right
|Hold R stick right then Flick R stick right
|Ball Roll Fake Turn
|Hold L2 + Flick R stick up then Flick left or right
|Hold LT + Flick R stick up then Flick left or right
|Elastico Chop Left
|Flick R stick down then Flick left
|Flick R stick down then Flick left
|Elastico Chop Right
|Flick R stick down then Flick right
|Flick R stick down then Flick right
|Spin Flick Left
|Hold R1 + Flick R up and then Flick left
|Hold RB + Flick R up and then Flick left
|Spin Flick Right
|Hold R1 + Flick R up and then Flick right
|Hold RB + Flick R up and then Flick right
|Flick Over
|Hold R stick up
|Hold R stick up
|Tornado Spin Left
|Hold L1 + Flick R up and then Flick left
|Hold LB + Flick R up and then Flick left
|Tornado Spin Right
|Hold L1 + Flick R up and then Flick right
|Hold LB + Flick R up and then Flick right
|Rabona Fake (while jogging)
|Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to bottom
|Hold LT + X or B then A + L stick to bottom
5 Star Juggling Tricks
|Trick
|How to Perform on PlayStation
|How to Perform on Xbox
|Laces Flick Up
|L2 + Hold R1
|LT + Hold RB
|Sombrero Flick Backwards
|Hold L stick down
|Hold L down
|Sombrero Flick Left
|Hold L stick left
|Hold L stick left
|Sombrero Flick Right
|Hold L stick right
|Hold L stick right
|Around the World
|Spin R stick around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
|Spin R stick around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
|In Air Elastico
|Flick R stick right then Flick left
|Flick R stick right then Flick left
|Reverse In Air Elastico
|Flick R stick left then Flick right
|Flick R stick left then Flick right
|Flick Up for Volley
|Hold L stick up
|Hold L stick up
|Chest Flick
|Hold L2 + R3 double tap
|Hold LB + RS double tap
|T. Around the World
|Rotate R clockwise then Flick R stick up
|Rotate R clockwise then Flick R stick up
|Drag Back Sombrero
|R1 + Right stick down to opposite direction, then press right stick
|RB + Right stick down to opposite direction, then press right stick