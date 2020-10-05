In this FIFA 21 Skill Moves guide, we will explain what these Skill Moves are, and list all the skill moves that are present in FIFA 21 and how to perform them.

FIFA 21 Skill Moves

In FIFA 21 Skill Moves are a way to perform technical passes and also showboat to your opponent. These moves help you razzle-dazzle your opponent and exert your dominance on the pitch.

What are Skill Moves

Skill Moves are the different technical moves a player can perform.

Every player has a Skill Move Star level that determines which skills they can perform.

FIFA 21 Skill Moves Star ratings range from 1 Star to 5 Star.

The higher the Star rating, the more complex move the player will be able to perform.

Skill Moves List

1 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Bridge Skill Double Tap R1 Double Tap RB Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + R Direction Hold LB + RB + R Direction Ball Juggle (while standing) L2 + Tap R1 LT + Tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top left Hold LB + X or B then Y + Lstick to top left Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top right Hold LB + X or B then Y + Lstick to top right Flick Up For Volley Hold L1 + R3 Hold LB + R3 Cruyff Turn Fake Shot+ Left Stick Down Fake Shot+ Left Stick Down Foot Fake (while standing) Hold R1 Hold RB

2 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Feint Forward and Turn Flick Right Stick Down x2 Flick Right Stick down x2 Body Feint Left Flick Right Stick Left Flick Right Stick Left Body Feint Right Flick Right Stick Right Flick Right Stick Right Stepover Right R to top, rotate from top to right R to top, rotate from top to right Stepover Left R to top, rotate from top to left R to top, rotate from top to left Reverse Stepover Right R to Right, rotate up R to right, rotate up Reverse Stepover Left R to Left, rotate up R to left, rotate up Ball Roll Left Hold Right stick to left Hold right stick to left Ball Roll Right Hold Right stick to right Hold right stick to right Drag Back L2 + R2 + Flick Left stick down LB + RT + Flick Left stick down

3 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Heel Flick Flick Right Stick up and then down Flick Right Stick up and then down Roulette Right R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through left R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through left Roulette Left R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through right R stick to bottom, then rotate R 270 degree through right Fake Left & Go Right R stick to left, rotate through bottom to right R stick to left, rotate through bottom to right Fake Right & Go Left R stick to right, rotate through bottom to left R stick to right, rotate through bottom to left Heel Chop Left (While Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + Hold L stick Left Hold L2 + X or B then Y + Hold L stick Left Heel Chop Right (While Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + Hold L stick right Hold L2 + X or B then Y + Hold L stick Left Feint Left & Exit Right R stick to left, rotate R 180 degrees through down to right R stick to left, rotate R 180 degrees through down to right Feint Right & Exit Left R stick to right, rotate R 180° through down to left R stick to right, rotate R 180° through down to left Lateral Heel to Heel L1+ R stick Left and right LB + R stick Left and right

4 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + R3 Hold LB + R3 Heel to Heel Flick Flick R stick up then down Flick R stick up then down Simple Rainbow Flick R stick down then up twice. Flick R stick down then up twice. Spin Left R to bottom left (45 degrees) x2 R to bottom left (45 degrees) x2 Spin Right R to bottom right (45 degrees) x2 R to bottom right (45 degrees) x2 Stop and Turn Left (while running) Flick R stick up then Flick left Flick R stick up then Flick left Stop and Turn Right (while running) Flick R stick up then Flick right Flick R stick up then Flick right Ball Roll Cut Right Hold R stick left and Hold L stick right Hold R stick left and Hold L stick right Ball Roll Cut Left Hold R stick right and Hold L stick left Hold R stick right and Hold L stick left Fake Pass (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X Hold RT + X or B then Y Fake Pass Exit Left (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top left Hold RT + X or B then Y + L stick to top left Fake Pass Exit Right (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to top right Hold RT + X or B then Y + L stick to top right Quick Ball Rolls Hold R stick down Hold R stick down Drag to Heel L1 + Flick R stick down then Flick left or right LB + Flick R stick down then Flick left or right Lane Change Left Hold L1 + Hold R stick left Hold LB + Hold R stick left Lane Change Right Hold L1 + Hold R stick right Hold LB + Hold R stick right Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L2 + Flick R stick down and then flick left Hold LT + Flick R stick down and then flick left Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L2 + Flick R stick down and then flick right Hold LT + Flick R stick down and then flick left Drag Back Spin Left Flick R stick down and then flick left Flick R stick down and then flick left Drag Back Spin Right Flick R stick down and then flick right Flick R stick down and then flick right Drag to Drag L2 + Fake Shot, release right stick LB + Fake Shot, release right stick Flair Roulette L1+ Right Stick Down, Right Diagonal Down, Right, Right Diagonal Up, Up LB + Right Stick Down, Right Diagonal Down, Right, Right Diagonal Up, Up Heel Chop Turn L2 + Fake Shot, right stick in opposite direction LB + Fake Shot, right stick in opposite direction

5 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Elastico R stick to right then rotate through bottom to left R stick to right then rotate through bottom to left Reverse Elastico R stick to left then rotate through bottom to right R stick to left then rotate through bottom to right Advanced Elastico Flick R stick down, hold up then Flick up Flick R stick down, hold up then Flick up Hocus Pocus R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right Triple Elastico R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left R stick to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left Ball Roll & Flick Left (while running) Hold R stick right then Flick up Hold R stick right then Flick up Ball Roll & Flick Right (while running) Hold R stick left then Flick up Hold R stick right then Flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + Flick R stick up then down Hold R1 + Flick R stick up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) Flick R stick up, up and down Flick R stick up, up and down Turn & Spin Left Flick R stick up and left Flick R stick up and left Turn & Spin Right Flick R stick up and right Flick R stick up and right Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) Hold R stick left then Flick R stick left Hold R stick left then Flick R stick left Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) Hold R stick right then Flick R stick right Hold R stick right then Flick R stick right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + Flick R stick up then Flick left or right Hold LT + Flick R stick up then Flick left or right Elastico Chop Left Flick R stick down then Flick left Flick R stick down then Flick left Elastico Chop Right Flick R stick down then Flick right Flick R stick down then Flick right Spin Flick Left Hold R1 + Flick R up and then Flick left Hold RB + Flick R up and then Flick left Spin Flick Right Hold R1 + Flick R up and then Flick right Hold RB + Flick R up and then Flick right Flick Over Hold R stick up Hold R stick up Tornado Spin Left Hold L1 + Flick R up and then Flick left Hold LB + Flick R up and then Flick left Tornado Spin Right Hold L1 + Flick R up and then Flick right Hold LB + Flick R up and then Flick right Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L stick to bottom Hold LT + X or B then A + L stick to bottom

5 Star Juggling Tricks