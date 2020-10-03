This Star Wars Squadrons Dogfight guide will cover the unranked/casual multiplayer mode. As this multiplayer mode isn’t ranked so you can just enjoy playing to improve your own skills.

Dogfight has you competing with other players in a team vs team match purely centered around kills to reach the target score before the other side does.

Star Wars Squadrons Dogfight

As the name suggests, you pilot your starfighter and engage in 5v5 aerial battles with your team. You can choose to play for either the New Republic or as part of the Imperial squadron.

Your objective is to destroy as many of the enemies as you can before the match ends.

Pick a team and then select the ship you want to take out into battle. Try picking one that is different from the rest then start blasting.

Tips and Tricks