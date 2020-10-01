Genshin Impact Vendors Guide

There are a lot of vendors scattered around the world of Genshin Impact, which sell a wide variety of items that you’ll need during your playthrough of the game.
Genshin Impact Vendors
In this guide, we’ve prepared a list of all the vendors in Genshin Impact, which will tell you what items they sell and their locations.
Special Vendors
The unique thing about these vendors is that they don’t accept the Mora currency. You can buy a wide variety of items from them in exchange for currencies other than Mora.
Paimon’s Bargains
Items for Primogems
Paimon sells only two items in exchange for Primogems, but these two items can also be bought from him for Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust.
|Item Name
|Cost
|Acquaint Fate
|160
|Intertwined Fate
|160
Items for Masterless Starglitter
Paimon sells the following items for Masterless Starglitter. These items include five weapons (one of each type), two unique characters, Common Ascension Materials and Character Ascension Materials.
The weapons and characters Paimon sells are selected at random.
|Item Name
|AR Requirement
|Monthly Stock
|Cost
|Black Crystal Horn
|35
|N/A
|2
|Chaos Core
|Energy Nectar x3
|Fossilized Bone Shard
|Forbidden Curse Scroll x3
|Golden Raven Insignia x3
|Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife
|Lieutenant’s Insignia
|Ley Line Sprouts
|Mist Grass Wick
|Ominous Mask x3
|Slime Concentrate x3
|Weathered Arrowhead x3
|4-Star Bow
|None
|3
|24
|4-Star Claymore
|4-Star Catalyst
|4-Star Polearm
|4-Star Sword
|4-Star Character 1
|3
|24
|4-Star Character 2
|Acquaint Fate
|Unlimited
|5
|Intertwined Fate
Items for Masterless Stardust
Paimon sells all of the following items in exchange for Masterless Stardust.
|Item Name
|AR Requirement
|Monthly Stock
|Cost
|Mystic Enchantment Ore
|10
|60
|5
|Adventurer’s Experience x3
|10
|100
|8
|Mora x10,000
|10
|30
|10
|Acquaint Fate
|None
|5
|125
|Intertwined Fate
3-Star Materials
The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 3-Star.
|Item Name
|AR Requirement
|Monthly Stock
|Cost
|Agent’s Sacrificial Knife
|25
|N/A
|15
|Black Bronze Horn
|Chaos Circuit
|Dead Ley Line Leaves
|Mist Grass
|Sturdy Bone Shard
2-Star Materials
The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 2-Star.
|Item Name
|AR Requirement
|Monthly Stock
|Cost
|Chaos Device
|N/A
|16
|5
|Dead Ley Line Branch
|Fragile Bone Shard
|Heavy Horn
|Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife
|Mist Grass Pollen
|Stained Mask
|N/A
|35
|Sealed Scroll
|Sergeant’s Insignia
|Slime Secretions
|Shimmering Nectar
|Sharp Arrowhead
|Silver Raven Insignia
1-Star Materials
The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 1-Star.
|Item Name
|AR Requirement
|Monthly Stock
|Cost
|Damaged Mask x3
|N/A
|15
|5
|Divining Scroll x3
|Firm Arrowhead x3
|Recruit’s Insignia x3
|Slime Condensate x3
|Treasure Hoarder’s Insignia x3
|Whopperflower Nectar x3
Souvenir Shops
The only currency you can use to buy items at the Souvenir Shops are Anemo Sigils. These shops sell a limited number of items, except for Mora; which can be bought infinitely.
With Wind Comes Glory Souvenir Shop
This Souvenir Shop is located in Mondstadt. The items sold by this shop can only be purchased by Anemo Sigils.
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Agnidus Agate Silver
|6
|10
|Varunada Lazurite Silver
|Vayuda Turquoise Silver
|Vajrada Amethyst Silver
|Prithiva Topaz Silver
|Shivada Jade Silver
|Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth
|3
|4
|Bonds of the Dandelion Gladiator
|Tile of Decarabian’s Tower
|Memory of Roving Gales
|1
|225
|Northlander Sword Prototype
|Mora x1600
|60
|1
|Mora x1600
|Unlimited
|2
Mingxing Jewelry Souvenir Shop
This Souvenir Shop is located in Liyue Harbor. The items sold by this shop can only be purchased by Geo Sigils.
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Agnidus Agate Silver
|12
|10
|Varunada Lazurite Silver
|Vayuda Turquoise Silver
|Vajrada Amethyst Silver
|Prithiva Topaz Silver
|Shivada Jade Silver
|Grain of Aerosiderite
|3
|4
|Luminous Sands from Guyun
|Mist Veiled Lead Elixir
|Northlander Bow Prototype
|1
|225
|Northlander Catalyst Prototype
|Northlander Claymore Prototype
|Northlander Polearm Prototype
|Memory of Immovable Crystals
|4
|Mora x1600
|120
|1
|Mora x1600
|Unlimited
|2
Mora Vendors
The following vendors sell items only in exchange for Mora.
Good Hunter
The Good Hunter shop is located in Mondstadt. This shop sells basic food items and cooking recipes.
The food items restock every day, but the cooking ingredients restock every five days. The cooking recipes don’t restock at all.
Cooking Ingredients and Food Items
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Cooking Ingredients
|Flour
|10
|150
|Cream
|150
|Butter
|270
|Cheese
|420
|Sugar
|450
|Ham
|630
|Bacon
|720
|Sausage
|840
|Smoked Fowl
|900
|Crab Roe
|1125
|Jam
|1475
|Food Items
|Teyvat Fried Egg
|5
|200
|Chicken-Mushroom Skewer
|250
|Fisherman’s Toast
|1025
Cooking Recipes
|Item
|AR Requirement
|Cost
|Recipe: Cream Stew
|25
|2500
|Recipe: Flaming Red Bolognese
|20
|Recipe: Tea Break Pancake
|N/A
|Recipe: Calla Lily Seafood Soup
|30
|5000
|Recipe: Pile ‘Em Up
|40
|Recipe: Sauteed Matsutake
|35
Wagner’s Shop
Wagner is a blacksmith whose shop is located in Mondstadt. This shop sells 2-Star Weapons.
|Item
|Cost
|Iron Point
|600
|Old Merc’s Pal
|Pocket Grimoire
|Seasoned Hunter’s Bow
|Silver Sword
Floral Whipser
Floral Whisper is the name of a shop located in Mondstadt that sells flowers. This shop restocks daily.
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Sweet Flower
|10
|200
|Cecilia
|5
|1000
|Small Lamp Grass
|5
|1000
|Calla Lily
|5
|1000
|Windwheel Aster
|5
|1000
Chloris
Chloris is the name of a vendor who wanders around the world of Genshin Impact. She sells five unique flowers that you can’t buy from Floral Whisper. She restocks every three days.
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Snapdragon
|10
|200
|Mint
|10
|150
|Wolfhook
|5
|1000
|Valberry
|5
|1000
|Philanemo Mushroom
|5
|1000
Wanmin Restaurant
The Wanmin Restaurant is located in Liyue Harbor. Like the Good Hunter Shop, it sells basic food items and cooking recipes.
Cooking Ingredients and Food Items
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Cooking Ingredients
|Flour
|10
|150
|Sausage
|450
|Sugar
|840
|Food Items
|Chicken-Mushroom Skewer
|5
|200
|Fisherman’s Toast
|1100
|Teyvat Fried Egg
|450
Cooking Recipes
|Items
|AR Requirement
|Cost
|Recipe: Grilled Tiger Fish
|N/A
|1250
|Recipe: Crystal Shrimp
|2500
|Recipe: Matsutake Meat Roll
|Recipe: Jueyun Chili Chicken
|Recipe: Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Shop
|Recipe: Golden Shrimp Balls
|Recipe: Black-Back Perch Stew
|5000
|Recipe: Come and Get It
|Recipe: Qingce Stir Fry
|Recipe: Squirrel Fish
Jade Mystery
Jade Mystery is a vendor located in Liyue Harbor. This shop sells three different types of ores. Jade Mystery restocks every three days.
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Iron Chunk
|10
|120
|White Iron
|10
|400
|Noctilucous Jade
|5
|1000
Bubu Pharmacy
The Babu Pharmacy is located in the city of Liyue Harbor.
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Horsetail
|10
|240
|Lotus Head
|10
|300
|Qingxin
|10
|600
|Recipe: Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup
|1
|2500
General Goods Vendors
Mondstadt General Goods
This shop is located in Mondstadt and it sells cooking ingredients. It restocks every day.
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Salt
|100
|60
|Pepper
|80
|Onion
|80
|Milk
|100
|Wheat
|100
|Cabbage
|120
|Potato
|120
|Tomato
|120
Second Life
This shop is located in Liyue Harbor and it sells cooking ingredients. It restocks every day.
|Item
|Limit
|Cost
|Salt
|100
|60
|Pepper
|80
|Onion
|80
|Milk
|100
|Wheat
|100
|Tofu
|100
|Cabbage
|120
|Potato
|120
|Tomato
|120
|Rice
|120
|Shrimp Meat
|120
|Almond
|120