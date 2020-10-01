Genshin Impact Vendors Guide

By Shayan Adnan

There are a lot of vendors scattered around the world of Genshin Impact, which sell a wide variety of items that you’ll need during your playthrough of the game.

Genshin Impact Vendors

In this guide, we’ve prepared a list of all the vendors in Genshin Impact, which will tell you what items they sell and their locations.

Special Vendors

The unique thing about these vendors is that they don’t accept the Mora currency. You can buy a wide variety of items from them in exchange for currencies other than Mora.

Paimon’s Bargains

Items for Primogems
Paimon sells only two items in exchange for Primogems, but these two items can also be bought from him for Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust.

Item Name Cost
Acquaint Fate 160
Intertwined Fate 160

Items for Masterless Starglitter
Paimon sells the following items for Masterless Starglitter. These items include five weapons (one of each type), two unique characters, Common Ascension Materials and Character Ascension Materials.

The weapons and characters Paimon sells are selected at random.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost
Black Crystal Horn 35 N/A 2
Chaos Core
Energy Nectar x3
Fossilized Bone Shard
Forbidden Curse Scroll x3
Golden Raven Insignia x3
Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife
Lieutenant’s Insignia
Ley Line Sprouts
Mist Grass Wick
Ominous Mask x3
Slime Concentrate x3
Weathered Arrowhead x3
4-Star Bow None 3 24
4-Star Claymore
4-Star Catalyst
4-Star Polearm
4-Star Sword
4-Star Character 1 3 24
4-Star Character 2
Acquaint Fate Unlimited 5
Intertwined Fate

Items for Masterless Stardust
Paimon sells all of the following items in exchange for Masterless Stardust.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost
Mystic Enchantment Ore 10 60 5
Adventurer’s Experience x3 10 100 8
Mora x10,000 10 30 10
Acquaint Fate None 5 125
Intertwined Fate

3-Star Materials
The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 3-Star.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost
Agent’s Sacrificial Knife 25 N/A 15
Black Bronze Horn
Chaos Circuit
Dead Ley Line Leaves
Mist Grass
Sturdy Bone Shard

2-Star Materials
The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 2-Star.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost
Chaos Device N/A 16 5
Dead Ley Line Branch
Fragile Bone Shard
Heavy Horn
Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife
Mist Grass Pollen
Stained Mask N/A 35
Sealed Scroll
Sergeant’s Insignia
Slime Secretions
Shimmering Nectar
Sharp Arrowhead
Silver Raven Insignia

1-Star Materials
The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 1-Star.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost
Damaged Mask x3 N/A 15 5
Divining Scroll x3
Firm Arrowhead x3
Recruit’s Insignia x3
Slime Condensate x3
Treasure Hoarder’s Insignia x3
Whopperflower Nectar x3

Souvenir Shops

The only currency you can use to buy items at the Souvenir Shops are Anemo Sigils. These shops sell a limited number of items, except for Mora; which can be bought infinitely.

With Wind Comes Glory Souvenir Shop
This Souvenir Shop is located in Mondstadt. The items sold by this shop can only be purchased by Anemo Sigils.

Item Limit Cost
Agnidus Agate Silver 6 10
Varunada Lazurite Silver
Vayuda Turquoise Silver
Vajrada Amethyst Silver
Prithiva Topaz Silver
Shivada Jade Silver
Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth 3 4
Bonds of the Dandelion Gladiator
Tile of Decarabian’s Tower
Memory of Roving Gales 1 225
Northlander Sword Prototype
Mora x1600 60 1
Mora x1600 Unlimited 2

Mingxing Jewelry Souvenir Shop
This Souvenir Shop is located in Liyue Harbor. The items sold by this shop can only be purchased by Geo Sigils.

Item Limit Cost
Agnidus Agate Silver 12 10
Varunada Lazurite Silver
Vayuda Turquoise Silver
Vajrada Amethyst Silver
Prithiva Topaz Silver
Shivada Jade Silver
Grain of Aerosiderite 3 4
Luminous Sands from Guyun
Mist Veiled Lead Elixir
Northlander Bow Prototype 1 225
Northlander Catalyst Prototype
Northlander Claymore Prototype
Northlander Polearm Prototype
Memory of Immovable Crystals 4
Mora x1600 120 1
Mora x1600 Unlimited 2

 

Mora Vendors

The following vendors sell items only in exchange for Mora.

Good Hunter
The Good Hunter shop is located in Mondstadt. This shop sells basic food items and cooking recipes.

The food items restock every day, but the cooking ingredients restock every five days. The cooking recipes don’t restock at all.

Cooking Ingredients and Food Items

Item Limit Cost
Cooking Ingredients
Flour 10 150
Cream 150
Butter 270
Cheese 420
Sugar 450
Ham 630
Bacon 720
Sausage 840
Smoked Fowl 900
Crab Roe 1125
Jam 1475
Food Items
Teyvat Fried Egg 5 200
Chicken-Mushroom Skewer 250
Fisherman’s Toast 1025

Cooking Recipes

Item AR Requirement Cost
Recipe: Cream Stew 25 2500
Recipe: Flaming Red Bolognese 20
Recipe: Tea Break Pancake N/A
Recipe: Calla Lily Seafood Soup 30 5000
Recipe: Pile ‘Em Up 40
Recipe: Sauteed Matsutake 35

 

Wagner’s Shop
Wagner is a blacksmith whose shop is located in Mondstadt. This shop sells 2-Star Weapons.

Item Cost
Iron Point 600
Old Merc’s Pal
Pocket Grimoire
Seasoned Hunter’s Bow
Silver Sword

 

Floral Whipser
Floral Whisper is the name of a shop located in Mondstadt that sells flowers. This shop restocks daily.

Item Limit Cost
Sweet Flower 10 200
Cecilia 5 1000
Small Lamp Grass 5 1000
Calla Lily 5 1000
Windwheel Aster 5 1000

 

Chloris
Chloris is the name of a vendor who wanders around the world of Genshin Impact. She sells five unique flowers that you can’t buy from Floral Whisper. She restocks every three days.

Item Limit Cost
Snapdragon 10 200
Mint 10 150
Wolfhook 5 1000
Valberry 5 1000
Philanemo Mushroom 5 1000

 

Wanmin Restaurant

The Wanmin Restaurant is located in Liyue Harbor. Like the Good Hunter Shop, it sells basic food items and cooking recipes.

Cooking Ingredients and Food Items

Item Limit Cost
Cooking Ingredients
Flour 10 150
Sausage 450
Sugar 840
Food Items
Chicken-Mushroom Skewer 5 200
Fisherman’s Toast 1100
Teyvat Fried Egg 450

Cooking Recipes

Items AR Requirement Cost
Recipe: Grilled Tiger Fish N/A 1250
Recipe: Crystal Shrimp 2500
Recipe: Matsutake Meat Roll
Recipe: Jueyun Chili Chicken
Recipe: Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Shop
Recipe: Golden Shrimp Balls
Recipe: Black-Back Perch Stew 5000
Recipe: Come and Get It
Recipe: Qingce Stir Fry
Recipe: Squirrel Fish

Jade Mystery
Jade Mystery is a vendor located in Liyue Harbor. This shop sells three different types of ores. Jade Mystery restocks every three days.

Item Limit Cost
Iron Chunk 10 120
White Iron 10 400
Noctilucous Jade 5 1000

Bubu Pharmacy
The Babu Pharmacy is located in the city of Liyue Harbor.

Item Limit Cost
Horsetail 10 240
Lotus Head 10 300
Qingxin 10 600
Recipe: Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup 1 2500

General Goods Vendors

Mondstadt General Goods
This shop is located in Mondstadt and it sells cooking ingredients. It restocks every day.

Item Limit Cost
Salt 100 60
Pepper 80
Onion 80
Milk 100
Wheat 100
Cabbage 120
Potato 120
Tomato 120

Second Life
This shop is located in Liyue Harbor and it sells cooking ingredients. It restocks every day.

Item Limit Cost
Salt 100 60
Pepper 80
Onion 80
Milk 100
Wheat 100
Tofu 100
Cabbage 120
Potato 120
Tomato 120
Rice 120
Shrimp Meat 120
Almond 120

Shayan Adnan