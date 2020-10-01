In our Genshin Impact Crafting Materials Guide, we will highlight and elaborate the locations, uses and the way of obtaining all the Crafting Materials found in this brand-new franchise.

Genshin Impact Crafting Materials

There are three types of Crafting Materials in Ganshin Impact.

Namely, Forging Materials, Cooking Ingredients, and specialty ingredients that are limited to specific zones. Each one of them features a plethora of materials.

However, fret not, as our Genshin Impact Crafting Materials guide below will walk you through each single one of them. So, let’s get started!

Forging Materials

Crystal Chunk

Found inside caves, mines, or near mountainous regions, these uncut crystals can be used to forge Mystic Enchantment Ore.

Iron Ore

Found inside caves, mines, or near mountainous regions, these ores can be used to forge Enchantment Ore.

Iron Ore can also be used to craft certain useful items if it’s given to the right craftsman.

Magical Crystal Chunk

Once you’ve reached World Level 4, you can be able to get your hands these crystals.

By using Original Resin, these crystal chunks can be converted into Weapon EXP materials.

Northlander Bow Prototype

These prototypes are generally dropped by bosses.

With limitless potential, the Northlander Bow Prototypes behave as a weapon crafting material; they can be used to forged 4-star bow.

Northlander Catalyst Prototype

You can collect these prototypes in the form of loot from bosses.

With limitless potential, the Northlander Catalyst Prototypes can be used to forge 4-star catalysts.

Northlander Claymore Prototype

You can pick up these prototypes form the droppings of bosses.

With limitless potential, the Northlander Claymore Prototypes can be used to forge 4-star claymores.

Northlander Polearm Prototype

These prototypes are generally dropped by bosses.

The Northlander Polearm Prototypes have unlimited potentials and can be used to forge 4-star polearms.

Northlander Sword Prototype

These prototypes are generally dropped by bosses.

The Northlander Polearm Prototypes have unlimited potentials and can be used to forge 4-star swords.

White Iron Chunk

The White Iron Chunks are usually located inside mines or near mountainous regions.

The area between Brightcrown Canyon and Wolvendom is a potential spawning site of these iron chunks.

These iron chunks can be used to forge Fine Enhancement Ore.

Cooking

These items are used to make food and other consumables which are required to regen health and gain other buffs.

Almond

Almonds can be bought from Liyue General Goods. They make food a bit more refreshing.

Bacon

Sold by Good Hunter, Bacons can be used to cook Blessed Symphony and Cold Cut Platter.

Berry

Located near the grassy areas, Berries can be used to make Jam, Lighter-than-air Pancake, and Tea Break Pancake.

Bird Egg

Birds Eggs can usually be found on trees, top of mountains, and near the top of structures.

They can be used to cook Crispy Tevyat Egg, Lighter-than-air Pancake, Lotus Seed, and Bird Egg Soup, Satisfying Salad, Tea Break Pancake, and Tevyat Fried Egg.

Butter

Apart from purchasing it from Good Hunter, Butter can also be obtained through the processing of 2x Milk in about 5 minutes.

It can be used to make Sauteed Matsutake.

Cabbage

Obtained generally from the wild areas, Cabbage can be used to make Invigorating Pizza, Jade Parcel, Mushroom Pizza, Northern Smoked Chicken, Qingce Stir Fry, and Satsifying Salad.

Carrot

To get carrots, you need to scavenge for a while in the wild areas.

Carrots can be used to make Barbatos Ratatouille, Countryside Delicacy, Crystal Shrimp, Sticky Honey Roast, True Barbatos Ratatouille.

Cheese

Apart from buying it from Good Hunter, Cheese can also be obtained through the processing of 3x Milk in 10 minutes interval.

Cheese can be used to make Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt, Invigorating Pizza, Mushroom Pizza, and Pile ‘Em Up.

Crab

Found near the lakes, riverbanks and beaches, Crabs are used in crafting Adeptus’ Temptation, Calla Lily Seafood Soup, and Crab Roe.

Crab Roe

Apart from buying it form Good Hunter, you can also obtain Crab Roe by processing 4x Crabs for 20 minutes.

Cream

Apart from purchasing it from Good Hunter, you can also obtain Cream by processing 1x Milk for 3 minutes.

It can be used to make Cream Stew and Spicy Stew.

Fish

Fishes are generally found near the bodies of water.

Through fish, you may cook the following recipes; Black-Back Perch Stew, Come and Get it, Grilled Tiger Fish, Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Squirrel Fish, Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish, and Zhongyuan Chop Suey.

Flour

Aside from Purchasing it from Good Hunter and Wanmin Restaurant, you can obtain Flour by processing 1x Wheat for 1 minute.

It can be used to make the following recipes; Caelum Terra Mora Meat, Fisherman’s Toast, Fishy Toast, Flaming Red Bolognese, Fried Redish Balls, Invigorating Pizza, Lighter-than-air Pancake, Mora Meat, Mushroom Pizza, Mysterious Bolognese, Sauteed Matsutake, Squirrel Fish, Tea Break Pancake, and Zhongyuan Chop Suey.

Fowl

You can get Fowl by killing wild birds like Pigeons and Pelicans.

It can be used to make Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Fruity Skewers, Jueyun Chilli Chicken, Smoked Fowl, and Sweet Madame.

Ham

Aside from purchasing it from Mondstadt at the Good Hunter, you can obtain Ham by processing 2x Raw Meat and 1x Salt for 5 minutes.

It can be used to make Adeptus’ Temptation, Blessed Symphony, Cold Cut Platter, and Jade Parcel.

Jam

Aside from buying it from Mondstadt at the Good Hunter, you can obtain Jam by processing 3x Sunsettia, 2x Berry, and 1x Sugar.

It can be used to make Mondstadt Hash Brown, Puppy-Paw Hash Brown, and Sugar.

Lotus Head

You can generally get your hands on Lotus Head near lakes and river banks in Liyue Region. Qingce Village and the ponds at Liyue Harbor are some of its potential spawning sites.

You can use the Lotus Head to make Desiccant Potion, Jade Parcel, Jewelry Soup, Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup, Qingce Stir Fry, and Streaming Essential Oil.

Matsutake

Found near the bottom of the pine trees, Matsutake can be used to craft Adeptus’ Temptation, Matsutake Meat Roll, and Sauteed Matsutake.

Milk

Sold at General Goods Shop, Milk can be used to Butter, Cheese, Cream, Fisherman’s Toast, and Fishy Toast.

Mint

You can obtain Mint by either searching it out in the grassy area or buying it from Chloris.

It can be used to make Blessed Symphony, Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Cold Cut Platter, and Radish Veggie Soup.

Mushroom

Usually found in the grassy area, Mushroom can be used to craft Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Fruity Skewers, Invigorating Pizza, Mushroom Pizza, and Qingce Stir Fry.

Onion

Onions can either be purchased from Mondstadt General Goods or from Liyue General Goods.

They are used in Barbatos Ratatouille, Fisherman’s Toast, Fishy Toast, Northern Smoked Children, and True Barbatos Ratatouille.

Pepper

Sold by Good Hunter, Pepper is used in Fried Radish Balls, Grilled Tiger Fish, Jueyun Chilli Chicken, and Mondstadt Grilled Fish.

Pinecone

Found near the bottom of the pine trees, Pinecone is used in Mondstadt Hash Brown, Puppy-Paw Hash Brown, and Sauteed Matsutake.

Potato

Potatoes are obtained by scavenging in the wild areas.

They are used in Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt, Barbatos Ratatouille, Golden Shrimp Balls, Mondstadt Hash Brown, Pile ‘Em Up, Puppy-Paw Hash Brown, Satisfying Salad, and True Barbatos Ratatouille.

Radish

Obtained by scavenging, Radishes are used in Fried Radish Balls and Radish Veggie Soup.

Raw Meat

You can get Raw Meat by killing animals like Squirrel and Boar.

It can be used to make Once Upon a Time in Monstadt, Bacon, Caelum Terra Mora Meat, Chicken Stir-Fry, Come and Get it, Cream Stew, Flaming Red Bolognese, Ham, Matsutake Meat Roll, Mora Meat, Mysterious Bolognese, Outrider’s Champion Steak, Pile ‘Em Up, Sausage, Sauteed Meat Slices, Spicy Stew, Steak, Sticky Honey Roast, and Zhongyuan Chop Suey.

Rice

Sold by Liyue General Goods, Rice is used to make Come and Get it, Countryside Delicacy, and Crystal Shrimp.

Salt

Sold by Mondstadt General Goods, Salt is used in Bacon, Black-Back Perch Stew, Ham, Smoked Fowl, Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish, and Zhongyuan Chop Suey.

Sausage

There are three ways you can get Sausage; by purchasing it from Good Hunter, by purchasing it from Wanmin Restaurant, by processing 3x Raw Meat for 20 minutes.

It is used in the making of Blessed Symphony and Cold Cut Platter.

Shrimp Meat

Sold by Liyue General Goods, Shrimp Meat is used in Adeptus’ Temptation, Countryside Delicacy, Crystal Shrimp, and Golden Shrimp Balls.

Smoked Fowl

You can either buy Smoked Fowl from Good Hunter or obtain it by processing 3x Fowl and 2x Salt for 5 minutes.

It is used in the making of Northern Smoked Children.

Snapdragon

You can either search for snapdragons near rivers and beaches or buy them from Chloris.

They are used in the making of Cream Stew, Jewelry Soup, and Spicy Stew.

Sugar

You can purchase Sugar from either Good Hunter or Wanmin Restaurant. Other than that, you can also obtain it by processing 2x Sweet Flower for 3 minutes.

Sugar is used in Jam, Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup, Squirrel Fish, and Sticky Honey Roast.

Sweet Flower

Found mainly near the grassy area, Sweet Flowers are used in the making of Sugar and Sweet Madame.

Tofu

Sold by Liyue General Goods, Tofu is used in Come and Get it and Jewelry Soup.

Tomato

You can either purchase Tomatoes from Good Hunter or get them by searching in the wild.

They are used in the making of Fishermen’s Toast, Fishy Toast, Flaming Red Bolognese, Mysterious Bolognese, and Squirrel Fish.

Wheat

Found through scavenging in the wild, Wheat can be used to make Flour.

Specialty Ingredients

Local Specialty Crafting Materials are available in two specific regions – Mondstadt and Liyue.

So, let’s go ahead and take a look over all the Local Specialty Crafting Materials that these two regions have to offer.

Mondstadt

Calla Lily

Calla lilies are commonly located near rivers, beaches, and lakes.

They are used in the making of Calla Lily Seafood Soup as well as in the Character Ascension of Kaeya.

Cecilia

Found either in the wild or on Starsnatch Cliff, Cecilia is used in the Character Ascension of Venti.

Dandelion Seed

You can harvest the Dandelion Seeds from Dandelion Plants found in the wild or at Mondstadt gates.

These seeds are used to craft Gushing Essential Oil and Windbarrier Potion. They are also used for the Character Ascension of Jean.

Philanemo Mushroom

You can usually find the Philanemo Mushrooms on the walls and roofs of houses. You can also buy them from Chloris.

These mushrooms are used in the Character Ascension of Barbara and Klee.

Small Lamp Grass

Small Lamp Grass is located in the Wolvendom and Whispering Woods. At night, it is much convenient to collect this grass due to its ability to emit a small light blue glow.

This grass is used in the making of Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt and Pile ‘Em Up. It also makes the Character Ascensions of Amber, Diluc, and Fischl possible.

Valberry

Valberries are located on Stormbearer Mountains and Stormbearer Point.

They are used for the Character Ascensions Lisa and Noelle.

Windwheel Aster

Windwheel Asters are found near the Statue of The Seven at Windrise or near the grassy areas of Stormterror’s Lair.

They are used for the Character Ascensions of Bennet, Sucrose, and Traveler.

Wolfhook

You can either get Wolfhooks from the wild in the Wolvendom Region or purchase them from Chloris.

They are used for the Character Ascension of Razor and Sucrose.

Liyue Region Materials

Cor Lapis

Cor Lapis is commonly located under the cliffs or in Mt. Hulao.

It is used to make Dustproof Potion and Unmoving Essential Oil. It also has a use for the Character Ascensions of Chongyun and Keqing.

Glaze Lily

Found in the wild on either Mt. Tianheng or Liyue Harbor, Glaze Lilies can be used for the Character Ascension of Ningguang.

Jueyun Chili

Found in Quiqce Village, Jueyun Chili is used for the Character Ascension of Xiangling.

It is also used to craft Black-Back Perch Stew, Chicken Stir-Fry, Jade Parcel, Jueyun Chili Chicken, Qingce Stir-Fry, Sauteed Meat Slices, and Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish.

Noctilucous Jade

Usually found in the caves and in Mingyun Village, Noctilucous Jade is used for the Character Ascension of Beidou.

Qingxin

Found in the wild of Jueyun Karst and Guyun Stone Forest, Quingxin is used for the Character Ascension of Xiao.

Silk Flower

Found near Yujing Terrace, Wangshu Inn, and in Liyue Harbor, Silk Flower is used for the Character Ascension of Xingqui.

Violetgrass

Usually found near cliffs, Violetgrass is used for the Character Ascension of Qiqi. It is also used in the making of Black-Back Perch Stew and Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish.