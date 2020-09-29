Regular Gamers Are More Interested In PS5 Than Xbox Series X, Suggests Survey

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both expected to sell well this holiday season as evident from recent pre-orders getting sold out within minutes. However, it may come as a surprise to know how largely different the next-generation PS5 consumer-base could possibly be to the one of Xbox Series X.

According to a survey conducted by Civic Science in the United States (via MCVUK) that involved a couple of hundred responses in the last couple of weeks, those who game regularly are more interested in purchasing a PS5. On the other hand, nearly half of the survey participants who are interested in Xbox Series X have often never found time to game.

The census concluded that regular gamers or those who love putting in time in their favorite games are more prone to side with PS5. This may be because of how PlayStation dominated the current generation and the existing player-base will naturally be prone to jump over to the PS4 successor. Those planning to purchase an Xbox Series X though are richer and often parents and who just want a next-generation console for either their loved ones or to play once in a blue moon.

PS5 had a strong lead among those who played games daily, with potential Xbox purchasers, playing less frequently. This is likely down to a younger generation owning more PlayStation consoles than Xbox consoles, given Sony’s upper hand over the last seven years. While Xbox was still popular amongst those who ‘never’ play games, most likely parents.

Xbox Series X and its all-digital Xbox Series S will launch first on November 10, 2020, for $500 and $300 respectively. PS5 and its all-digital edition will launch next on November 12, 2020, for $500 and $400 respectively. The pricier digital edition being because while Microsoft trimmed down Xbox Series X in terms of hardware, Sony only removed the disc drive of PS5.