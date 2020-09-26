God Of War 2 Runes Translated, Ragnarok Is Coming

Just after its bombshell teaser drop at the previous Playstation 5 event, fans have already translated the various God of War 2 runes that were shown in the logo reveal. Along with the requisite Omega symbol that is the franchise emblem, there are also multiple hints in the runes surrounding it.

The various Nordic runes that surround the logo each come from two of the three different Aettir, the divisions of the ancient Nordic rune alphabet. Most of them come from Freya’s section, obviously implying that she’ll be making a return.

This isn’t very surprising, considering Kratos and Atreus killed her son Baldur in the previous game and Freya immediately afterwards retrieved her wings and weapons. The one rune that doesn’t come from Freya’s part of the Nordic alphabet is a rune that instead comes from Tyr, who was mentioned multiple times in the previous game but never appeared himself.

The God of War 2 runes also appear to spell out the term “Ragnarok”, the end of the world in Norse mythology where the gods will fight a great war. Kratos and Atreus kicked it off with their killing of Baldur, which began Fimbulvintr, the long winter that signaled the beginning of Ragnarok. Atreus’s true Norse name, Loki, also identifies him as the person who will kick off the entire event.

There’s also the looming threat of Odin, who again was often alluded to in the previous game but never seen. Now that Baldur is dead, the other Norse gods will likely take notice, especially since there was a stinger at the end of the first game of Thor showing up at Kratos and Atreus’s door.

Since the game is slated to release in 2021, it will likely be a while before we can get any other indication of the game’s story, but considering how God of War games normally get, we’ll likely be in for one heck of a show, whatever the God of War 2 runes say. The game will be coming out exclusively on the Playstation 5.