To progress in Hades, you’ll have to use the Mirror of Night found in Zagreus’ room. In this Hades Mirror of Night Upgrades guide, we’ll be detailing everything you can avail for your progression.

Hades Mirror of Night Upgrades

The Mirror of Night is found in the Main Hub known as the House of Hades. Head to Zagreus’ Bedroom which is just before the Armory.

You’ll find various upgrades in the Mirror of Night, and many more can be unlocked using Chthonic Keys. Additional perks can also be acquired by using Darkness Crystals.

Initially, you’ll be able to unlock the default red upgrades from the Mirror. As you go deeper into Hades’ dungeons, you will be able to unlock the alternative yellow versions of the same upgrades.

A few things to keep in mind for the Mirror of Night.

Basic Upgrades are red.

Alternative versions of the Basic Upgrades are colored yellow.

You may only use either the Basic Perk, or the Alternative Perk at one time. Switch between them at the Mirror of Night.

A basic perk, when upgraded using Darkness Crystals, won’t upgrade the alternative version.

All Upgrades

Ability Description Ranks Cost Shadow Presence Each rank gives you +10% damage when you strike foes from behind. 5 (+50% damage) 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (Total: 100) Chthonic Vitality Each rank restores 1 health, when you enter each chamber. 3 (+3 health per chamber) 10 / 20 / 40 (Total: 70) Death Defiance Each rank restores you for 50% health, 1 time when your Life Total is depleted. 3 (3 extra chances) 30 / 500 / 1000 (Total: 1530) Greater Reflex Each rank lets you chain +1 Dash before briefly recovering. 1 (+1 dashes) 50 (Total: 50) Boiling Blood Each rank gives you +10% Attack & Special damage to foes with Cast Ammo in them. 5 (+50% damage) 10 / 30 / 50 / 70 / 90 (Total: 250) Infernal Soul Each rank gives you +1 Cast Ammo for your Cast. 2 (+2 Cast Ammo) 20 / 80 (Total: 100) Deep Pockets Each rank grants you 10 Obols at the start of each escape from the House of Hades. 10 (+100 Obols) 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 (Total: 525) Thick Skin Each rank adds +5 Health to your Life Total. 10 (+50 Health) 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 (Total: 625) Privileged Status Each rank gives you +20% damage vs. foes afflicted by at least two Status Curse effects. 2 (+40% vs Status Curse) 50 / 100 (Total: 150) Olympian Favor Each rank adds a 1% bonus chance for a Boon to have Rare effects. 40 (+40% chance) 50 per rank (Total: 2000) God’s Pride Each rank adds a 1% bonus chance for a Boon to have Epic effects. 20 (+20% chance) 100 per rank (Total: 2000) Fated Authority Each rank gives you 1 die, used to randomly alter the reward for the next chamber. 10 (10 dice) 500 / 1k / 2k / 3k / 4k / 5k / 10k / 20k / 30k / 40k (Total: 115,500)

Below are some of the Mirror of Night upgrades in Hades that have an extra unlock cost and require you to use Chthonic keys.