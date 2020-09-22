Warner Bros. Interactive Also Increases Price Of Next-Gen Games

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has become another publisher to raise the retail price of its upcoming next-generation games.

Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have both been listed by GameStop Italy (via ResetEra) for €74,99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The current-generation versions though, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will remain at €69,99. Warner Bros. Interactive should be officially acknowledging the price hike for its next-generation games in the coming days or weeks.

All other major publishers are expected to follow suit with similar price increments as well. Sony Interactive Entertainment, as one recent example, announced that its entire PS5 launch lineup will retail at €79.99 ($69.99) this holiday season. That includes games like Demon’s Souls, Destruction All Stars, Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Microsoft has, on the other hand, refrained from confirming if its first-party next-generation games will see to a price hike as well. Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, noted recently that publishers have the freedom to price games as necessary but customers are the ones who ultimately decides if the asking price is right. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, as well as Sony and a few other publishers, certainly believe that raising the retail price was necessary to accommodate for yearly inflations and increased development costs.

Gotham Knights features the entire Bat family except the Dark Knight himself. Compared to the earlier Batman: Arkham trilogy, the new take delves into a few role-playing mechanics such as gauges for enhanced attacks and enemies with levels. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League similarly features a large cast of playable mercenaries with the sole goal of eliminating Superman. Both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have been slated by Warner Bros. Interactive for a release in 2021 and 2022 respectively.