The Elder Scrolls 6 & Starfield Powered By “Largest Engine Overhaul Since Oblivion”

The fairly dated and most often buggy Creation Engine has gone through an evolution of sorts to power The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield.

Posting in a new blog post earlier today, director and executive producer Todd Howard announced that the Creation Engine has received the “largest engine overhaul since Oblivion” to create the vast worlds of The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield. He further noted that these “all-new technologies” have been pushed by the need of optimized next-generation experiences “not just in graphics, but [in] CPU and data streaming as well.”

The Creation Engine is the reason why Bethesda Softworks has nearly always been ridiculed for having the same and many bugs and glitches in recent games. The engine was used to power The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. Hence, when the developer confirmed a couple of years ago that the same Creation Engine would be powering The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield as well, public concerns and cries were only normal.

However, it would be too soon to form any expectations. Starfield will be releasing before The Elder Scrolls 6 and remains without any details since its announcement back in 2018. The only recent update was with Bethesda Softworks becoming a subsidiary of Microsoft after the Xbox manufacturer acquired ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion.

Microsoft confirmed then that all “iconic franchises” of Bethesda Softworks will be added to Xbox Game Pass and upcoming games like Starfield will be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one. Suffice to say, Microsoft will be extending the same courtesy to The Elder Scrolls 6 as well, at least whenever the game sees the light of day.

Starfield, based on mere speculations, might be releasing somewhere between 2022 and 2023, which only leaves The Elder Scrolls 6 further away into the end of the next-generation console cycle. Bethesda Softworks, for what it is worth, has ascertained that any reveals will only happen once either game is ready. The developer will not be rushing to show a half-baked product.