In this Hades Best Weapons guide, we will tell you all about the best weapons for your specific playstyle, be it Ranged Weapons or Melee Weapons.

With multiple different options to choose from, picking the Best Weapon for you can be confusing in Hades but with this guide, it will no longer be a problem.

Hades Best Weapons

Hades has finally come out of early access and officially released completely. In Hades, there are different weapons that will suit better to different playstyles.

In this guide, we have listed the best weapons in Hades that you can use in commonly used playstyles.

Best weapons for Ranged DPS

For Ranged DPS, the Heart Seeking bow is a very good choice as it can do large amounts of damage.

The Aspect of Hera and the Aspect of Zagreus are very good options for a ranged DPS build.

The Aspect of Hera allows you to load your ammo in the next shot to provide continuous attack without needing to load the bow.

The Aspect of Zagreus increases the Critical Attack chance by up to 10%. These attacks work perfectly with boons and Mirror of Night perks.

Using Boiling Blood and Internal Soul perks will increase your cast ammo and damage done to enemies respectively.

If you choose to use the Aspect of Zagreus weapon, combine the Boiling Blood and Internal Soul perks with Artemis’ Deadly Strike, True Shot, and Pressure Points boons to further boost your Critical damage.

Melee DPS

For Melee DPS build, the Stygian Blade is a very good choice. The Aspect of Nemesis perk on the Stygian Blade can rack up huge amounts of damage.

The aspect nemesis perk increases the critical chance by up to 30% after your special attack. This can be combined with Artemis’ boons to increase critical damage further.

Combining Artemis boons with Mirror of Night perks results in critical bonuses and deals even more damage with Doom and Blade Rifts. Ares’ Curse of Agony, Curse of Pain, and Blade Dash give the ability to inflict Doom damage on enemies.

While dealing with a large number of opponents, Blade dash allows you to create a damaging blade to deal them damage.

Best weapon for Ranged AoE

For Ranged Aoe build, the Adamant Rail is hands down the best weapon.

The fire rate of this weapon is incomparable to other weapons and makes it a must-have if you are using a Ranged AoE build in Hades.

The Bombard special attack launches a large grenade which deals deadly damage.

The Aspect of Lucifer and the Aspect of Eris perks increase your damage and give big benefits to AoE attacks.

The Aspect of Eris allows you to deal 60% more damage after you absorb the blast from your special. The Aspect of Lucifer gives the weapon a new move set that includes Hellfire bombs. For Aspect of

Best weapon for Melee AoE

For Melee AoE builds, Eternal Spear is the best choice as it has the longest reach of any melee weapon and has a special with a large area of effect.

Combined with Aspect of Guan Yu is best for dealing AoE damage because of the Serpent Slash charged attack.

Combining the Eternal spear with boons from Dionysus, Aphrodite, and Poseidon will really help during fights.

Dionysus’ boons slow and stun enemies while Aphrodite’s boons inflict Weak, which makes them more susceptible to damage.

Best weapon for High Combos

The best weapon choice for high combo builds is the Twin Fists of Malphon. The basic attack of the Twin Fists is a combo of fast strikes that does low damage.

However, when used with Aspect of Demeter perk, it causes a special hit when you chain together 12 strikes.

The Aspect of Talos changes the special into a magnetic attack that pulls in enemies that are out of your reach.

Boons from Artemis are designed to increase critical chance and damage while Zeus boons will grant you chain lightning effects to deal with large groups of enemies.

Artemis boons also increase the damage and usefulness of Cast attacks that can further increase combo damage from Mirror of Night perks.

Tank

For Tank builds, Aegis is the best weapon, combining the Aspect of Zagreus or the Aspect of Beowulf with it.

The Aspect of Zagreus reduces damage taken by 10% when fully leveled while Aspect of Beowulf lowers the damage you take by 30% when you use Cast.

Boons from Aphrodite should also be added to a tank build when they are available.

Athena boons are also key as they either grant you the Deflect ability to send opponents attacks back at them or lower the amount of damage you take from enemies and the environment.

Speed

For Speed build, the Stygian Blade is the best weapon. This speed build is good for use against bosses.

Combined with the Aspect of Zagreus is best for fast gameplay style. This is the default weapon of the game, and when fully leveled it, provides a nice boost to your base speed and dash distance.