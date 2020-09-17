This Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah guide will go over some of the best base locations in the expansion when you are just setting up your camp in this new and untamed land.

The Isle of Siptah expansion brings a bunch of new content to Conan Exiles. You have a whole new island to explore with various new creatures and building sets.

Conan Exiles Isle of Siptah Best Base Locations

You can set up your base wherever you find suitable ground, but there are certain locations that we strongly recommend more than others.

The Valley

There is a valley between the Giant King City and the mountain range on the West side of the map.

This area of the Isle of Siptah is stunning. It has an island in the middle of the lake that is surrounded by luscious greenery and the sun shines on the valley beautifully.

If what you’re looking for is beautiful scenery then it doesn’t get much better than a base on an island in the middle of beauty.

The Cliffside

If you’re looking to build a castle then there is an ideal spot with an ocean view on a Cliffside.

What’s wonderful about this location is that it has rocky bridge from the mainland which gives it a lovely touch that is perfect for building a castle.

This can be found on the south end of the map.

Redwood Forest

If you find the woods alluring then you will love building your base in the Redwood forest. This is the area on the East side of the map which is shown as brown colored.

The woods are a great choice for a base on Isle of Siptah if you are looking for a bit of solitude. The sun shines through the trees and paints the forest a lovely orange. It feels warm.

There is even a broken down archway from an old structure in this area that you can use as a foundation for your base.

Another great thing about this location is that you can form small bridges in between trees to connect them. This allows you to traverse across the area from above.

These are the absolute best locations to set up your base in Isle of Siptah. You may find even more locations that will serve their purpose well so feel free to explore the island as much as you can!