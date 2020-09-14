Cyberpunk 2077 Platinum Trophy Already Unlocked By CDPR

CD Projekt Red has provided a little teaser of sorts to reaffirm that Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in a finished state and will be releasing as scheduled in roughly two months. There should be no further delays.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, quality assurance lead Łukasz Babiel shared that he has achieved a Platinum trophy in Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4. There will apparently be 26 Bronze trophies, 17 Silver trophies, and 1 Gold trophy to unlock at release; meaning that Cyberpunk 2077 will have lesser achievements to unlock than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which had over 50 for the base game.

Just a normal day at work. pic.twitter.com/BYGs8Mmi2W — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) September 14, 2020

Babiel noted that beating the game, as well as unlocking a Platinum trophy, was a “collective effort” at CD Projekt Red. He pointed out that “other tests were done” during the same playthrough and hence, it would be impossible to correctly confirm the amount of time players will require to complete Cyberpunk 2077. That being said, the developer will soon be hosting speedrun contests and which will provide more information later on.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already been delayed twice. The game remains as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year and by all accounts will be officially releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. That will be the base single-player game though. CD Projekt Red also continues working on a multiplayer mode or component for the game but which will arrive sometime after, slated at least a year after release.

This will be the first time CD Projekt Red delves into a multiplayer environment and hence, wants to assure the public that payment models will not be abused. Microtransactions have been confirmed to be part of Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer. The developer wants to design a monetization model that “makes people happy to spend money” but exactly how remains to be seen.