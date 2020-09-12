In this The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Weapons guide, we will be discussing the stats and locations of all the weapons in the new DLC Peril on Gorgon for The Outer Worlds so that you can kit yourself with the best weapons out there.
The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Weapons
Peril on Gorgon brings a lot of new things to The Outer Worlds which includes a new planet for exploration called “Gorgon” where the player will meet with NPCs, explore new areas and find many new weapons and science labs.
The following are the new weapons added to the game with Peril on Gorgon. Keep an eye out for all the new powerful Unique Weapons.
Discharge
Discharge is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Josh
|DPS
|332
|Skill
|Long Guns
|Damage
|245 – 251
|Magazine Size
|40 (Energy)
|Special Effects
|Stun
|Modifications
|Mag-2-Zap Extend-O-Sight
Location
This weapon can be acquired by killing Doctor Marion Blakeslee at Groundbreaker- Auxiliary Maintenance Bay.
Most Dangerous Game
Most Dangerous Game is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.
|Company
|T&L
|DPS
|294
|Skill
|Long Guns
|Damage
|368
|Magazine Size
|6 (Heavy)
|Special Effects
|Stagger
|Modifications
|Sure Straight Barrel Extend-O-Sight.
Location
This weapon can be found inside a safe while doing the quest “Mostly Harmless”.
Infested Flechette Gun
Infested Flechette Gun is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|630
|Skill
|Long guns
|Damage
|53 (x12)
|Magazine Size
|8 (Light)
|Special Effects
|Knockback
|Modifications
|Mag 2 Melt, Sure N’ Straight Barrel
Location
This weapon can be found at the hidden stash of Adrena-Time in one of the housing units in the gorgon Ruins.
Overheat
Overheat is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|1,479
|Skill
|Heavy Weapons
|Damage
|89
|Magazine Size
|100 (Energy)
|Special Effects
|Burn
|Modifications
|Mag-2-Power
Location
This weapon can be found at Sprat Shack.
Use the conveyor belt to climb to the top, and you will find it there leaning on the side of a computer terminal.
Lucky
Lucky is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|570
|Skill
|Handguns
|Damage
|228
|Magazine Size
|6 (light)
|Special Effects
|Knockback
|Modifications
|FunTimes Barrel.
Location
This weapon can be found at Gordon Canyon, Chem Lab Upper Exterior Area.
Special Delivery
Special Delivery is a Science Weapon in the Outer Worlds.
|DPS
|160
|Skill
|Heavy Weapons
|Damage
|184
|Magazine Size
|30 (Heavy)
|Special Effects
|Knockback
|Modifications
|None
Location
This weapon can be found by killing Charles From Accounting at Gordon Canyon’s outskirts.
Doctor’s Orders
Doctors Orders is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Joch
|DPS
|255
|Skill
|Handguns
|Damage
|47 (x3)
|Magazine Size
|18 (Energy)
|Special Effects
|Stagger
|Modifications
|Whisper Quiet.
Location
This weapon can be found inside Olivia’s Bedroom in the Ambrose Mansion.
Handy Deconstruction
Handy Deconstruction is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|T&L
|DPS
|57
|Skill
|2-Handed Melee
|Damage
|40
Location
This weapon can be purchased from Khaleel Chakroun at Khaleel’s Survival Goods.
Contraband
Contraband is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|T&L
|DPS
|584
|Skill
|Handguns
|Damage
|140
|Magazine Size
|12 (light)
|Special Effects
|Stagger
|Modifications
|Whisper Quiet Muzzler.
Location
Can be found inside the security booth at the Gordon Security Checkpoint at Gordon Canyon.
Flurry
Flurry is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|HammerSmith
|DPS
|404
|Skill
|Heavy Weapons
|Damage
|128
|Magazine Size
|60 (Heavy)
|Special Effects
|Knockback
|Modifications
|SpeedyMate Barrel, Mag-Num
Location
This weapon can be found on Floor 4 of Office Creative Incubation.
Aerial Assault
Aerial Assault is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|352
|Skill
|2-Handed Melee
|Damage
|257
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Bleed
|Modifications
|SpeedGrip. Mr. Acid
Location
This weapon can be found at Probably Carl’s Legitimate Storefront.
Coolant Distributor
Coolant Distributor is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Hammersmith
|DPS
|791
|Skill
|Heavy Weapons
|Damage
|474
|Magazine Size
|48 (Heavy)
|Special Effects
|Chilled
|Modifications
|None
Location
This weapon can be found next to a corpse in Gordon Canyon’s outskirts.
Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|T&L
|DPS
|1070
|Skill
|Long guns
|Damage
|128
|Magazine Size
|36 (Heavy)
|Special Effects
|Stagger
|Modifications
|Sure N’ Straight Barrel, Mag-Num, Exact-O-Sight
Location
This weapon can be acquired by Completing “Love is the plan The plan is Death Task”
The P.E.T
The P.E.T is a Science Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Unknown
|DPS
|254
|Skill
|2-Handed Melee
|Damage
|277
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Bleed
|Modifications
|None
Location
This weapon can be acquired by completing the side quest “A Dialogue between Dead Men”
Hall of Famer Tossball Stick
Hall of Famer Tossball Stick is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|611
|Skill
|2-Handed Melee
|Damage
|385
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Stagger
|Modifications
|SureGrip
Location
This weapon can be found on the 2nd Floor at Invading Ship.
Employee Benefits
Employee Benefits is a Science Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Auntie Cleo
|DPS
|134
|Skill
|Handguns
|Damage
|67
|Magazine Size
|50 (light)
|Special Effects
|None
|Modifications
|None
Location
This weapon can be acquired by completing the Main Quest “The Man in High Orbit”.
Agony
Agony is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|HammerSmith
|DPS
|569
|Skill
|Long guns
|Damage
|205
|Magazine Size
|6 (heavy)
|Special Effects
|Execute
|Modifications
|SpeedyMate Barrel, Extend-O-Sight.
Location
This weapon can be found in a corner at Human Inquiry and Auditing.
Shock and Awe
Shock and Awe is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|T&L
|DPS
|627
|Skill
|1-Handed Melee
|Damage
|255
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Stun
|Modifications
|Speed Grip, Mr. Ouch
Location
This weapon can be found inside a safe at Human Inquiry and Auditing.
Acqua Regia
Acqua Regia is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Aramid Ballistics
|DPS
|672
|Skill
|1-Handed Melee
|Damage
|273
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Burn
|Modifications
|Speed Grip, Mr. Acid
Location
This weapon can be found on a table at Compound Harvesting, Enrichment, and Molecularization Lab – Basement.
Wall of Swords
Wall of Swords is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|138
|Skill
|1-Handed Melee
|Damage
|68
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Bleed
|Modifications
|Sure Grip, Mr. N
Location
This weapon can be acquired by completing The Electric Fling side quest.
Prototype Light Pistol
Prototype Light Pistol is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|836
|Skill
|Handguns
|Damage
|167
|Magazine Size
|9 (light)
|Special Effects
|Bleed
|Modifications
|Sure N’ Straight Barrel.
Location
Can be found on a table at Synthesis and Manufactury Centre – Synthesizer level Floor 4
Perfect Game
Perfect Game is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|492
|Skill
|1-Handed Melee
|Damage
|216
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Stagger
|Modifications
|–
Location
This weapon can be found at the Office of Creative Incubation Floor 1.
A Spade
A Spade is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|73
|Skill
|1-Handed Melee
|Damage
|32
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Bleed
|Modifications
|–
Location
This weapon can be found inside a Bin at Ambrose Manor’s outskirts.
Burnout
Burnout is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|T&L
|DPS
|209
|Skill
|Long Guns
|Damage
|94
|Magazine Size
|30 (Energy)
|Special Effects
|Stagger
|Modifications
|–
Location
This weapon can be acquired by killing Wihelmina Ambrose at Olivia’s Personal Lab.
Grinder
Grinder is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.
|Company
|T&L
|DPS
|571
|Skill
|1-Handed Melee
|Damage
|251
|Magazine Size
|–
|Special Effects
|Knockdown
|Modifications
|Mr. Ouch
Location
This weapon can be found inside a safe in Olivia’s Personal Lab.
Equilibrium
Equilibrium is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.
|Company
|Spacer’s Choice
|DPS
|1,422
|Skill
|Long Gun
|Damage
|142
|Magazine Size
|45 (Heavy)
|Special Effects
|Stagger
|Modifications
|Mag-Num
Location
This weapon can be acquired by killing Olivia Ambrose.