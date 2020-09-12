In this The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Weapons guide, we will be discussing the stats and locations of all the weapons in the new DLC Peril on Gorgon for The Outer Worlds so that you can kit yourself with the best weapons out there.

The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Weapons

Peril on Gorgon brings a lot of new things to The Outer Worlds which includes a new planet for exploration called “Gorgon” where the player will meet with NPCs, explore new areas and find many new weapons and science labs.

The following are the new weapons added to the game with Peril on Gorgon. Keep an eye out for all the new powerful Unique Weapons.

Discharge

Discharge is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Josh DPS 332 Skill Long Guns Damage 245 – 251 Magazine Size 40 (Energy) Special Effects Stun Modifications Mag-2-Zap Extend-O-Sight

Location

This weapon can be acquired by killing Doctor Marion Blakeslee at Groundbreaker- Auxiliary Maintenance Bay.

Most Dangerous Game

Most Dangerous Game is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.

Company T&L DPS 294 Skill Long Guns Damage 368 Magazine Size 6 (Heavy) Special Effects Stagger Modifications Sure Straight Barrel Extend-O-Sight.

Location

This weapon can be found inside a safe while doing the quest “Mostly Harmless”.

Infested Flechette Gun

Infested Flechette Gun is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 630 Skill Long guns Damage 53 (x12) Magazine Size 8 (Light) Special Effects Knockback Modifications Mag 2 Melt, Sure N’ Straight Barrel

Location

This weapon can be found at the hidden stash of Adrena-Time in one of the housing units in the gorgon Ruins.

Overheat

Overheat is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 1,479 Skill Heavy Weapons Damage 89 Magazine Size 100 (Energy) Special Effects Burn Modifications Mag-2-Power

Location

This weapon can be found at Sprat Shack.

Use the conveyor belt to climb to the top, and you will find it there leaning on the side of a computer terminal.

Lucky

Lucky is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 570 Skill Handguns Damage 228 Magazine Size 6 (light) Special Effects Knockback Modifications FunTimes Barrel.

Location

This weapon can be found at Gordon Canyon, Chem Lab Upper Exterior Area.

Special Delivery

Special Delivery is a Science Weapon in the Outer Worlds.

DPS 160 Skill Heavy Weapons Damage 184 Magazine Size 30 (Heavy) Special Effects Knockback Modifications None

Location

This weapon can be found by killing Charles From Accounting at Gordon Canyon’s outskirts.

Doctor’s Orders

Doctors Orders is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Joch DPS 255 Skill Handguns Damage 47 (x3) Magazine Size 18 (Energy) Special Effects Stagger Modifications Whisper Quiet.

Location

This weapon can be found inside Olivia’s Bedroom in the Ambrose Mansion.

Handy Deconstruction

Handy Deconstruction is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L DPS 57 Skill 2-Handed Melee Damage 40

Location

This weapon can be purchased from Khaleel Chakroun at Khaleel’s Survival Goods.

Contraband

Contraband is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L DPS 584 Skill Handguns Damage 140 Magazine Size 12 (light) Special Effects Stagger Modifications Whisper Quiet Muzzler.

Location

Can be found inside the security booth at the Gordon Security Checkpoint at Gordon Canyon.

Flurry

Flurry is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company HammerSmith DPS 404 Skill Heavy Weapons Damage 128 Magazine Size 60 (Heavy) Special Effects Knockback Modifications SpeedyMate Barrel, Mag-Num

Location

This weapon can be found on Floor 4 of Office Creative Incubation.

Aerial Assault

Aerial Assault is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 352 Skill 2-Handed Melee Damage 257 Magazine Size – Special Effects Bleed Modifications SpeedGrip. Mr. Acid

Location

This weapon can be found at Probably Carl’s Legitimate Storefront.

Coolant Distributor

Coolant Distributor is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Hammersmith DPS 791 Skill Heavy Weapons Damage 474 Magazine Size 48 (Heavy) Special Effects Chilled Modifications None

Location

This weapon can be found next to a corpse in Gordon Canyon’s outskirts.

Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L DPS 1070 Skill Long guns Damage 128 Magazine Size 36 (Heavy) Special Effects Stagger Modifications Sure N’ Straight Barrel, Mag-Num, Exact-O-Sight

Location

This weapon can be acquired by Completing “Love is the plan The plan is Death Task”

The P.E.T

The P.E.T is a Science Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Unknown DPS 254 Skill 2-Handed Melee Damage 277 Magazine Size – Special Effects Bleed Modifications None

Location

This weapon can be acquired by completing the side quest “A Dialogue between Dead Men”

Hall of Famer Tossball Stick

Hall of Famer Tossball Stick is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 611 Skill 2-Handed Melee Damage 385 Magazine Size – Special Effects Stagger Modifications SureGrip

Location

This weapon can be found on the 2nd Floor at Invading Ship.

Employee Benefits

Employee Benefits is a Science Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Auntie Cleo DPS 134 Skill Handguns Damage 67 Magazine Size 50 (light) Special Effects None Modifications None

Location

This weapon can be acquired by completing the Main Quest “The Man in High Orbit”.

Agony

Agony is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company HammerSmith DPS 569 Skill Long guns Damage 205 Magazine Size 6 (heavy) Special Effects Execute Modifications SpeedyMate Barrel, Extend-O-Sight.

Location

This weapon can be found in a corner at Human Inquiry and Auditing.

Shock and Awe

Shock and Awe is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L DPS 627 Skill 1-Handed Melee Damage 255 Magazine Size – Special Effects Stun Modifications Speed Grip, Mr. Ouch

Location

This weapon can be found inside a safe at Human Inquiry and Auditing.

Acqua Regia

Acqua Regia is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.

Company Aramid Ballistics DPS 672 Skill 1-Handed Melee Damage 273 Magazine Size – Special Effects Burn Modifications Speed Grip, Mr. Acid

Location

This weapon can be found on a table at Compound Harvesting, Enrichment, and Molecularization Lab – Basement.

Wall of Swords

Wall of Swords is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 138 Skill 1-Handed Melee Damage 68 Magazine Size – Special Effects Bleed Modifications Sure Grip, Mr. N

Location

This weapon can be acquired by completing The Electric Fling side quest.

Prototype Light Pistol

Prototype Light Pistol is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 836 Skill Handguns Damage 167 Magazine Size 9 (light) Special Effects Bleed Modifications Sure N’ Straight Barrel.

Location

Can be found on a table at Synthesis and Manufactury Centre – Synthesizer level Floor 4

Perfect Game

Perfect Game is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 492 Skill 1-Handed Melee Damage 216 Magazine Size – Special Effects Stagger Modifications –

Location

This weapon can be found at the Office of Creative Incubation Floor 1.

A Spade

A Spade is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 73 Skill 1-Handed Melee Damage 32 Magazine Size – Special Effects Bleed Modifications –

Location

This weapon can be found inside a Bin at Ambrose Manor’s outskirts.

Burnout

Burnout is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L DPS 209 Skill Long Guns Damage 94 Magazine Size 30 (Energy) Special Effects Stagger Modifications –

Location

This weapon can be acquired by killing Wihelmina Ambrose at Olivia’s Personal Lab.

Grinder

Grinder is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L DPS 571 Skill 1-Handed Melee Damage 251 Magazine Size – Special Effects Knockdown Modifications Mr. Ouch

Location

This weapon can be found inside a safe in Olivia’s Personal Lab.

Equilibrium

Equilibrium is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice DPS 1,422 Skill Long Gun Damage 142 Magazine Size 45 (Heavy) Special Effects Stagger Modifications Mag-Num

Location

This weapon can be acquired by killing Olivia Ambrose.