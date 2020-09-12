The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Weapons Guide

By Editorial Team

In this The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Weapons guide, we will be discussing the stats and locations of all the weapons in the new DLC Peril on Gorgon for The Outer Worlds so that you can kit yourself with the best weapons out there.

The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Weapons

Peril on Gorgon brings a lot of new things to The Outer Worlds which includes a new planet for exploration called “Gorgon” where the player will meet with NPCs, explore new areas and find many new weapons and science labs.

The following are the new weapons added to the game with Peril on Gorgon. Keep an eye out for all the new powerful Unique Weapons.

Discharge

Discharge is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Josh
DPS 332
Skill Long Guns
Damage 245 – 251
Magazine Size 40 (Energy)
Special Effects Stun
Modifications Mag-2-Zap Extend-O-Sight

Location
This weapon can be acquired by killing Doctor Marion Blakeslee at Groundbreaker- Auxiliary Maintenance Bay.

Most Dangerous Game

Most Dangerous Game is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.

Company T&L
DPS 294
Skill Long Guns
Damage 368
Magazine Size 6 (Heavy)
Special Effects Stagger
Modifications Sure Straight Barrel Extend-O-Sight.

Location
This weapon can be found inside a safe while doing the quest “Mostly Harmless”.

Infested Flechette Gun

Infested Flechette Gun is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 630
Skill Long guns
Damage 53 (x12)
Magazine Size 8 (Light)
Special Effects Knockback
Modifications Mag 2 Melt, Sure N’ Straight Barrel

Location
This weapon can be found at the hidden stash of Adrena-Time in one of the housing units in the gorgon Ruins.

Overheat

Overheat is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 1,479
Skill Heavy Weapons
Damage 89
Magazine Size 100 (Energy)
Special Effects Burn
Modifications Mag-2-Power

Location
This weapon can be found at Sprat Shack.

Use the conveyor belt to climb to the top, and you will find it there leaning on the side of a computer terminal.

Lucky

Lucky is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 570
Skill Handguns
Damage 228
Magazine Size 6 (light)
Special Effects Knockback
Modifications FunTimes Barrel.

Location
This weapon can be found at Gordon Canyon, Chem Lab Upper Exterior Area.

Special Delivery

Special Delivery is a Science Weapon in the Outer Worlds.

DPS 160
Skill Heavy Weapons
Damage 184
Magazine Size 30 (Heavy)
Special Effects Knockback
Modifications None

Location
This weapon can be found by killing Charles From Accounting at Gordon Canyon’s outskirts.

Doctor’s Orders

Doctors Orders is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Joch
DPS 255
Skill Handguns
Damage 47 (x3)
Magazine Size 18 (Energy)
Special Effects Stagger
Modifications Whisper Quiet.

Location
This weapon can be found inside Olivia’s Bedroom in the Ambrose Mansion.

Handy Deconstruction

Handy Deconstruction is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L
DPS 57
Skill 2-Handed Melee
Damage 40

Location
This weapon can be purchased from Khaleel Chakroun at Khaleel’s Survival Goods.

Contraband

Contraband is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L
DPS 584
Skill Handguns
Damage 140
Magazine Size 12 (light)
Special Effects Stagger
Modifications Whisper Quiet Muzzler.

Location
Can be found inside the security booth at the Gordon Security Checkpoint at Gordon Canyon.

Flurry

Flurry is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company HammerSmith
DPS 404
Skill Heavy Weapons
Damage 128
Magazine Size 60 (Heavy)
Special Effects Knockback
Modifications SpeedyMate Barrel, Mag-Num

Location
This weapon can be found on Floor 4 of Office Creative Incubation.

Aerial Assault

Aerial Assault is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 352
Skill 2-Handed Melee
Damage 257
Magazine Size  –
Special Effects Bleed
Modifications SpeedGrip. Mr. Acid

Location
This weapon can be found at Probably Carl’s Legitimate Storefront.

Coolant Distributor

Coolant Distributor is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Hammersmith
DPS 791
Skill Heavy Weapons
Damage 474
Magazine Size 48 (Heavy)
Special Effects Chilled
Modifications None

Location
This weapon can be found next to a corpse in Gordon Canyon’s outskirts.

Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L
DPS 1070
Skill Long guns
Damage 128
Magazine Size 36 (Heavy)
Special Effects Stagger
Modifications Sure N’ Straight Barrel, Mag-Num, Exact-O-Sight

Location
This weapon can be acquired by Completing “Love is the plan The plan is Death Task”

The P.E.T

The P.E.T is a Science Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Unknown
DPS 254
Skill 2-Handed Melee
Damage 277
Magazine Size  –
Special Effects Bleed
Modifications None

Location
This weapon can be acquired by completing the side quest “A Dialogue between Dead Men”

Hall of Famer Tossball Stick

Hall of Famer Tossball Stick is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 611
Skill 2-Handed Melee
Damage 385
Magazine Size  –
Special Effects Stagger
Modifications SureGrip

Location
This weapon can be found on the 2nd Floor at Invading Ship.

Employee Benefits

Employee Benefits is a Science Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Auntie Cleo
DPS 134
Skill Handguns
Damage 67
Magazine Size 50 (light)
Special Effects None
Modifications None

Location
This weapon can be acquired by completing the Main Quest “The Man in High Orbit”.

Agony

Agony is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company HammerSmith
DPS 569
Skill Long guns
Damage 205
Magazine Size 6 (heavy)
Special Effects Execute
Modifications SpeedyMate Barrel, Extend-O-Sight.

Location
This weapon can be found in a corner at Human Inquiry and Auditing.

Shock and Awe

Shock and Awe is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L
DPS 627
Skill 1-Handed Melee
Damage 255
Magazine Size  –
Special Effects Stun
Modifications Speed Grip, Mr. Ouch

Location
This weapon can be found inside a safe at Human Inquiry and Auditing.

Acqua Regia

Acqua Regia is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.

Company Aramid Ballistics
DPS 672
Skill 1-Handed Melee
Damage 273
Magazine Size
Special Effects Burn
Modifications Speed Grip, Mr. Acid

Location
This weapon can be found on a table at Compound Harvesting, Enrichment, and Molecularization Lab – Basement.

Wall of Swords

Wall of Swords is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 138
Skill 1-Handed Melee
Damage 68
Magazine Size  –
Special Effects Bleed
Modifications Sure Grip, Mr. N

Location
This weapon can be acquired by completing The Electric Fling side quest.

Prototype Light Pistol

Prototype Light Pistol is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 836
Skill Handguns
Damage 167
Magazine Size 9 (light)
Special Effects Bleed
Modifications Sure N’ Straight Barrel.

Location
Can be found on a table at Synthesis and Manufactury Centre – Synthesizer level Floor 4

Perfect Game

Perfect Game is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 492
Skill 1-Handed Melee
Damage 216
Magazine Size  –
Special Effects Stagger
Modifications  –

Location
This weapon can be found at the Office of Creative Incubation Floor 1.

A Spade

A Spade is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 73
Skill 1-Handed Melee
Damage 32
Magazine Size  –
Special Effects Bleed
Modifications  –

Location
This weapon can be found inside a Bin at Ambrose Manor’s outskirts.

Burnout

Burnout is a Unique weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L
DPS 209
Skill Long Guns
Damage 94
Magazine Size 30 (Energy)
Special Effects Stagger
Modifications  –

Location
This weapon can be acquired by killing Wihelmina Ambrose at Olivia’s Personal Lab.

Grinder

Grinder is a Unique Weapon in The Outer Worlds.

Company T&L
DPS 571
Skill 1-Handed Melee
Damage 251
Magazine Size  –
Special Effects Knockdown
Modifications  Mr. Ouch

Location
This weapon can be found inside a safe in Olivia’s Personal Lab.

Equilibrium

Equilibrium is a Unique Weapon in the Outer Worlds.

Company Spacer’s Choice
DPS 1,422
Skill Long Gun
Damage 142
Magazine Size  45 (Heavy)
Special Effects Stagger
Modifications Mag-Num

Location
This weapon can be acquired by killing Olivia Ambrose.

