In this Borderlands 3 Spongeboss Bulletpants Boss guide, we will tell you all about the Spongeboss Bulletpants Boss including how to find and defeat it and every other thing that you should know about this Boss in the Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC. Let’s get started.

Borderlands 3 Spongeboss Bulletpants Boss

The first question we are going to answer for you is where you can find the Spongeboss Bulletpants easter egg in the Psycho Krieg DLC.

Then we will tell you how to defeat the Spongeboss Bulletpants Boss and then the loot that you will get from Spongeboss Bulletpants. Let’s dive into it.

Spongeboss Bulletpants Boss Location

You can find Spongeboss Bulletpants Boss during the second mission in which you have to break down the gate of the Castle Crimson by using the three catapults.

Just before reaching the third catapult, there will be a pineapple-shaped house on your right That is the Spongeboss Bulletpants House.

How to defeat Spongeboss Bulletpants Boss

Before you rush into killing Spongeboss Bulletpants, stack yourself up with a lot of firepowers because Spongeboss is not easy to kill.

He has multiple levels and each time you kill him; he will evolve into the next level.

Spongeboss has a huge amount of health because he is a bullet-sponge and it will take a lot of your time to eliminate him.

He also carries a gun Bubble Blaster that shoot radiation elemental bubbles that will make your mission more difficult.

You can kill him once he has transformed into Spongeboss NoChance that will take less time or you can level him up to Godly Spongeboss NoChance.

There is a chance of extra loot if you kill him after leveling him up to Godly Spongeboss NoChance.

You can help him level up by providing him kills and you can do that by making him follow you towards the area with spider ants.

That way, he will get his kills to level up and you will get your loot.

To level him up for the first time, you have to shoot at his helmet that will transform him to Spongeboss NoChance with a skull coming out of his neck.

After that Spongeboss can level up to Super Spongeboss NoChance by 1 kill.

After leveling up to Super Spongeboss NoChance, he can further level up by 2 kills to transform into Mega Spongeboss NoChance.

For him to level up to Ultimate Spongeboss NoChance, he needs 3 kills, and to reach the highest level i.e. Godly Spongeboss NoChance, he needs 4 kills.

Loot

Once you have killed Spongeboss, he will drop some loot for you that will include Hedgehog Faulty Star, Unwavering Faulty Star, Unlimited Deadshot, and P.A.T Mk III.

It is not necessary that you will get all of these things together or you will get the exact same loot. Loot can be different.

If you don’t get P.A.T Mk III, you can farm him a few more times to get your hands on the new weapon.