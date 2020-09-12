Borderlands 3 Inhuman Trials Walkthrough

Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck is the 4th and latest DLC for the game. In this DLC, you will be entering Krieg’s chaotic mind in search of clues for Vaulthalla. In this guide, we have the complete walkthrough of the Borderlands 3 Inhuman Trials mission for you.

Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Inhuman Trials

This mission can be started by talking to Psycho King who can be found at the Pyschoscope in Krieg’s Mind.

At the start of the mission, you will be handed an orb by the Psycho King which you will have to place at the marker location on the map.

This will open a portal that will take you to Benediction of Pain.

Follow the marker to reach the Hyperion Gate. Here, you will have to kill the enemies you face. To open the gate, you will have to build your own loader bot.

You will have to find four different parts for the loader bot.

Collect all four parts by moving to the markers on the maps and killing the loader bots there who will drop the parts, one by one.

After collecting all the parts, you will then have to assemble the loader bot. Head to the security cam to assemble the loader bot.

The system will not recognize the loader bot but Psycho King will use his powers to smash the Hyperion Gate and you will be able to enter inside.

Head inside the Hyperion Gate and journey through the Mind Chaos to the next objective marker. During the journey, you will have to kill multiple enemies.

Killing the Wardwatcher

The objective marker is located in Bedlam Block. Here, you will have to secure the area by killing Wardwatcher Beta and other small enemies.

Wardwatcher is a level 63 enemy and it will use heavy attacks on you. But it cannot move that much so it can be killed easily by a heavy gun.

Clear the area of all the enemies and then head to the Electrified Door. Turn off the power of the area and your objective will be to journey into the memory.

You will head into a lab where a patient is tied up and being electrocuted. You will have to shut down the experiment.

Kill all the enemies in the area and then switch off the three terminals to shut down the experiment.

Unfortunately, the Patient will be dead. Exit the Lab and then head through the Mind Chaos to the next objective marker.

You will be attacked by several enemies who you will have to deal with. At the next objective marker, you will have to deal with Wardwatcher Beta and several more enemies.

After securing the area, move to the next objective marker. Here, you will have to deactivate the gas to stop the hallucinations.

Now journey through the Mesmeria to the next objective point.

When you reach the marker point, you will find yourself in a deeper hell where you will have to kill the Hyperion Officers.

After dealing with them, deactivate the gas. Now you will be attacked by Berserk patients.

Kill them all and then you will be swarmed by Security loader bots.

Destroy them all and then exit the lab. Head through the Mind Chaos to the next objective marker where you will have to clear the area of all the enemies to secure it.

Time for a little Tea Party

Now head to the next marker and wait for the sequence to happen at the door. Your objective will be to wait for the Tea Party.

After the sequence, Sane Krieg will be taken in control by Psycho Krieg and madness will start to happen around you.

Head to the next area, where you will face off against Dr. Benedict, who will be performing experiments on Krieg. Now you will have to kill Dr. Benedict.

He will use roller blade attacks against you. Dodge them by moving out of the way. You will also be attacked by some Krieg clones during the fight.

After you kill Dr. Benedict, Sane Krieg and Psycho Krieg will appear. Use the terminal to free and release Krieg.

Now enter the door to get out of the Lab.

Now pick up the mask and then enter the strange portal which will take you nowhere.

After the dialogue with both Krieg ends, head back to the Psychoscope and talk to Sane Krieg at Sanity Sanctum.

Place the mask which will start a cutscene and after that, the Borderlands 3 Inhuman Trials mission from the Psycho Krieg DLC will be complete.