In this The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Choices and Consequences guide, we have listed all the choices can make in this latest DLC for the Outer Worlds and the consequences that these choices lead to.

The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon Choices and Consequences

Peril on Gorgon is the latest DLC update of the Outer Worlds which brings new story missions to the game.

Throughout the DLC missions, you will have to make different choices that will have different consequences.

Trixie Or Freddie Salvage Choice

You will face this situation in a bar where two people will be arguing over salvage rights. You will have the following options to choose from.

Trixie claims.

Trixie will be thankful and you will get paid 2000 bits and some beer. Freddie will get angry and say that you will pay for this, he just doesn’t know when.

Freddie claims.

Freddie will be thankful and you will be paid 2000 bits and get some free beer. Trixie will be upset, but won’t be able to do anything about it.

Neither claims.

You still get paid, but neither of them is happy about this.

Clarence Choices

During a mission, you will need help from Clarence to gain access to the locked-down building in Gorgon.

When you talk to him, he will say that he does not trust you and you will get the following choices.

Just doing my job

He will ask you why you are going through all the trouble for a journal. He will then ask you to steal the gold statue down below for him. If you do, he will help you.

Trying to uncover the truth

He will say that’s fine and will ask you for a favor. Get the golden statue for him and he will help you.

Intimidate 40

You will receive a bit of XP and he will ask you for a favor like above.

You can’t walk away from that

Help him get the statue and he will help you get the journal.

Coach Stilley Choices

When you meet Coach, you will have the following choices.

Persuade 95

He’ll say that he will talk with you as long as you are reasonable. You can ask him who put the hit on you, but he will say that he could not tell you even if he wanted to. You will need to bribe him with 3700 never to see him again, or use 95 Lie/intimidate him. You can also just kill him if you’ve had enough of him.

Lie 95

If you lie to him, he will be happy to give up the contract on you.

With 95 intimidate you can even give some money out of the deal.

PAM

PAM is a robot that gives you info about the area she is in.

There is only 1 action you can do with her which is to Activate Emergency Combat Protocol. With this, she will run towards enemies and kill them.

Mother’s Journal

When you get hold of the journal, you will be contacted by Wilhelmina and have the following choices.

Persuade 20

You are cut off and the transmission is hijacked.

Got my payment ready?

You are cut off and the transmission is hijacked.

Gorgon was bigger than you lead me to believe

You are cut off and the transmission is hijacked.

Why are you interested in old terminals all of a sudden?

She says what terminal? Then you are cut off and the transmission is hijacked.

In this case, all the choices lead to the same outcome.

You need to pick a side, either restore Adrena-Time production on Gorgon or destroy the Adrena-time synthesizer.

The Ambrose Intersection

This is a major choice and will heavily impact the game story.

Restore power to the synthesizer

On your way down to the Synthesizer, you will run into Olivia. She will do whatever she can to stop you. You will have to kill her. You can shove her into the reactor. You will get paid 5000 bits when you return to Minnie.

Activate NDA protocol

If you choose to do this, you will have to take out Minnie. This will cause the Adrena-time to stop being produced on Gorgon and Olivia will pay you 5000 bits.