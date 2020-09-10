Tormented Souls Dev On Next-Gen Power Gap: TFLOPs & CUs Not Game Changers

The brotherly twins Gabriel and German Araneda who are leading Tormented Souls believe that the much-debated power difference between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will not be of significance for mainstream developers.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, developer Dual Effect Games stated that the power gap, which many enthusiasts love to measure through teraflops (TFLOPs) and compute units (CUs), will not be a “game changer.” That being said, “more power is always welcome,” expressed the developer.

Dual Effect Games has only stated what many professionals and developers have pointed out in past months. That comparing PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on the basis of TFLOPs and CUs alone is not the way to ascertain the power levels of each next-generation console.

In fact, Matt Phillips, former Crytek programmer, even noted that the terms have no meaning in the way the average console owner tends to think. The quality of games largely depend on other hardware and software aspects and not purely on TFLOPs or CUs.

Tormented Souls remains in development for current-generation platforms only, at least for the time being. The homage to classics like the original Resident Evil and Silent Hill is still a year away from release and hence, too soon to be discussing about any next-generation versions. That being said, Dual Effect Games will not deny that next-generation features can positively impact a survival horror game like Tormented Souls in more than one way.

Taking the new DualSense wireless controller of PlayStation 5 as an example, the developer stated that the new haptic feedback can be used to increase the levels of fright. “Imagine a transparent plastic artefac full of spiders that you have manipulated with your hands using the joystick movement sensors while you can feel all those little spider legs going wild through your palm,” an image that the developer painted for horror fans.

Tormented Souls is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, with a release window somewhere in 2021.