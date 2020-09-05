Epic Games Store Prices Appear To Have Increased For Tony Hawk Games

Several gamers have been getting unpleasant surprises as they head to the Epic Games Store to pick up the newly-released Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater double-pack available on the store. Apparently, the Epic Games Store prices have gone up, though gamers are still struggling for any sort of reason as to why.

The reasoning behind this is that an advertisement for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games said that the base version of the release would be €39.99, with the Digital Deluxe edition being €49.99 euros. However, on the actual Epic Store, the base version is €44.99.

While some people may want to blame Epic themselves for this, there are a number of other possible reasons that this could have happened, especially considering the variances in regions. The initial possibility is likely a translation error, where despite translating the offer into another language the translator forgot the exchange rate.

Another possible reason for why Epic Games Store prices appear to have gone up for Tony Hawk is publishers deliberately increasing the prices. Some gamers have said that copies of the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port, for instance, were more expensive in their region than elsewhere.

Considering that the US version of the Epic Store still has the game set at $39.99, the first explanation would ordinarily be the most likely. However, considering that the same amount of currency in Euros is nowhere near 44.99, it’s likely the publisher, Activision, has jacked up the European price of the games.

With that in mind, it’s unlikely that the blame for the decision lies with Epic, especially since developers get a bigger cut of their game’s profits with them than they do if their games are sold on Steam. This might also be a way for Activision to get more money out of it considering there will be no microtransactions in the game.

If the Epic Games Store prices are too much for you currently, it might be best for you to wait for a sale or try buying it on another platform like the Xbox One or Playstation 4, its other two platforms. Either way, the game is now released and ready for you to get back into the skating groove.