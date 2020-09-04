Crystal Dynamics on Hiring Spree For A New Multiplayer AAA Title?

Crystal Dynamics has no intention of stopping the hard work now that Marvel’s Avengers is out and is already looking for more people to work on a multiplayer title. Be it the extension of Marvel’s Avengers or an entirely new project, we are getting excited.

We know for a fact that Marvel’s Avengers is a multiplayer title so it doesn’t strike as a surprise that the team is looking for more manpower. However, the fact that there are more than 20 openings right now shows a larger scale project than just the release of a new DLC.

To top that, looking through the listings points to even more hints about Crystal Dynamics working on a new multiplayer game. Some of the listings are pretty clear that they showcase positions on the Marvel’s Avengers project. This makes it even more obvious that listings that don’t refer to the game are something entirely new. Even more, since some of those openings state that they are destined for their “next project”.

If those listings are about Marvel’s Avengers, then we’re in for a treat. We know that Avengers has a strong focus on multiplayer. It wouldn’t be far from reality to assume that it’s the game in the discussion. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are bringing DLC to the game on a frequent rate and we should be expecting the game to stay on the radar for a long time.

For the time being, Crystal Dynamics is looking for designers, engineers, artists, and more. Some of the listings being about senior positions. This is big news either for Marvel’s Avengers or the potential new unannounced multiplayer AAA title.

Crystal Dynamics, in fact, has openings available for new talent since the beginning of the year and it’s only reasonable for the studio to be pushing acquisitions later this year due to the COVID outbreak.

If Crystal Dynamics is indeed working on a new AAA multiplayer title then it most likely will be a next-gen title. Right now, you can play Marvel’s Avengers on PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4. The game will also be available on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X as soon as they release.