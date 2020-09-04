Crusader Kings 3 Traits Guide

In this Crusader Kings 3 Traits Guide, we’ve listed down each and every single trait along with the specific effects they can have on your characters. We will tell you how different Traits in Crusader Kings 3 can help you flesh out your character into the world conquering behemoth of your dreams.

Crusader Kings 3 Traits

When it comes to Character Development, Crusader Kings 3 leaves no box unchecked.

You can find a number of Traits that affect your character’s performance throughout CK3.

Effects of Traits

Traits are like real life. You can control some of them, but you’ll find yourself inheriting many of them that may be unique to you. Circumstances play a huge role in giving your character different and unique traits.

Certain personality traits are unchangeable, and require specific pre-requisites for your player to have them.

Your character may also pick up various traits as he/she goes through life.

Certain traits of your character are best not exposed to others as they might become a weakness that other individuals might be able to exploit.

Lifestyles

You have five skills, Diplomacy, Martial, Stewardship, Intrigue, and Learning. All of these have three focuses that you can choose to work on.

These will allow your character to specialize in a specific tree to unlock exclusive abilities and traits.

Earn lifestyle experience by playing as your character, the rate at which you earn said experience is determined by your personality traits, and education.

Personality Traits

Trait Character Effects Boldness AI Effects
Brave
  • +2 Martial
  • +3 Prowess
  • +5 Vassal Opinion
  • +10 Attraction Opinion
  • +10 Same Trait Opinion
  • -10 Opposite Trait Opinion
  • +100% probability of capture or death in battle
 ·        +200 ·        +20 Energy

·        +20 Sociability

·        -20 Rationality
Calm ·        +1 Diplomacy

·        +1 Intrigue

·        +10% Stress Loss

·        +10% Scheme Discovery Chance

·        +50% Dread Decay

·        +10% Same Trait Opinion

·        -10 Opposite Trait Opinion

 ·        -20 ·        +75 Rationality

·        -10 Energy

·        -10 Vengefulness
Chaste ·        +2 Learning

·        -25% Fertility

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        -10 Opposite Trait Opinion

 ·        -50 ·        +20 Honor

·        +10 Energy

·        +10 Zeal

·        -20 Greed

·        -20 Sociability
Content ·        +2 Learning

·        +10% Stress Loss

·        +10 Opinion of Vassals

·        +20 Opinion of Liege

·        +20 Same Trait Opinion

·        −1 Intrigue

 

 ·        -50 ·        +10 Honor

·        -10 Sociability

·        -10 Vengefulness

·        -10 Zeal

·        -50 Energy

·        -75 Greed
Diligent ·        +1 Diplomacy

·        +1 Martial

·        +1 Stewardship

·        +1 Intrigue

·        +1 Learning

·        +20% Stress Gain

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        -10 Opposite Trait Opinion

 ·        -50 ·        +75 Energy

·        +20 Rationality

·        +10 Vengefulness

 
Fickle ·        +1 Diplomacy
+20% Hostile Scheme Resistance
−2 Stewardship		 ·        +20 ·        −20 Honor

·        −20 Rationality

·        −20 Vengefulness

 
Forgiving ·       
+2 Diplomacy·        +1 Learning·        −2 Intrigue·        +15 Prisoner Opinion·        +10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +50 Compassion

·        +20 Honor

·        +10 Rationality

·        −10 Energy

·        −200 Vengefulness

 
Generous ·        +3 Diplomacy

·        −10% Monthly Income

·        −15 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +35 Compassion

·        +20 Honor

·        +10 Sociability

·        −200 Greed

 
Gregarious ·        +2 Diplomacy

·        +5 Attraction Opinion

·        +15% Personal Scheme Power

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +20 ·        +200 Sociability

·        +35 Compassion

 
Honest ·        +2 Diplomacy

·        −4 Intrigue

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +10 ·        +50 Honor

·        +20 Sociability

·        +10 Compassion

 
Humble ·        +0.5 Monthly Piety

·        +10 Opinion of Liege

·        +10 Opinion of Vassals

·        +10 Clergy Opinion

·        −15 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +20 Compassion

·        +20 Honor

·        −10 Energy

·        −50 Greed

 
Just ·        +2 Stewardship

·        +1 Learning

·        −3 Intrigue

·        +5 Vassal Opinion

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +200 Honor

·        +20 Rationality

·        +10 Vengefulness

·        +10 Zeal

 
Patient ·        +2 Learning

·        +10 Hostile Scheme Resistance

·        +5 Vassal Opinion

·        +5 Liege Opinion

·        −15 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        -20 ·        +35 Rationality

·        +10 Vengefulness

·        −10 Energy

 
Temperate ·        +2 Stewardship

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Opposite Trait Opinion

·        Small Health Boost

 

 ·        +10 Energy

·        −10 Vengefulness

·        −35 Greed

 
Trusting ·        +2 Diplomacy

·        −2 Intrigue

·        +15 Opinion of Liege

·        +15 Opinion of Vassals
+15 Enemy Hostile Scheme Success Chance

 

 ·        +50 Honor

·        +50 Sociability

·        +20 Compassion

·        −20 Rationality

·        −20 Vengefulness

 
Zealous ·        +2 Martial

·        +20% Monthly Piety

·        +15 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Opposite Trait Opinion

·        −35 Different Faith Opinion

·        +20% Faith Conversion Cost

 

 ·        +200 Zeal

·        +20 Energy

·        −20 Rationality

 
Compassionate ·        +2 Diplomacy

·        +5 Attraction Opinion

·        −15 Opposite Trait Opinion

·        −2 Intrigue

·        −15 Natural Dread

·        +100% Dread Decay

 

 ·        +200 Compassion

·        +50 Honor

·        +50 Sociability

·        −20 Greed
Craven ·        −50% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle

·        +20 Same Trait Opinion

·        −2 Martial

·        −3 Prowess

·        −5 Vassal Opinion

·        −10 Attraction Opinion

 

 ·        -200 ·
+10 Rationality·        −20 Energy·        −20 Sociability
Wrathful ·        +2 Martial

·        +20 Natural Dread

·        −1 Diplomacy

·        −1 Intrigue

 

 ·        +35 ·        +20 Vengefulness

·        +10 Energy

·        −20 Compassion

·        −35 Rationality

 
Lustful ·       
 +2 Intrigue·        +25% Fertility·        +10% Seduction Scheme Power·        +10 Same Trait Opinion·        −10 Opposite Trait Opinion

·        −50% Asexuality Chance

 

 ·        +35 Sociability

·        +20 Greed

·        +10 Energy

·        −10 Honor

·        −10 Zeal

 
Ambitious ·        +1 Diplomacy

·        +1 Martial

·        +1 Stewardship

·        +1 Intrigue

·        +1 Learning

·        +1 Prowess

·        +25% Stress Gain

·        −15 Opinion of Liege

·        −15 Same Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +50 ·        +75 Energy

·        +75 Greed

·        +20 Sociability

·        +10 Zeal

·        −20 Honor

 
Lazy ·        +15% Stress Loss

·        −1 Diplomacy

·        −1 Intrigue

·        −1 Stewardship

·        −1 Martial

·        −1 Learning

 

 ·        -20 ·        +10 Greed

·        −10 Compassion

·        −10 Sociability

·        −10 Vengefulness

·        −50 Energy

 
Stubborn ·        +3 Stewardship

·        −5 Liege Opinion

·        −5 Vassal Opinion

·        Small Disease Resistance Health Boost

 

 ·        +50 Honor

·        +50 Vengefulness

·        −10 Rationality

 
Vengeful ·        +2 Intrigue

·        +2 Prowess

·        +15% Dread Gain

·        +15 Hostile Scheme Success Chance against Rivals

·        −2 Diplomacy

 

 ·        +200 Vengefulness

·        +10 Energy

·        −10 Honor

·        −10 Rationality

·        −20 Compassion

 
Greedy ·        +15% Monthly Income

·        −2 Diplomacy

 

 ·        +200 Greed

·        −10 Honor

·        −20 Compassion

 
Shy ·        +2 Learning

·        +15% Hostile Scheme Resistance

·        +15 Same Trait Opinion

·        −2 Diplomacy

·        −5 Attraction Opinion

·        −15% Personal Scheme Power

 

 ·        -20 ·        −10 Vengefulness

·        −10 Zeal

·        −200 Sociability

 
Deceitful ·        +4 Intrigue

·        −2 Diplomacy

·        −10 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        -10 ·        +10 Rationality

·        −10 Compassion

·        −50 Honor

 
Arrogant ·        +1 Monthly Prestige

·        −5 Opinion of Vassals

·        −5 Opinion of Liege

·        −15 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +35 ·        +20 Greed

·        +20 Sociability

·        +10 Energy

·        −20 Compassion

·        −20 Honor

·        −20 Rationality

 
Arbitrary ·        +3 Intrigue

·        +15 Natural Dread

·        −50% Stress Gain

·        −2 Stewardship

·        −1 Learning

·        −5 Vassal Opinion

 

 ·        +10 ·        −10 Compassion

·        −10 Zeal

·        −20 Rationality

·        −200 Honor

 
Impatient ·        +20% Monthly Prestige

·        +15% Hostile Scheme Power

·        −2 Learning

·        −5 Vassal Opinion

·        −5 Liege Opinion

·        −15 Opposite Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +20 ·        +10 Energy

·        −10 Vengefulness

·        −35 Rationality

 
Gluttonous ·        +10% Stress Loss

·        −2 Stewardship

·        −5 Attraction Opinion

·        −10 Opposite Trait Opition

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

 

 ·        +35 Greed

·        −10 Energy

 
Paranoid ·        +3 Intrigue

·        +25% Dread Gain

·        +10% Scheme Discovery Chance

·        −25 Enemy Personal Scheme Success Chance

·        −1 Diplomacy

·        +100% Stress gain

·        −10 Vassal Opinion

 

 ·        +20 Vengefulness

·        −10 Compassion

·        −20 Honor

·        −20 Rationality

·        −50 Sociability

 
Cynical ·        +2 Diplomacy

·        +2 Intrigue

·        −20% Faith Conversion Cost

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Opposite Trait Opinion

·        −20% Monthly Piety

 

 ·        +50 Rationality

·        −10 Compassion

·        −20 Energy

·        −200 Zeal

 
Callous ·        +2 Intrigue

·        −20% Tyranny Gain

·        +25% Dread Gain

·        +25% Dread Decay

·        −2 Diplomacy

·        −5 Attraction Opinion

·        −5 Close Family Opinion

 

 ·        +10 Rationality

·        −10 Sociability

·        −50 Honor

·        −200 Compassion

 
Sadistic ·        +2 Intrigue
+4 Prowess
+35 Natural Dread
−10 General Opinion
Can use Hostile Schemes against their own children		 ·        −75 Honor

·        −200 Compassion

 


Congenital Traits

Trait Effects
Melancholic ·        −1 Diplomacy

·        −1 Martial

·        −1 Stewardship

·        −1 Intrigue

·        −10% Fertility

·        Moderate Health Penalty
Lunatic ·        +10% Hostile Scheme Resistance

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Attraction Opinion

·        −10 Vassal Opinion

·        Minor Health Penalty
Possessed ·        +10% Monthly Learning lifestyle Experience

·        +15 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Attraction Opinion

·        Moderate Health Penalty
Fecund ·        +50% Fertility

·        +5 Years Life Expectancy
Albino ·        +15 Natural Dread

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 General Opinion
Lisping ·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −5 Attraction Opinion

·        −2 Diplomacy
Stuttering ·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −2 Diplomacy
Pure-blooded ·        +10% Fertility

·        −50% Inbreeding Chance

·        Small Health Boost
Giant ·        +6 Prowess

·        +5 Vassal Opinion

·        +10 Tribal Ruler Opinion

·        +20 Same Trait Opinion

·        −5 Attraction Opinion

·        Minor Health Penalty
Scaly ·        +10 Natural Dread

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Vassal Opinion

·        −30 Attraction Opinion

·        −20% Fertility
Club-footed ·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −10 Attraction Opinion

·        −2 Prowess
Dwarf ·        +20 Same Trait Opinion

·        −20 Attraction Opinion

·        −4 Prowess
Hunchbacked ·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

·        −30 Attraction Opinion

·        −10 Vassal Opinion

·        −2 Prowess
Sterile ·        −50% Fertility
Wheezing ·        −10 Vassal Opinion

·        Tiny Health Penalty
Spindly ·        −1 Prowess

·        −10 Attraction Opinion

·        Minor Health Penalty
Bleeder ·        −10 Vassal Opinion

·        Severe Health Penalty

 

Physical Traits

Trait Character effects AI effects
Shrewd ·        +2 Diplomacy

·        +2 Martial

·        +2 Stewardship

·        +2 Intrigue

·        +2 Learning

 ·        +50 Rationality
Strong ·        +4 Prowess

·        Medium Health Boost

 ·        +20 Energy
Scarred ·        +0.1 Monthly Prestige

·        +5 Attraction Opinion
Dull ·        −2 Diplomacy

·        −2 Martial

·        −2 Stewardship

·        −2 Intrigue

·        −2 Learning

 ·        −50 Rationality
Weak ·        −4 Prowess

·        −10 Attraction Opinion

·        −10 Vassal Opinion

·        Moderate Health Penalty

 ·        −20 Energy
One-Eyed ·        +1 Learning

·        +10 Dread

·        −2 Prowess

·        −5 Attraction Opinion

·        +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle

 ·        −10 Energy
One-Legged ·        +1 Learning

·        −10 Dread

·        −4 Prowess

·        −10 Attraction Opinion

·        +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle

 ·        −10 Energy
Disfigured ·        −4 Diplomacy

·        −20% Fertility

·        −20 Attraction Opinion

·        +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle

 ·        −20 Sociability
Eunuch ·        −20 Attraction Opinion

·        Cannot have children

·        Cannot inherit titles

·        May not marry

 ·        −20 Energy

 

Lifestyle Traits

Trait Character effects AI effects Requirements
August ·        +2 Diplomacy

·        +1 Martial

·        +1 Monthly Prestige

 ·        +20 Energy ·        Finishing the August Diplomacy perk tree
Diplomat ·        +3 Diplomacy

·        +20 Independent Ruler Opinion

·        +25% Personal Scheme Power

 ·        +20 Energy

·        +20 Sociability

 ·        Finishing the Diplomat Diplomacy perk tree
Patriarch / Matriarch ·        +10 House Opinion

·        +15 Close Family Opinion

·        +20% Fertility

·        +20% Stress Loss

 ·        +20 Energy

·        +20 Sociability

 ·        Finishing the Family Hierarch Diplomacy perk tree
Gallant ·        +2 Martial

·        +4 Prowess

·        +20% Monthly Prestige

·        +20 Attraction Opinion

 ·        +35 Boldness

·        +20 Honor

·        +20 Sociability

 ·        Finishing the Gallant Martial perk tree
Overseer ·        +2 Martial

·        +2 Stewardship

·        +50% Monthly Control Growth

 ·        +20 Rationality ·        Finishing the Overseer Martial perk tree
Strategist ·        +1 Diplomacy

·        +3 Martial

·        +25% Enemy Fatal Casualties

·        Cross water without Advantage loss

 ·        +30 Rationality ·        Finishing the Strategist Martial perk tree
Administrator ·        +1 Diplomacy

·        +3 Stewardship

·        +5 Vassal Opinion

 ·        +20 Rationality

·        +10 Energy

 ·        Finishing the Administrator Stewardship perk tree
Architect ·        +2 Stewardship

·        −15% Building and Holding Construction Time

·        −10% Building and Holding Gold Cost

 ·        +10 Energy

·        +5 Rationality

 ·        Finishing the Architect Stewardship perk tree
Avaricious ·        +2 Stewardship

·        +15% Holding Taxes

 ·        +30 Greed

·        +20 Energy

·        −20 Honor

·        −20 Rationality

·        −30 Compassion

 ·        Finishing the Avaricious Stewardship perk tree
Schemer ·        +5 Intrigue

·        +25% Hostile Scheme Power

 ·        −20 Honor ·        Finishing the Schemer Intrigue perk tree
Seducer ·        +3 Intrigue

·        +20% Fertility

·        +40 Attraction Opinion

 ·        +20 Sociability

·        −10 Honor

 ·        Finishing the Seducer Intrigue perk tree
Torturer ·        +4 Prowess

·        +50% Dread gain

·        +25% Hostile Scheme Resistance

·        +10% Levy Size

 ·        +20 Boldness

·        +20 Vengefulness

·        −30 Honor

 ·        Finishing the Torturer Intrigue perk tree
Scholar ·        +5 Learning

·        +15% Monthly Development Growth

·        +10 Hostile Scheme Success Chance

·        +10 Personal Scheme Success Chance

 ·        +30 Rationality ·        Finishing the Scholar Learning perk tree
Theologian ·        +3 Learning

·        +20% Monthly Piety

 ·        +20 Zeal

·        +10 Rationality

 ·        Finishing the Theologian Learning perk tree
Whole of Body ·        +25% Fertility

·        −25% Stress Gain

·        Medium Health Boost

 ·        +20 Energy ·        Finishing the Whole of Body Learning perk tree
Celibate ·        +1 Monthly Piety

·        +10 Clergy Opinion

·        −10 Opposite Trait Opinion

·        Cannot have children

 ·        +30 Zeal

·        −35 Sociability

 ·        Embrace Celibacy decision

 

Leveled Traits

Trait chain Level 1 effects Level 2 effects Level 3 effects
Blademaster ·        Aspiring Blademaster

·        +3 Prowess

·        Small Disease Resistance Health Boost

 ·        Blademaster

·        +6 Prowess

·        Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost

 ·        Legendary Blademaster

·        +12 Prowess

·        Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost
Hunter ·        Novice Hunter

·        +2 Prowess

·        +10% Stress Loss

 ·        Hunter

·        +4 Prowess

·        +15% Stress Loss

 ·        Master Hunter

·        +6 Prowess

·        +20% Stress Loss
Mystic ·        Wise Woman (f)/Wise Man (m)

·        +1 Learning

 ·        Mystic

·        +2 Learning

 ·        Miracle Worker

·        +4 Learning
Reveler ·        Eager Reveler

·        +2 Diplomacy

·        +1 Intrigue

·        +10 Same Trait Opinion

 ·        Famous Reveler

·        +3 Diplomacy

·        +2 Intrigue

·        +15 Same Trait Opinion

 ·        Legendary Reveler

·        +4 Diplomacy

·        +3 Intrigue

·        +20 Same Trait Opinion
Physician ·        Novice Physician

·        +1 Learning

·        Small Disease Resistance Health Boost

 ·        Physician

·        +2 Learning

·        Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost

 ·        Renowned Physician

·        +4 Learning

·        Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost

 

Commander Traits

Trait Effect
Aggressive Attacker ·        +25% Enemy Fatal Casualties
Flexible leader ·        −50% Enemy Defensive Advantage
Forder ·        Crosses water without Advantage penalties
Holy Warrior ·        +10 Faith Hostility Advantage
Logistician ·        +100% Supply Duration
Military Engineer ·        −30% Siege Phase Time
Organizer ·        +25% || Movement Speed

·        −20% Retreat Losses
Reaver ·        +100% Raid Speed

·        −75% Hostile County Attrition
Unyielding Defender ·        −25% Friendly Fatal Casualties
Cautious Leader ·        +4 Minimum Battle Roll

·        −2 Maximum Battle Roll
Reckless ·        +6 Maximum Battle Roll

·        −4 Minimum Battle Roll
Forest Fighter ·        +5 Advantage in Forest and Taiga terrain
Open Terrain Expert ·        +4 Advantage in Farmlands, Plains and Steppe terrain
Rough Terrain Expert ·        +4 Advantage in Hills, Mountains and Wetlands terrain
Desert Warrior ·        +5 Advantage in Desert, Desert Mountains, Drylands and Oasis terrain

·        No Desert Supply Limit Penalty
Jungle Stalker ·        +6 Jungle Advantage

·        −50% Jungle Attrition

·        No Jungle Supply Limit Penalty

 

Criminal Traits

Trait Effects Deciding factor
Adulterer ·        +10 Same Trait Opinion ·        Male Adultery doctrine

·        Female Adultery doctrine
Fornicator ·        +10 Same Trait Opinion ·        Male Adultery doctrine

·        Female Adultery doctrine
Deviant ·        +25% Stress Loss

·        +35 Same Trait Opinion

 ·        Deviancy doctrine
Dynastic Kinslayer ·        −5 Dynasty Opinion ·        Kinslaying doctrine
Familial Kinslayer ·        −5 Dynasty Opinion

·        −5 Close Family Opinion

 ·        Kinslaying doctrine
Kinslayer ·        −5 Dynasty Opinion

·        −10 Close Family Opinion

 ·        Kinslaying doctrine
Incestuous ·        +20 Same Trait Opinion ·        Consanguinity doctrine
Sodomite ·        +10 Same Trait Opinion ·        Same-Sex Relations doctrine
Witch ·        +1 Intrigue

·        +1 Learning

·        +20 Same Trait Opinion

·        −1 Diplomacy

 ·        Witchcraft doctrine
Cannibal ·        +2 Prowess

·        +15% Stress Loss

·        +20 Natural Dread

·        +35 Same Trait Opinion

 ·        Ritual Cannibalism tenet
Excommunicated ·        −50% Monthly Piety ·        Communion tenet

 

Coping Mechanisms

Trait Character effects AI effects
Comfort Eater ·         +20% Stress Loss

·         −1 Stewardship

 ·         +5 Greed

·         −5 Energy
Contrite ·         +20% Stress Loss

·         −2 Intrigue

 ·         +10 Compassion

·         +10 Honor

·         +10 Zeal

·         −10 Vengefulness
Drunkard ·         +20% Stress Loss

·         +10 Same Trait Opinion

·         −2 Stewardship

·         −2 Prowess

·         Tiny Health Penalty

 ·         −10 Rationality

·         −15 Energy
Flagellant ·         +20% Stress Loss

·         −2 Prowess

·         Moderate Health Penalty

 ·         +25 Zeal

·         +10 Honor

·         +5 Boldness
Hashishiyah ·         +20% Stress Loss

·         +10 Same Trait Opinion

·         −2 Stewardship

·         −2 Learning

 ·         −10 Vengefulness

·         −15 Energy
Improvident ·         +1 Diplomacy

·         +20% Stress Loss

·         −15% Monthly Income

 ·         +10 Compassion

·         −10 Greed
Inappetetic ·         +20% Stress Loss

·         −1 Diplomacy

·         −3 prowess

 ·         −5 Greed

·         −10 Energy
Irritable ·         +2 Prowess

·         +10% Dread Gain

·         +20% Stress Loss

·         −2 Diplomacy

·         −1 Martial

·         −5 Attraction Opinion

 ·         +10 Boldness

·         +10 Energy

·         +10 Vengefulness

·         −10 Compassion

·         −20 Rationality
Profligate ·         +0.5 Monthly Prestige

·         +20% Stress Loss

·         −10% Monthly Income

 ·         +10 Greed

·         −10 Compassion
Rakish ·         +20% Stress Loss

·         +5 Same Trait Opinion

·         +1 Intrigue

·         −1 Diplomacy

·         −5 Attraction Opinion

 ·         +20 Sociability

·         +10 Greed

·         −10 Energy

·         −10 Honor

·         −10 Zeal
Reclusive ·         +20% Stress Loss

·         −2 Diplomacy

·         −1 Stewardship

 ·         −10 Boldness

·         −10 Energy

·         −50 Sociability
Athletic ·         +1 Prowess

·         +20% Stress Loss

·         Small Health Boost

 ·         +25 Energy

·         +5 Boldness
Confider ·         +1 Diplomacy

·         +20% Stress Loss

 ·         +20 Sociability

·         +10 Compassion
Journaller ·         +1 Learning

·         +20% Stress Loss

 +10 Rationality

 

Childhood Traits

Trait Diplomacy Martial Stewardship Intrigue Learning Struggling education
Bossy 0 +1 +1 0 0 Diplomacy
Charming +1 0 0 +1 0 Stewardship
Curious +1 0 0 0 +1 Martial
Pensive 0 0 +1 0 +1 Intrigue
Rowdy 0 +1 0 +1 0 Learning

 

Dynasty Traits

Trait  Effects Requirements
Bastard ·         +5 Same Trait Opinion

·         −15 Dynasty Opinion

·         −1 Diplomacy

·         Cannot inherit titles

 ·        The character was born outside marriage or concubinage

·        Faith does not have the No Bastards Bastardry doctrine
Bastard Founder ·         −1 Diplomacy

·         Cannot inherit titles

 ·        The character gained a Landed title while being a Bastard
Born in the Purple ·         +0.5 Monthly Prestige

·         +5 Vassal Opinion

 ·        One of the parents owned the Barony of Constantinople title when the character was born

·        One of the parents owned the Byzantine Empire or Roman Empire title when the character was born
Child of Concubine / Consort ·        −1 Diplomacy ·        One of the parents was a Concubine or Consort when the character was born
Denounced ·         −1 Diplomacy

·         −1 Monthly Prestige

·         Crime towards members of the same Dynasty

 ·        Denounce Dynasty Head interaction
Disinherited ·         −5 Dynasty Opinion

·         Cannot inherit titles

 ·        Disinherit Dynasty Head interaction
Disputed Heritage ·         −1 Diplomacy

·         −10 House Opinion

 ·        Illegitimate Child secret was exposed
Legitimized Bastard ·         −10 Dynasty Opinion

·         −1 Diplomacy

 ·        Legitimize House Head interaction
Reincarnation ·         +1 Monthly Piety

·         +5 Same Faith Opinion

 ·        Faith has the Reincarnation tenet

·        4% chance at birth
Twin ·        +15 Twin Sibling Opinion ·        2% chance at birth
Wild Oat ·        −1 Diplomacy ·        The character was born outside marriage or concubinage

·        Faith has the No Bastards bastardry doctrine

 

Descendant Traits

Founding Trait Effects AI Zeal Descendant Trait Effects AI Zeal Founding Requirements
Saoshyant +1 Diplomacy

+2 Learning

+2 Prowess

+5 Same Faith Opinion

 +100 Saoshyant Descendant +1 Learning

+5 Same Faith Opinion

 0 Become the Saoshyant decision
Sayyid +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Sayyid +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Historical character
Paragon +20 Temple Vassal Opinion +20 Consecrated Blood +10 Temple Vassal Opinion +10 Consecrate Bloodline decision

Head of Faith
The Savior +10 Same Faith Opinion +100 Divine Blood +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Consecrate Bloodline decision

Head of Faith

 

Other Traits

Trait Effects
Adventurer ·          +1 Martial

·          +1 Prowess

·          +10 Same Trait Opinion

·          −1 Diplomacy
Augustus ·          +0.5 Monthly Prestige

·          +10 Vassal Opinion
Berserker ·          +2 Martial

·          +5 Prowess

·          +10 Same Trait Opinion

·          −2 Diplomacy
Chakravarti ·          +2 Diplomacy

·          +1 Martial

·          +2 Learning

·          +20 Same Faith Opinion
Crusader ·          +2 Martial

·          +1 Prowess

·          +15 Clergy Opinion

·          +15 Same Faith Opinion
Devoted ·          +0.3 Monthly Piety

·          +5 Same Faith Opinion

·          Cannot inherit

·          May not marry
Greatest of Khans ·          +2 Diplomacy

·          +2 Martial

·          +1 Stewardship

·          +2 Prowess

·          +50 Natural Dread

·          −25% Dread Decay

·          +10 Same Culture Opinion

·          +25% Hostile Scheme Resistance

·          −20 Enemy Hostile Success Chance

·          +20 Vassal Limit
Heresiarch ·          +2 Martial

·          +2 Learning

·          +2 Prowess

·          +5 Advantage against co-religionists

·          +10 Same Faith Opinion
Holy Monarch ·          +3 Martial

·          +2 Prowess

·          +5 Faith Hostility Advantage

·          −20% Retreat Losses

·          −15% Friendly Fatal Casualties

·          +50% Monthly Control

·          +35 Popular Opinion

·          +15 Same Faith Opinion

·          +10 Same Trait Opinion

·          Ignore Negative Culture Opinion
Mujahid ·          +2 Martial

·          +1 Prowess

·          +15 Clergy Opinion

·          +15 Same Faith Opinion
Murderer  −15 General Opinion
Order Member ·          +1 Martial

·          +4 Prowess

·          +15 Same Trait Opinion

·          Cannot inherit

·          May not marry
Peasant Leader ·          +10 Popular Opinion

·          +25 Same Trait Opinion

·          −10 General Opinion
Pilgrim ·          +10% Monthly Piety

·          +5 Same Faith Opinion
 −2 Prowess This character is with child.
Raider ·          +2 Martial

·          +3 Prowess

·          +0.3 Monthly Prestige

·          +5 Same Trait Opinion
Saint  +2 Monthly Piety
Varangian ·          +1 Diplomacy

·          +2 Martial

·          +2 Prowess

·          +10 Same Trait Opinion
Warrior of the Faith ·          +2 Martial

·          +1 Prowess

·          +15 Clergy Opinion

·          +15 Same Faith Opinion