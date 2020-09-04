In this Crusader Kings 3 Traits Guide, we’ve listed down each and every single trait along with the specific effects they can have on your characters. We will tell you how different Traits in Crusader Kings 3 can help you flesh out your character into the world conquering behemoth of your dreams.

Crusader Kings 3 Traits

When it comes to Character Development, Crusader Kings 3 leaves no box unchecked.

You can find a number of Traits that affect your character’s performance throughout CK3.

Effects of Traits



Traits are like real life. You can control some of them, but you’ll find yourself inheriting many of them that may be unique to you. Circumstances play a huge role in giving your character different and unique traits.

Certain personality traits are unchangeable, and require specific pre-requisites for your player to have them.

Your character may also pick up various traits as he/she goes through life.

Certain traits of your character are best not exposed to others as they might become a weakness that other individuals might be able to exploit.

Lifestyles



You have five skills, Diplomacy, Martial, Stewardship, Intrigue, and Learning. All of these have three focuses that you can choose to work on.

These will allow your character to specialize in a specific tree to unlock exclusive abilities and traits.

Earn lifestyle experience by playing as your character, the rate at which you earn said experience is determined by your personality traits, and education.

Personality Traits

Trait Character Effects Boldness AI Effects Brave +2 Martial

+3 Prowess

+5 Vassal Opinion

+10 Attraction Opinion

+10 Same Trait Opinion

-10 Opposite Trait Opinion

+100% probability of capture or death in battle · +200 · +20 Energy · +20 Sociability · -20 Rationality Calm · +1 Diplomacy · +1 Intrigue · +10% Stress Loss · +10% Scheme Discovery Chance · +50% Dread Decay · +10% Same Trait Opinion · -10 Opposite Trait Opinion · -20 · +75 Rationality · -10 Energy · -10 Vengefulness Chaste · +2 Learning · -25% Fertility · +10 Same Trait Opinion · -10 Opposite Trait Opinion · -50 · +20 Honor · +10 Energy · +10 Zeal · -20 Greed · -20 Sociability Content · +2 Learning · +10% Stress Loss · +10 Opinion of Vassals · +20 Opinion of Liege · +20 Same Trait Opinion · −1 Intrigue · -50 · +10 Honor · -10 Sociability · -10 Vengefulness · -10 Zeal · -50 Energy · -75 Greed Diligent · +1 Diplomacy · +1 Martial · +1 Stewardship · +1 Intrigue · +1 Learning · +20% Stress Gain · +10 Same Trait Opinion · -10 Opposite Trait Opinion · -50 · +75 Energy · +20 Rationality · +10 Vengefulness Fickle · +1 Diplomacy

+20% Hostile Scheme Resistance

−2 Stewardship · +20 · −20 Honor · −20 Rationality · −20 Vengefulness Forgiving ·

+2 Diplomacy· +1 Learning· −2 Intrigue· +15 Prisoner Opinion· +10 Same Trait Opinion

−10 Opposite Trait Opinion · +50 Compassion · +20 Honor · +10 Rationality · −10 Energy · −200 Vengefulness Generous · +3 Diplomacy · −10% Monthly Income · −15 Opposite Trait Opinion · +35 Compassion · +20 Honor · +10 Sociability · −200 Greed Gregarious · +2 Diplomacy · +5 Attraction Opinion · +15% Personal Scheme Power · +10 Same Trait Opinion · +20 · +200 Sociability · +35 Compassion Honest · +2 Diplomacy · −4 Intrigue · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Opposite Trait Opinion · +10 · +50 Honor · +20 Sociability · +10 Compassion Humble · +0.5 Monthly Piety · +10 Opinion of Liege · +10 Opinion of Vassals · +10 Clergy Opinion · −15 Opposite Trait Opinion · +20 Compassion · +20 Honor · −10 Energy · −50 Greed Just · +2 Stewardship · +1 Learning · −3 Intrigue · +5 Vassal Opinion · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Opposite Trait Opinion · +200 Honor · +20 Rationality · +10 Vengefulness · +10 Zeal Patient · +2 Learning · +10 Hostile Scheme Resistance · +5 Vassal Opinion · +5 Liege Opinion · −15 Opposite Trait Opinion · -20 · +35 Rationality · +10 Vengefulness · −10 Energy Temperate · +2 Stewardship · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Opposite Trait Opinion · Small Health Boost · +10 Energy · −10 Vengefulness · −35 Greed Trusting · +2 Diplomacy · −2 Intrigue · +15 Opinion of Liege · +15 Opinion of Vassals

+15 Enemy Hostile Scheme Success Chance · +50 Honor · +50 Sociability · +20 Compassion · −20 Rationality · −20 Vengefulness Zealous · +2 Martial · +20% Monthly Piety · +15 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Opposite Trait Opinion · −35 Different Faith Opinion · +20% Faith Conversion Cost · +200 Zeal · +20 Energy · −20 Rationality Compassionate · +2 Diplomacy · +5 Attraction Opinion · −15 Opposite Trait Opinion · −2 Intrigue · −15 Natural Dread · +100% Dread Decay · +200 Compassion · +50 Honor · +50 Sociability · −20 Greed Craven · −50% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle · +20 Same Trait Opinion · −2 Martial · −3 Prowess · −5 Vassal Opinion · −10 Attraction Opinion · -200 ·

+10 Rationality· −20 Energy· −20 Sociability Wrathful · +2 Martial · +20 Natural Dread · −1 Diplomacy · −1 Intrigue · +35 · +20 Vengefulness · +10 Energy · −20 Compassion · −35 Rationality Lustful ·

+2 Intrigue· +25% Fertility· +10% Seduction Scheme Power· +10 Same Trait Opinion· −10 Opposite Trait Opinion · −50% Asexuality Chance · +35 Sociability · +20 Greed · +10 Energy · −10 Honor · −10 Zeal Ambitious · +1 Diplomacy · +1 Martial · +1 Stewardship · +1 Intrigue · +1 Learning · +1 Prowess · +25% Stress Gain · −15 Opinion of Liege · −15 Same Trait Opinion · +50 · +75 Energy · +75 Greed · +20 Sociability · +10 Zeal · −20 Honor Lazy · +15% Stress Loss · −1 Diplomacy · −1 Intrigue · −1 Stewardship · −1 Martial · −1 Learning · -20 · +10 Greed · −10 Compassion · −10 Sociability · −10 Vengefulness · −50 Energy Stubborn · +3 Stewardship · −5 Liege Opinion · −5 Vassal Opinion · Small Disease Resistance Health Boost · +50 Honor · +50 Vengefulness · −10 Rationality Vengeful · +2 Intrigue · +2 Prowess · +15% Dread Gain · +15 Hostile Scheme Success Chance against Rivals · −2 Diplomacy · +200 Vengefulness · +10 Energy · −10 Honor · −10 Rationality · −20 Compassion Greedy · +15% Monthly Income · −2 Diplomacy · +200 Greed · −10 Honor · −20 Compassion Shy · +2 Learning · +15% Hostile Scheme Resistance · +15 Same Trait Opinion · −2 Diplomacy · −5 Attraction Opinion · −15% Personal Scheme Power · -20 · −10 Vengefulness · −10 Zeal · −200 Sociability Deceitful · +4 Intrigue · −2 Diplomacy · −10 Opposite Trait Opinion · -10 · +10 Rationality · −10 Compassion · −50 Honor Arrogant · +1 Monthly Prestige · −5 Opinion of Vassals · −5 Opinion of Liege · −15 Opposite Trait Opinion · +35 · +20 Greed · +20 Sociability · +10 Energy · −20 Compassion · −20 Honor · −20 Rationality Arbitrary · +3 Intrigue · +15 Natural Dread · −50% Stress Gain · −2 Stewardship · −1 Learning · −5 Vassal Opinion · +10 · −10 Compassion · −10 Zeal · −20 Rationality · −200 Honor Impatient · +20% Monthly Prestige · +15% Hostile Scheme Power · −2 Learning · −5 Vassal Opinion · −5 Liege Opinion · −15 Opposite Trait Opinion · +20 · +10 Energy · −10 Vengefulness · −35 Rationality Gluttonous · +10% Stress Loss · −2 Stewardship · −5 Attraction Opinion · −10 Opposite Trait Opition · +10 Same Trait Opinion · +35 Greed · −10 Energy Paranoid · +3 Intrigue · +25% Dread Gain · +10% Scheme Discovery Chance · −25 Enemy Personal Scheme Success Chance · −1 Diplomacy · +100% Stress gain · −10 Vassal Opinion · +20 Vengefulness · −10 Compassion · −20 Honor · −20 Rationality · −50 Sociability Cynical · +2 Diplomacy · +2 Intrigue · −20% Faith Conversion Cost · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Opposite Trait Opinion · −20% Monthly Piety · +50 Rationality · −10 Compassion · −20 Energy · −200 Zeal Callous · +2 Intrigue · −20% Tyranny Gain · +25% Dread Gain · +25% Dread Decay · −2 Diplomacy · −5 Attraction Opinion · −5 Close Family Opinion · +10 Rationality · −10 Sociability · −50 Honor · −200 Compassion Sadistic · +2 Intrigue

+4 Prowess

+35 Natural Dread

−10 General Opinion

Can use Hostile Schemes against their own children · −75 Honor · −200 Compassion



Congenital Traits

Trait Effects Melancholic · −1 Diplomacy · −1 Martial · −1 Stewardship · −1 Intrigue · −10% Fertility · Moderate Health Penalty Lunatic · +10% Hostile Scheme Resistance · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Attraction Opinion · −10 Vassal Opinion · Minor Health Penalty Possessed · +10% Monthly Learning lifestyle Experience · +15 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Attraction Opinion · Moderate Health Penalty Fecund · +50% Fertility · +5 Years Life Expectancy Albino · +15 Natural Dread · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −10 General Opinion Lisping · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −5 Attraction Opinion · −2 Diplomacy Stuttering · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −2 Diplomacy Pure-blooded · +10% Fertility · −50% Inbreeding Chance · Small Health Boost Giant · +6 Prowess · +5 Vassal Opinion · +10 Tribal Ruler Opinion · +20 Same Trait Opinion · −5 Attraction Opinion · Minor Health Penalty Scaly · +10 Natural Dread · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Vassal Opinion · −30 Attraction Opinion · −20% Fertility Club-footed · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −10 Attraction Opinion · −2 Prowess Dwarf · +20 Same Trait Opinion · −20 Attraction Opinion · −4 Prowess Hunchbacked · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −30 Attraction Opinion · −10 Vassal Opinion · −2 Prowess Sterile · −50% Fertility Wheezing · −10 Vassal Opinion · Tiny Health Penalty Spindly · −1 Prowess · −10 Attraction Opinion · Minor Health Penalty Bleeder · −10 Vassal Opinion · Severe Health Penalty

Physical Traits

Trait Character effects AI effects Shrewd · +2 Diplomacy · +2 Martial · +2 Stewardship · +2 Intrigue · +2 Learning · +50 Rationality Strong · +4 Prowess · Medium Health Boost · +20 Energy Scarred · +0.1 Monthly Prestige · +5 Attraction Opinion Dull · −2 Diplomacy · −2 Martial · −2 Stewardship · −2 Intrigue · −2 Learning · −50 Rationality Weak · −4 Prowess · −10 Attraction Opinion · −10 Vassal Opinion · Moderate Health Penalty · −20 Energy One-Eyed · +1 Learning · +10 Dread · −2 Prowess · −5 Attraction Opinion · +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle · −10 Energy One-Legged · +1 Learning · −10 Dread · −4 Prowess · −10 Attraction Opinion · +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle · −10 Energy Disfigured · −4 Diplomacy · −20% Fertility · −20 Attraction Opinion · +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle · −20 Sociability Eunuch · −20 Attraction Opinion · Cannot have children · Cannot inherit titles · May not marry · −20 Energy

Lifestyle Traits

Trait Character effects AI effects Requirements August · +2 Diplomacy · +1 Martial · +1 Monthly Prestige · +20 Energy · Finishing the August Diplomacy perk tree Diplomat · +3 Diplomacy · +20 Independent Ruler Opinion · +25% Personal Scheme Power · +20 Energy · +20 Sociability · Finishing the Diplomat Diplomacy perk tree Patriarch / Matriarch · +10 House Opinion · +15 Close Family Opinion · +20% Fertility · +20% Stress Loss · +20 Energy · +20 Sociability · Finishing the Family Hierarch Diplomacy perk tree Gallant · +2 Martial · +4 Prowess · +20% Monthly Prestige · +20 Attraction Opinion · +35 Boldness · +20 Honor · +20 Sociability · Finishing the Gallant Martial perk tree Overseer · +2 Martial · +2 Stewardship · +50% Monthly Control Growth · +20 Rationality · Finishing the Overseer Martial perk tree Strategist · +1 Diplomacy · +3 Martial · +25% Enemy Fatal Casualties · Cross water without Advantage loss · +30 Rationality · Finishing the Strategist Martial perk tree Administrator · +1 Diplomacy · +3 Stewardship · +5 Vassal Opinion · +20 Rationality · +10 Energy · Finishing the Administrator Stewardship perk tree Architect · +2 Stewardship · −15% Building and Holding Construction Time · −10% Building and Holding Gold Cost · +10 Energy · +5 Rationality · Finishing the Architect Stewardship perk tree Avaricious · +2 Stewardship · +15% Holding Taxes · +30 Greed · +20 Energy · −20 Honor · −20 Rationality · −30 Compassion · Finishing the Avaricious Stewardship perk tree Schemer · +5 Intrigue · +25% Hostile Scheme Power · −20 Honor · Finishing the Schemer Intrigue perk tree Seducer · +3 Intrigue · +20% Fertility · +40 Attraction Opinion · +20 Sociability · −10 Honor · Finishing the Seducer Intrigue perk tree Torturer · +4 Prowess · +50% Dread gain · +25% Hostile Scheme Resistance · +10% Levy Size · +20 Boldness · +20 Vengefulness · −30 Honor · Finishing the Torturer Intrigue perk tree Scholar · +5 Learning · +15% Monthly Development Growth · +10 Hostile Scheme Success Chance · +10 Personal Scheme Success Chance · +30 Rationality · Finishing the Scholar Learning perk tree Theologian · +3 Learning · +20% Monthly Piety · +20 Zeal · +10 Rationality · Finishing the Theologian Learning perk tree Whole of Body · +25% Fertility · −25% Stress Gain · Medium Health Boost · +20 Energy · Finishing the Whole of Body Learning perk tree Celibate · +1 Monthly Piety · +10 Clergy Opinion · −10 Opposite Trait Opinion · Cannot have children · +30 Zeal · −35 Sociability · Embrace Celibacy decision

Leveled Traits

Trait chain Level 1 effects Level 2 effects Level 3 effects Blademaster · Aspiring Blademaster · +3 Prowess · Small Disease Resistance Health Boost · Blademaster · +6 Prowess · Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost · Legendary Blademaster · +12 Prowess · Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost Hunter · Novice Hunter · +2 Prowess · +10% Stress Loss · Hunter · +4 Prowess · +15% Stress Loss · Master Hunter · +6 Prowess · +20% Stress Loss Mystic · Wise Woman (f)/Wise Man (m) · +1 Learning · Mystic · +2 Learning · Miracle Worker · +4 Learning Reveler · Eager Reveler · +2 Diplomacy · +1 Intrigue · +10 Same Trait Opinion · Famous Reveler · +3 Diplomacy · +2 Intrigue · +15 Same Trait Opinion · Legendary Reveler · +4 Diplomacy · +3 Intrigue · +20 Same Trait Opinion Physician · Novice Physician · +1 Learning · Small Disease Resistance Health Boost · Physician · +2 Learning · Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost · Renowned Physician · +4 Learning · Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost

Commander Traits

Trait Effect Aggressive Attacker · +25% Enemy Fatal Casualties Flexible leader · −50% Enemy Defensive Advantage Forder · Crosses water without Advantage penalties Holy Warrior · +10 Faith Hostility Advantage Logistician · +100% Supply Duration Military Engineer · −30% Siege Phase Time Organizer · +25% || Movement Speed · −20% Retreat Losses Reaver · +100% Raid Speed · −75% Hostile County Attrition Unyielding Defender · −25% Friendly Fatal Casualties Cautious Leader · +4 Minimum Battle Roll · −2 Maximum Battle Roll Reckless · +6 Maximum Battle Roll · −4 Minimum Battle Roll Forest Fighter · +5 Advantage in Forest and Taiga terrain Open Terrain Expert · +4 Advantage in Farmlands, Plains and Steppe terrain Rough Terrain Expert · +4 Advantage in Hills, Mountains and Wetlands terrain Desert Warrior · +5 Advantage in Desert, Desert Mountains, Drylands and Oasis terrain · No Desert Supply Limit Penalty Jungle Stalker · +6 Jungle Advantage · −50% Jungle Attrition · No Jungle Supply Limit Penalty

Criminal Traits

Trait Effects Deciding factor Adulterer · +10 Same Trait Opinion · Male Adultery doctrine · Female Adultery doctrine Fornicator · +10 Same Trait Opinion · Male Adultery doctrine · Female Adultery doctrine Deviant · +25% Stress Loss · +35 Same Trait Opinion · Deviancy doctrine Dynastic Kinslayer · −5 Dynasty Opinion · Kinslaying doctrine Familial Kinslayer · −5 Dynasty Opinion · −5 Close Family Opinion · Kinslaying doctrine Kinslayer · −5 Dynasty Opinion · −10 Close Family Opinion · Kinslaying doctrine Incestuous · +20 Same Trait Opinion · Consanguinity doctrine Sodomite · +10 Same Trait Opinion · Same-Sex Relations doctrine Witch · +1 Intrigue · +1 Learning · +20 Same Trait Opinion · −1 Diplomacy · Witchcraft doctrine Cannibal · +2 Prowess · +15% Stress Loss · +20 Natural Dread · +35 Same Trait Opinion · Ritual Cannibalism tenet Excommunicated · −50% Monthly Piety · Communion tenet

Coping Mechanisms

Trait Character effects AI effects Comfort Eater · +20% Stress Loss · −1 Stewardship · +5 Greed · −5 Energy Contrite · +20% Stress Loss · −2 Intrigue · +10 Compassion · +10 Honor · +10 Zeal · −10 Vengefulness Drunkard · +20% Stress Loss · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −2 Stewardship · −2 Prowess · Tiny Health Penalty · −10 Rationality · −15 Energy Flagellant · +20% Stress Loss · −2 Prowess · Moderate Health Penalty · +25 Zeal · +10 Honor · +5 Boldness Hashishiyah · +20% Stress Loss · +10 Same Trait Opinion · −2 Stewardship · −2 Learning · −10 Vengefulness · −15 Energy Improvident · +1 Diplomacy · +20% Stress Loss · −15% Monthly Income · +10 Compassion · −10 Greed Inappetetic · +20% Stress Loss · −1 Diplomacy · −3 prowess · −5 Greed · −10 Energy Irritable · +2 Prowess · +10% Dread Gain · +20% Stress Loss · −2 Diplomacy · −1 Martial · −5 Attraction Opinion · +10 Boldness · +10 Energy · +10 Vengefulness · −10 Compassion · −20 Rationality Profligate · +0.5 Monthly Prestige · +20% Stress Loss · −10% Monthly Income · +10 Greed · −10 Compassion Rakish · +20% Stress Loss · +5 Same Trait Opinion · +1 Intrigue · −1 Diplomacy · −5 Attraction Opinion · +20 Sociability · +10 Greed · −10 Energy · −10 Honor · −10 Zeal Reclusive · +20% Stress Loss · −2 Diplomacy · −1 Stewardship · −10 Boldness · −10 Energy · −50 Sociability Athletic · +1 Prowess · +20% Stress Loss · Small Health Boost · +25 Energy · +5 Boldness Confider · +1 Diplomacy · +20% Stress Loss · +20 Sociability · +10 Compassion Journaller · +1 Learning · +20% Stress Loss +10 Rationality

Childhood Traits

Trait Diplomacy Martial Stewardship Intrigue Learning Struggling education Bossy 0 +1 +1 0 0 Diplomacy Charming +1 0 0 +1 0 Stewardship Curious +1 0 0 0 +1 Martial Pensive 0 0 +1 0 +1 Intrigue Rowdy 0 +1 0 +1 0 Learning

Dynasty Traits

Trait Effects Requirements Bastard · +5 Same Trait Opinion · −15 Dynasty Opinion · −1 Diplomacy · Cannot inherit titles · The character was born outside marriage or concubinage · Faith does not have the No Bastards Bastardry doctrine Bastard Founder · −1 Diplomacy · Cannot inherit titles · The character gained a Landed title while being a Bastard Born in the Purple · +0.5 Monthly Prestige · +5 Vassal Opinion · One of the parents owned the Barony of Constantinople title when the character was born · One of the parents owned the Byzantine Empire or Roman Empire title when the character was born Child of Concubine / Consort · −1 Diplomacy · One of the parents was a Concubine or Consort when the character was born Denounced · −1 Diplomacy · −1 Monthly Prestige · Crime towards members of the same Dynasty · Denounce Dynasty Head interaction Disinherited · −5 Dynasty Opinion · Cannot inherit titles · Disinherit Dynasty Head interaction Disputed Heritage · −1 Diplomacy · −10 House Opinion · Illegitimate Child secret was exposed Legitimized Bastard · −10 Dynasty Opinion · −1 Diplomacy · Legitimize House Head interaction Reincarnation · +1 Monthly Piety · +5 Same Faith Opinion · Faith has the Reincarnation tenet · 4% chance at birth Twin · +15 Twin Sibling Opinion · 2% chance at birth Wild Oat · −1 Diplomacy · The character was born outside marriage or concubinage · Faith has the No Bastards bastardry doctrine

Descendant Traits

Founding Trait Effects AI Zeal Descendant Trait Effects AI Zeal Founding Requirements Saoshyant +1 Diplomacy +2 Learning +2 Prowess +5 Same Faith Opinion +100 Saoshyant Descendant +1 Learning +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Become the Saoshyant decision Sayyid +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Sayyid +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Historical character Paragon +20 Temple Vassal Opinion +20 Consecrated Blood +10 Temple Vassal Opinion +10 Consecrate Bloodline decision Head of Faith The Savior +10 Same Faith Opinion +100 Divine Blood +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Consecrate Bloodline decision Head of Faith

