In this Crusader Kings 3 Traits Guide, we’ve listed down each and every single trait along with the specific effects they can have on your characters. We will tell you how different Traits in Crusader Kings 3 can help you flesh out your character into the world conquering behemoth of your dreams.
Crusader Kings 3 Traits
When it comes to Character Development, Crusader Kings 3 leaves no box unchecked.
You can find a number of Traits that affect your character’s performance throughout CK3.
Effects of Traits
Traits are like real life. You can control some of them, but you’ll find yourself inheriting many of them that may be unique to you. Circumstances play a huge role in giving your character different and unique traits.
Certain personality traits are unchangeable, and require specific pre-requisites for your player to have them.
Your character may also pick up various traits as he/she goes through life.
Certain traits of your character are best not exposed to others as they might become a weakness that other individuals might be able to exploit.
Lifestyles
You have five skills, Diplomacy, Martial, Stewardship, Intrigue, and Learning. All of these have three focuses that you can choose to work on.
These will allow your character to specialize in a specific tree to unlock exclusive abilities and traits.
Earn lifestyle experience by playing as your character, the rate at which you earn said experience is determined by your personality traits, and education.
Personality Traits
Congenital Traits
|Trait
|Effects
|Melancholic
|· −1 Diplomacy
· −1 Martial
· −1 Stewardship
· −1 Intrigue
· −10% Fertility
· Moderate Health Penalty
|Lunatic
|· +10% Hostile Scheme Resistance
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −10 Attraction Opinion
· −10 Vassal Opinion
· Minor Health Penalty
|Possessed
|· +10% Monthly Learning lifestyle Experience
· +15 Same Trait Opinion
· −10 Attraction Opinion
· Moderate Health Penalty
|Fecund
|· +50% Fertility
· +5 Years Life Expectancy
|Albino
|· +15 Natural Dread
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −10 General Opinion
|Lisping
|· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −5 Attraction Opinion
· −2 Diplomacy
|Stuttering
|· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −2 Diplomacy
|Pure-blooded
|· +10% Fertility
· −50% Inbreeding Chance
· Small Health Boost
|Giant
|· +6 Prowess
· +5 Vassal Opinion
· +10 Tribal Ruler Opinion
· +20 Same Trait Opinion
· −5 Attraction Opinion
· Minor Health Penalty
|Scaly
|· +10 Natural Dread
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −10 Vassal Opinion
· −30 Attraction Opinion
· −20% Fertility
|Club-footed
|· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −10 Attraction Opinion
· −2 Prowess
|Dwarf
|· +20 Same Trait Opinion
· −20 Attraction Opinion
· −4 Prowess
|Hunchbacked
|· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −30 Attraction Opinion
· −10 Vassal Opinion
· −2 Prowess
|Sterile
|· −50% Fertility
|Wheezing
|· −10 Vassal Opinion
· Tiny Health Penalty
|Spindly
|· −1 Prowess
· −10 Attraction Opinion
· Minor Health Penalty
|Bleeder
|· −10 Vassal Opinion
· Severe Health Penalty
Physical Traits
|Trait
|Character effects
|AI effects
|Shrewd
|· +2 Diplomacy
· +2 Martial
· +2 Stewardship
· +2 Intrigue
· +2 Learning
|· +50 Rationality
|Strong
|· +4 Prowess
· Medium Health Boost
|· +20 Energy
|Scarred
|· +0.1 Monthly Prestige
· +5 Attraction Opinion
|Dull
|· −2 Diplomacy
· −2 Martial
· −2 Stewardship
· −2 Intrigue
· −2 Learning
|· −50 Rationality
|Weak
|· −4 Prowess
· −10 Attraction Opinion
· −10 Vassal Opinion
· Moderate Health Penalty
|· −20 Energy
|One-Eyed
|· +1 Learning
· +10 Dread
· −2 Prowess
· −5 Attraction Opinion
· +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle
|· −10 Energy
|One-Legged
|· +1 Learning
· −10 Dread
· −4 Prowess
· −10 Attraction Opinion
· +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle
|· −10 Energy
|Disfigured
|· −4 Diplomacy
· −20% Fertility
· −20 Attraction Opinion
· +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle
|· −20 Sociability
|Eunuch
|· −20 Attraction Opinion
· Cannot have children
· Cannot inherit titles
· May not marry
|· −20 Energy
Lifestyle Traits
|Trait
|Character effects
|AI effects
|Requirements
|August
|· +2 Diplomacy
· +1 Martial
· +1 Monthly Prestige
|· +20 Energy
|· Finishing the August Diplomacy perk tree
|Diplomat
|· +3 Diplomacy
· +20 Independent Ruler Opinion
· +25% Personal Scheme Power
|· +20 Energy
· +20 Sociability
|· Finishing the Diplomat Diplomacy perk tree
|Patriarch / Matriarch
|· +10 House Opinion
· +15 Close Family Opinion
· +20% Fertility
· +20% Stress Loss
|· +20 Energy
· +20 Sociability
|· Finishing the Family Hierarch Diplomacy perk tree
|Gallant
|· +2 Martial
· +4 Prowess
· +20% Monthly Prestige
· +20 Attraction Opinion
|· +35 Boldness
· +20 Honor
· +20 Sociability
|· Finishing the Gallant Martial perk tree
|Overseer
|· +2 Martial
· +2 Stewardship
· +50% Monthly Control Growth
|· +20 Rationality
|· Finishing the Overseer Martial perk tree
|Strategist
|· +1 Diplomacy
· +3 Martial
· +25% Enemy Fatal Casualties
· Cross water without Advantage loss
|· +30 Rationality
|· Finishing the Strategist Martial perk tree
|Administrator
|· +1 Diplomacy
· +3 Stewardship
· +5 Vassal Opinion
|· +20 Rationality
· +10 Energy
|· Finishing the Administrator Stewardship perk tree
|Architect
|· +2 Stewardship
· −15% Building and Holding Construction Time
· −10% Building and Holding Gold Cost
|· +10 Energy
· +5 Rationality
|· Finishing the Architect Stewardship perk tree
|Avaricious
|· +2 Stewardship
· +15% Holding Taxes
|· +30 Greed
· +20 Energy
· −20 Honor
· −20 Rationality
· −30 Compassion
|· Finishing the Avaricious Stewardship perk tree
|Schemer
|· +5 Intrigue
· +25% Hostile Scheme Power
|· −20 Honor
|· Finishing the Schemer Intrigue perk tree
|Seducer
|· +3 Intrigue
· +20% Fertility
· +40 Attraction Opinion
|· +20 Sociability
· −10 Honor
|· Finishing the Seducer Intrigue perk tree
|Torturer
|· +4 Prowess
· +50% Dread gain
· +25% Hostile Scheme Resistance
· +10% Levy Size
|· +20 Boldness
· +20 Vengefulness
· −30 Honor
|· Finishing the Torturer Intrigue perk tree
|Scholar
|· +5 Learning
· +15% Monthly Development Growth
· +10 Hostile Scheme Success Chance
· +10 Personal Scheme Success Chance
|· +30 Rationality
|· Finishing the Scholar Learning perk tree
|Theologian
|· +3 Learning
· +20% Monthly Piety
|· +20 Zeal
· +10 Rationality
|· Finishing the Theologian Learning perk tree
|Whole of Body
|· +25% Fertility
· −25% Stress Gain
· Medium Health Boost
|· +20 Energy
|· Finishing the Whole of Body Learning perk tree
|Celibate
|· +1 Monthly Piety
· +10 Clergy Opinion
· −10 Opposite Trait Opinion
· Cannot have children
|· +30 Zeal
· −35 Sociability
|· Embrace Celibacy decision
Leveled Traits
|Trait chain
|Level 1 effects
|Level 2 effects
|Level 3 effects
|Blademaster
|· Aspiring Blademaster
· +3 Prowess
· Small Disease Resistance Health Boost
|· Blademaster
· +6 Prowess
· Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost
|· Legendary Blademaster
· +12 Prowess
· Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost
|Hunter
|· Novice Hunter
· +2 Prowess
· +10% Stress Loss
|· Hunter
· +4 Prowess
· +15% Stress Loss
|· Master Hunter
· +6 Prowess
· +20% Stress Loss
|Mystic
|· Wise Woman (f)/Wise Man (m)
· +1 Learning
|· Mystic
· +2 Learning
|· Miracle Worker
· +4 Learning
|Reveler
|· Eager Reveler
· +2 Diplomacy
· +1 Intrigue
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
|· Famous Reveler
· +3 Diplomacy
· +2 Intrigue
· +15 Same Trait Opinion
|· Legendary Reveler
· +4 Diplomacy
· +3 Intrigue
· +20 Same Trait Opinion
|Physician
|· Novice Physician
· +1 Learning
· Small Disease Resistance Health Boost
|· Physician
· +2 Learning
· Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost
|· Renowned Physician
· +4 Learning
· Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost
Commander Traits
|Trait
|Effect
|Aggressive Attacker
|· +25% Enemy Fatal Casualties
|Flexible leader
|· −50% Enemy Defensive Advantage
|Forder
|· Crosses water without Advantage penalties
|Holy Warrior
|· +10 Faith Hostility Advantage
|Logistician
|· +100% Supply Duration
|Military Engineer
|· −30% Siege Phase Time
|Organizer
|· +25% || Movement Speed
· −20% Retreat Losses
|Reaver
|· +100% Raid Speed
· −75% Hostile County Attrition
|Unyielding Defender
|· −25% Friendly Fatal Casualties
|Cautious Leader
|· +4 Minimum Battle Roll
· −2 Maximum Battle Roll
|Reckless
|· +6 Maximum Battle Roll
· −4 Minimum Battle Roll
|Forest Fighter
|· +5 Advantage in Forest and Taiga terrain
|Open Terrain Expert
|· +4 Advantage in Farmlands, Plains and Steppe terrain
|Rough Terrain Expert
|· +4 Advantage in Hills, Mountains and Wetlands terrain
|Desert Warrior
|· +5 Advantage in Desert, Desert Mountains, Drylands and Oasis terrain
· No Desert Supply Limit Penalty
|Jungle Stalker
|· +6 Jungle Advantage
· −50% Jungle Attrition
· No Jungle Supply Limit Penalty
Criminal Traits
|Trait
|Effects
|Deciding factor
|Adulterer
|· +10 Same Trait Opinion
|· Male Adultery doctrine
· Female Adultery doctrine
|Fornicator
|· +10 Same Trait Opinion
|· Male Adultery doctrine
· Female Adultery doctrine
|Deviant
|· +25% Stress Loss
· +35 Same Trait Opinion
|· Deviancy doctrine
|Dynastic Kinslayer
|· −5 Dynasty Opinion
|· Kinslaying doctrine
|Familial Kinslayer
|· −5 Dynasty Opinion
· −5 Close Family Opinion
|· Kinslaying doctrine
|Kinslayer
|· −5 Dynasty Opinion
· −10 Close Family Opinion
|· Kinslaying doctrine
|Incestuous
|· +20 Same Trait Opinion
|· Consanguinity doctrine
|Sodomite
|· +10 Same Trait Opinion
|· Same-Sex Relations doctrine
|Witch
|· +1 Intrigue
· +1 Learning
· +20 Same Trait Opinion
· −1 Diplomacy
|· Witchcraft doctrine
|Cannibal
|· +2 Prowess
· +15% Stress Loss
· +20 Natural Dread
· +35 Same Trait Opinion
|· Ritual Cannibalism tenet
|Excommunicated
|· −50% Monthly Piety
|· Communion tenet
Coping Mechanisms
|Trait
|Character effects
|AI effects
|Comfort Eater
|· +20% Stress Loss
· −1 Stewardship
|· +5 Greed
· −5 Energy
|Contrite
|· +20% Stress Loss
· −2 Intrigue
|· +10 Compassion
· +10 Honor
· +10 Zeal
· −10 Vengefulness
|Drunkard
|· +20% Stress Loss
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −2 Stewardship
· −2 Prowess
· Tiny Health Penalty
|· −10 Rationality
· −15 Energy
|Flagellant
|· +20% Stress Loss
· −2 Prowess
· Moderate Health Penalty
|· +25 Zeal
· +10 Honor
· +5 Boldness
|Hashishiyah
|· +20% Stress Loss
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −2 Stewardship
· −2 Learning
|· −10 Vengefulness
· −15 Energy
|Improvident
|· +1 Diplomacy
· +20% Stress Loss
· −15% Monthly Income
|· +10 Compassion
· −10 Greed
|Inappetetic
|· +20% Stress Loss
· −1 Diplomacy
· −3 prowess
|· −5 Greed
· −10 Energy
|Irritable
|· +2 Prowess
· +10% Dread Gain
· +20% Stress Loss
· −2 Diplomacy
· −1 Martial
· −5 Attraction Opinion
|· +10 Boldness
· +10 Energy
· +10 Vengefulness
· −10 Compassion
· −20 Rationality
|Profligate
|· +0.5 Monthly Prestige
· +20% Stress Loss
· −10% Monthly Income
|· +10 Greed
· −10 Compassion
|Rakish
|· +20% Stress Loss
· +5 Same Trait Opinion
· +1 Intrigue
· −1 Diplomacy
· −5 Attraction Opinion
|· +20 Sociability
· +10 Greed
· −10 Energy
· −10 Honor
· −10 Zeal
|Reclusive
|· +20% Stress Loss
· −2 Diplomacy
· −1 Stewardship
|· −10 Boldness
· −10 Energy
· −50 Sociability
|Athletic
|· +1 Prowess
· +20% Stress Loss
· Small Health Boost
|· +25 Energy
· +5 Boldness
|Confider
|· +1 Diplomacy
· +20% Stress Loss
|· +20 Sociability
· +10 Compassion
|Journaller
|· +1 Learning
· +20% Stress Loss
|+10 Rationality
Childhood Traits
|Trait
|Diplomacy
|Martial
|Stewardship
|Intrigue
|Learning
|Struggling education
|Bossy
|0
|+1
|+1
|0
|0
|Diplomacy
|Charming
|+1
|0
|0
|+1
|0
|Stewardship
|Curious
|+1
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|Martial
|Pensive
|0
|0
|+1
|0
|+1
|Intrigue
|Rowdy
|0
|+1
|0
|+1
|0
|Learning
Dynasty Traits
|Trait
|Effects
|Requirements
|Bastard
|· +5 Same Trait Opinion
· −15 Dynasty Opinion
· −1 Diplomacy
· Cannot inherit titles
|· The character was born outside marriage or concubinage
· Faith does not have the No Bastards Bastardry doctrine
|Bastard Founder
|· −1 Diplomacy
· Cannot inherit titles
|· The character gained a Landed title while being a Bastard
|Born in the Purple
|· +0.5 Monthly Prestige
· +5 Vassal Opinion
|· One of the parents owned the Barony of Constantinople title when the character was born
· One of the parents owned the Byzantine Empire or Roman Empire title when the character was born
|Child of Concubine / Consort
|· −1 Diplomacy
|· One of the parents was a Concubine or Consort when the character was born
|Denounced
|· −1 Diplomacy
· −1 Monthly Prestige
· Crime towards members of the same Dynasty
|· Denounce Dynasty Head interaction
|Disinherited
|· −5 Dynasty Opinion
· Cannot inherit titles
|· Disinherit Dynasty Head interaction
|Disputed Heritage
|· −1 Diplomacy
· −10 House Opinion
|· Illegitimate Child secret was exposed
|Legitimized Bastard
|· −10 Dynasty Opinion
· −1 Diplomacy
|· Legitimize House Head interaction
|Reincarnation
|· +1 Monthly Piety
· +5 Same Faith Opinion
|· Faith has the Reincarnation tenet
· 4% chance at birth
|Twin
|· +15 Twin Sibling Opinion
|· 2% chance at birth
|Wild Oat
|· −1 Diplomacy
|· The character was born outside marriage or concubinage
· Faith has the No Bastards bastardry doctrine
Descendant Traits
|Founding Trait
|Effects
|AI Zeal
|Descendant Trait
|Effects
|AI Zeal
|Founding Requirements
|Saoshyant
|+1 Diplomacy
+2 Learning
+2 Prowess
+5 Same Faith Opinion
|+100
|Saoshyant Descendant
|+1 Learning
+5 Same Faith Opinion
|0
|Become the Saoshyant decision
|Sayyid
|+5 Same Faith Opinion
|0
|Sayyid
|+5 Same Faith Opinion
|0
|Historical character
|Paragon
|+20 Temple Vassal Opinion
|+20
|Consecrated Blood
|+10 Temple Vassal Opinion
|+10
|Consecrate Bloodline decision
Head of Faith
|The Savior
|+10 Same Faith Opinion
|+100
|Divine Blood
|+5 Same Faith Opinion
|0
|Consecrate Bloodline decision
Head of Faith
Other Traits
|Trait
|Effects
|Adventurer
|· +1 Martial
· +1 Prowess
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −1 Diplomacy
|Augustus
|· +0.5 Monthly Prestige
· +10 Vassal Opinion
|Berserker
|· +2 Martial
· +5 Prowess
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· −2 Diplomacy
|Chakravarti
|· +2 Diplomacy
· +1 Martial
· +2 Learning
· +20 Same Faith Opinion
|Crusader
|· +2 Martial
· +1 Prowess
· +15 Clergy Opinion
· +15 Same Faith Opinion
|Devoted
|· +0.3 Monthly Piety
· +5 Same Faith Opinion
· Cannot inherit
· May not marry
|Greatest of Khans
|· +2 Diplomacy
· +2 Martial
· +1 Stewardship
· +2 Prowess
· +50 Natural Dread
· −25% Dread Decay
· +10 Same Culture Opinion
· +25% Hostile Scheme Resistance
· −20 Enemy Hostile Success Chance
· +20 Vassal Limit
|Heresiarch
|· +2 Martial
· +2 Learning
· +2 Prowess
· +5 Advantage against co-religionists
· +10 Same Faith Opinion
|Holy Monarch
|· +3 Martial
· +2 Prowess
· +5 Faith Hostility Advantage
· −20% Retreat Losses
· −15% Friendly Fatal Casualties
· +50% Monthly Control
· +35 Popular Opinion
· +15 Same Faith Opinion
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
· Ignore Negative Culture Opinion
|Mujahid
|· +2 Martial
· +1 Prowess
· +15 Clergy Opinion
· +15 Same Faith Opinion
|Murderer
|−15 General Opinion
|Order Member
|· +1 Martial
· +4 Prowess
· +15 Same Trait Opinion
· Cannot inherit
· May not marry
|Peasant Leader
|· +10 Popular Opinion
· +25 Same Trait Opinion
· −10 General Opinion
|Pilgrim
|· +10% Monthly Piety
· +5 Same Faith Opinion
|−2 Prowess
|This character is with child.
|Raider
|· +2 Martial
· +3 Prowess
· +0.3 Monthly Prestige
· +5 Same Trait Opinion
|Saint
|+2 Monthly Piety
|Varangian
|· +1 Diplomacy
· +2 Martial
· +2 Prowess
· +10 Same Trait Opinion
|Warrior of the Faith
|· +2 Martial
· +1 Prowess
· +15 Clergy Opinion
· +15 Same Faith Opinion