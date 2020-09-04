Crusader Kings 3 Realm Holdings Guide

Crusader Kings 3 features a petty strong game management system, which also includes buildings and realm holdings management. So, to get you all the information on buildings and holdings Crusader Kings 3 we have prepared this detailed guide.
Crusader Kings 3 Realm Holdings
Crusader Kings 3 allows you to manage and customize your complete realm and it’s holdings or even start new constructions.
These constructions then add to the overall might of your kingdom and will have an overwhelming effect on your enemies. You will get economy buffs and military power with the constructions of new buildings.
Buildings and Holdings
In buildings and holdings, we have many categories, these depends on the area where you want to build somethings, its cultural background as well as terrain. We will go through all of them one by one.
- Main Buildings
- Additional Buildings
- Terrain Buildings
- Tribal Buildings
- Ducy Buildings
- Special Buildings
There are three main building types in CK3 and do keep in mind that these buildings take years to complete but they will be worth the wait as they will add lots of buffs to your status.
|Main Building/Holding
|Cost
|Construction Time
|Effects (Level 1)
|Castle
|800
|5 years
|+0.4 tax/month; +1 fort level; +175 levies; +250 garrison
|City
|500
|5 years
|+0.8 tax/month; +75 levies; +150 garrison
|Temple
|500
|5 years
|+0.5 tax/month; +125 levies; +150 garrison
These buildings and their technology upgrades depend upon the culture that you have.
This is a new change to the game as previous games had the technology in the hands of empires and kingdoms. But now it depends on the culture and if you have a superior and advances culture you will have more advanced technology and main buildings.
Now in order to advance your culture, you can invest heavily in the new mechanic of the game called fascination.
It will allow you to research in the technology fields and advance in them. This will be the guiding point for your kingdom now and you can steer certain society technology to advancement.
Spend more and more gold and piety on this and you will be able to get new technologies that you can then use to build new holdings and then increase your taxes and incomes.
Also keep in mind that as you add more and more building and holdings to your realm the requirements for them will also keep on changing.
They are also connected to each other sometimes, for example you will need Battlememts for construction of Castle and for temples and cities you will need Memorialism.
Now in addition to the main buildings as mentioned before, we have additional buildings that can be built, and you can see these additional building slots in the main settlement box.
Keep in mind that the building below are general category and are not affected by terrain.
|Additional Buildings
|Cost
|Construction Time
|Effects (Level 1)
|Walls & Towers (castles)
|150
|3 years
|+0.2 tax/month; +1 fort level; +150 garrison
|Guild Halls (cities)
|225
|3 years
|+0.3 tax/month; +5% development growth/month
|Prayer Halls (temples)
|300
|3 years
|+0.2 tax/month; +0.1 control/month; +0.1 piety/month
|Barracks
|150
|3 years
|+125 levies; +2 damage for heavy infantry and spearmen
|Military Camps
|150
|21 months
|+100 levies; +2 archer damage; +1 skirmisher damage; +1 skirmisher pursuit
Now these are the buildings that are terrain dependent and work as addons to your economy depending on the situation.
|Terrain Buildings
|Cost
|Construction Time
|Effects (Level 1)
|Farms & Fields (farmlands, plains, drylands)
|150
|3 years
|+0.5 tax/month
|Pastoral Lands (most terrain types except farmlands/mountains)
|150
|21 months
|+0.2 tax/month; +50 levies
|Hunting Grounds (most terrain types except farmlands/deserts)
|100
|2 years
|+0.2 tax/month; +2 defender advantage; +1 light cavalry damage and pursuit
|Forestry (forests, taiga)
|150
|3 years
|+0.3 tax/month; -2% building construction time
|Hill Farms (hills)
|150
|21 months
|+0.2 tax/month; +50 levies
|Wetland Farms (wetlands)
|100
|3 years
|+0.3 tax/month; -1% building construction time
|Quarries (mountains)
|100
|21 months
|+0.2 tax/month; -2% building construction time
|Desert Agriculture (drylands, desert, oasis, floodplains)
|100
|2 years
|+0.2 tax/month
|Orchards (oasis, floodplains)
|300
|3 years
|+0.3 tax/month; +75 levies
|Manor Houses (farmlands)
|400
|5 years
|+0.7 tax/month
|Tradeport (coastal)
|150
|21 months
|+0.3 tax/month; +5% development growth/month
|Regimental Grounds (farmlands and flood plains)
|300
|5 years
|+150 levies; +5% reinforcement rate; -0.20% men-at-arms maintenance
|Outposts (forests, jungles, and mountains)
|100
|21 months
|+2 defender advantage; +50 levies
|Camelry (desert, oasis, floodplains)
|150
|3 years
|+75 levies; +1 knights; +1 light cavalry damage and pursuit
|Elephantry (jungles/Indian lands)
|150
|5 years
|+0.2 tax/month; -2% building construction time; +1 knights; +2% knight effectiveness; +2 heavy cavalry damage
Next come the tribal buildings and as the name suggests these are the buildings for clans and tribal factions.
These are mostly used in tribal government types. They have relatively less advanced technology and low resources.
|Tribal Buildings
|Cost (Gold/Prestige)
|Construction Time
|Effects (Level 1)
|Tribal Hold (castle/settlement main building)
|200/400
|5 years
|+0.2 tax/month; +1 fort level; +250 levies; +250 garrison
|Pallisades
|75/200
|3 years
|+2 defender advantage; +1 fort level; +100 levies; +150 garrison (County)
+2 spearmen damage; +1 spearmen toughness; +2 archer damage; +1 archer toughness (Realm)
|War Camps
|75/200
|5 years
|+150 levies (Holding)
+1 knights; +10% knight effectiveness; +2 heavy infantry damage; +1 toughness; +2 skirmisher damage; +1 skirmisher toughness (Realm)
|Gathering Halls
|75/200
|5 years
|+100 levies (Holding)
+0.2 control growth/month (County)
+0.2 prestige/month (Realm)
|Markets
|100/300
|2 years
|+0.4 tax/month; +500 supply limit (Holding)
These are the governmental type buildings that are used by the state for official works. You can construct these buildings in Duchy capitals.
These buildings cost 300 gold at level 1 and all of them will take 5 years to complete and as the level increases so does the cost.
|Duchy Buildings
|Effects (Level 1)
|Scope
|Military Academies
|-2% army maintenance; +2 knights; +25% knight effectiveness
|Realm
|Marches
|+4 defender advantage; +25% supply limit; +1 fort level; +20% hostile raid time; +25% garrison size; +25 levy reinforcement rate
|Duchy
|Siege Works
|+20% siege weapon effectiveness; +2 siege weapon toughness
|Realm
|+1 fort level
|Duchy
|Royal Armories
|+20% levy size
|Duchy
|Jousting Grounds
|-6% men-at-arms maintenance; +10% damage/toughness/pursuit/screen for light cavalry; +10% damage/toughness for heavy cavalry
|Realm
|Blacksmiths
|-6% men-at-arms maintenance; +5% damage and +15% toughness for heavy infantry and spearmen
|Realm
|Archery Grounds
|-6% men-at-arms maintenance; +15% damage and +5% toughness for archers; +10% damage, +5% toughness; +10% pursuit, and +5% screen for skirmishers
|Realm
|Tax Offices
|+10% taxes from all holdings
|Duchy
|Leisure Palaces
|+5% monthly prestige; +15% stress loss; +5 hostile and personal scheme success chance
|Realm
|+0.2 control/month; +20% control growth factor
|Duchy
|Royal Reserves
|+0.8 tax/month
|Holding
|+10% development growth; +5 popular opinion
|Duchy
At the end comes the special buildings which can also be called historical landmarks. They are to show your technology, power and might to the world and will also give huge buffs to your empire on construction.
All the special buildings will cost 1000 gold for construction and will take 6 years to complete. For the better idea of how much the special buildings are worth, do check out their bonuses.
|Special Buildings
|Effects (Level 1)
|Scope
|Notre-Dame
(Paris/Ile de France)
|+2 tax/month
|Holding
|+20% holding taxes +0.2 development growth/month; +30% development growth/month; +5 popular opinion
|County
|+1 stewardship stat per Devotion level; +1 piety/month; +5% monthly renown
|Realm
|Tower of London
(London/Middlesex)
|+6 defender advantage; +6 fort level; +750 garrison
|Holding
|+5% holding taxes; +10% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month
|County
|+30% Dread gain
|Realm
|Grand Cathedral
(Santiago/Galicia; Christian holy site)
|+2 tax/month
|Holding
|+20% holding taxes; +20% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month
|County
|+0.2 piety/month; +5% monthly renown; -15% holy order hiring costs; +5 clergy opinion; +5% control growth factor
|Realm
|Grand Temple
(Nablus/Jerusalem)
|+2 tax/month
|Holding
|+20% holding taxes; +20% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month
|County
|+0.2 piety/month; +5% monthly renown; -2.50% men-at-arms maintenance; -10% short reign duration; +5% control growth factor
|Realm
|Dome of the Rock
(Jerusalem; already built; Judaism holy site)
|+3 tax/month
|Holding
|+20% holding taxes; +20% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month
|County
|+1 martial stat per Devotion level; +3% monthly piety per knight; +5% monthly renown; +20% knight effectiveness; +10% control growth factor/month
|Realm
|Great Mosque of Mecca
(Mecca; already built; Islam holy site)
|+3 tax/month
|Holding
|+20% holding taxes; +20% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month
|County
|+1 piety/month; +5% monthly renown; -10% men-at-arms maintenance; +5 same faith opinion; +10% control growth factor/month
|Realm
|The Colosseum
(Rome; already built)
|-10% building construction time
|Holding
|-5% army maintenance
|Realm
|Hagia Sophia
(Constantinople; already built)
|+20% development growth/month
|County
|+2 learning; +2 intrigue stat per Fame level; +0.1 piety per knight; +5% monthly renown; +2 knights; +20% knight effectiveness
|Realm
These are the buildings and their respective information for you to better plan out your realm’s holdings and decide the future of your kingdom in the Crusader Kings 3.