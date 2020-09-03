War is an integral part of Crusader Kings 3 but warfare takes a lot of resources and they are not easy to get. For this, players can either trade or raid. These Crusader Kings 3 Raiding Tips will help players understand how to raid other settlements.

Crusader Kings 3 Raiding Tips

Pagan and Hindu rulers, tribal and nomadic rulers of any religion, along with certain cultures, may raid enemy provinces without bothering to declare war.

Bringing home loot can be a major source of wealth and prestige and raids are the easiest way to earn Gold and Prestige.

The amount of prestige you earn is one to one for the amount of gold your raiding party brings back to your realm. This is why raids prove to be the most efficient way for gold and prestige.

To raid, you need to make sure you have a rally point in a neutral area near the settlement you wish to raid. You can also create a new rally point especially to raid the area.

Once you have your rally point, the next thing is an army. Select the Rally Point and you get the option to Raise Local Raiders.

This allows you to make an army as large as you wish. A larger army has a higher chance of success then a small and weak army.

Once your army is ready, you can now raid any neutral province. To start the raid simply grab the raiding army and order them into any neighboring neutral province, which will start the raiding process.

The raid itself will take several days, and if you’re raiding by sea then be prepared for a grueling waiting time as they disembark.

You can check the progress and loot earned from a raid while it’s active by checking on the tab of the raiding army itself.

To get the gold from these raids, make sure of the following conditions. You only get gold from the raid if you:

Raid a province adjacent to your province or your vassal’s demesne.

Raid a province where you have ships in adjacent waters. The Province Loot and Prestige will be transferred to the fleet, and will be added to your treasury when the fleet docks.

If you raid a province that is not adjacent to your own area, you won’t get gold, but will earn Prestige and prisoners to ransom as well as artifacts.

Strategies and Tips