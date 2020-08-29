Wasteland 3 allows players to modify their weapons with a variety of weapon mods for better stats or unique effects. This detailed Wasteland 3 Weapon Mods guide explains what weapon mods are, how to find and equip them and lists all their effects.

Wasteland 3 Weapon Mods

In Wastelands 3, there are extra slots available on your weapon when you first equip it.

These extra slots are used to equip more weapon mods to your weapon and tweak it, these weapon mods help in all aspects of combat like offense and defense.

These mods are something you find as you play and progress through the game, they will be found in chests or might be dropped by enemies when you take them down or will be given to you as mission rewards.

You can also buy these mods from the merchants in the game.

Modifying a weapon is a commitment in Wasteland 3 as you’ll be using up the slot in your weapon when doing so.

Replacing an old mod with a new mod is possible, but at the cost of the previously installed one.

So, you need to be very careful when choosing mods for you weapon as you will be losing the old mods permanently.

Weapon Modding Skill

The Weapon modding skill is what is required for you to be able to change and install mods on your weapon.

There are levels in the weapon modding skill and as the skill level increases you will be able to install a mod with a higher skill level requirement and increase the field scrap stripping by 10% each time (up to 100%).

You can easily level up your weapon modding skill by spending skill points.

There are a total of 28 skill points required to acquire all 10 levels. This is a worthwhile skill point investment as you will be able to install better mods to your weapon.

You will also be able to strip down your weapon to get more scrap for more parts.

Below we have listed down all the available weapon modifications in Wasteland 3 and their skill level requirement as well as what is the effect that mod will have on your weapon.

Mod Name Mod Type Mod Effect Skill Lvl. Requirement Alloy Barrel Barrel Damage: +2 Lvl. 1 Weapon Modding Cut-Rifled Barrel Barrel Penetration: +1

Min. Damage: -4

Max. Damage: +4 Lvl. 1 Weapon Modding Tactical Light Under Barrel Hit Chance: +5% Lvl. 3 Weapon Modding Full Choke Choke Range: +1M Lvl. 2 Weapon Modding 21MM Magnifying Scope Scope Range: +2M Lvl. 2 Weapon Modding Laser Sight Under Barrel Critical Damage: +0.1x Lvl. 2 Weapon Modding Tape Grip Handle Critical Chance: +5% Lvl. 1 Weapon Modding Balancing Weights Weight Penetration: +1

Min. Damage: -4

Max. Damage: +4 Lvl. 2 Weapon Modding Long Mag Magazine Magazine Size: +1 Lvl. 1 Weapon Modding Tactical Grip Handle Hit Chance: +3% Lvl. 1 Weapon Modding Razor Box Weight 50% Chance to apply Bleeding Lvl. 10 Weapon Modding Wide Choke Choke Cone Angle: +10 Lvl. 1 Weapon Modding Heavy Weights Weight Damage: +4 Lvl. 5 Weapon Modding Toxin Cell Weight 100% Chance to apply Poisoned Lvl. 10 Weapon Modding Grooved Grip Handle Hit Chance: +5% Lvl. 3 Weapon Modding Overmolded Grip Handle Hit Chance: +7% Lvl. 6 Weapon Modding Cylinder Choke Choke Cone Angle: +15 Lvl. 3 Weapon Modding Plasma Linkage Under Barrel Converts to Energy Damage Lvl. 6 Weapon Modding Red Dot Scope Scope Critical Chance: +5% Lvl. 3 Weapon Modding Extended Mag Magazine Magazine Size: +2 Lvl. 2 Weapon Modding Columbium Barrel Barrel Damage: +4 Lvl. 3 Weapon Modding Broach-Rifled Barrel Barrel Penetration: +2

Min. Damage: -8

Max. Damage: +8 Lvl. 4 Weapon Modding Rubber Grip Handle Critical Chance: +10% Lvl. 4 Weapon Modding Symmetrical Weights Weight Penetration: +2

Min. Damage: -8

Max. Damage: +8 Lvl. 5 Weapon Modding Ultraviolet Laser Sight Under Barrel Critical Damage: +0.2x Lvl. 6 Weapon Modding 38MM Magnifying Scope Scope Range: +6M Lvl. 6 Weapon Modding Max Capacity Mag Magazine Magazine Size: +4 Lvl. 3 Weapon Modding Extra Turkey Choke Choke Range: +3M Lvl. 6 Weapon Modding Hammerforge-Rifled Barrel Barrel Penetration: +3

Min. Damage: -16

Max. Damage: +16 Lvl. 7 Weapon Modding Spec-Ops Laser Sight Under Barrel Critical Damage: +0.1x Lvl. 6 Weapon Modding 32MM Magnifying Scope Scope Range: +4M Lvl. 4 Weapon Modding Extra Full Choke Choke Range: +2M Lvl. 4 Weapon Modding Sound Suppressor Barrel Penetration: +3

Sneak Attack Dmg.: +20.0% Lvl. 5 Weapon Modding Incendiary Linkage Under Barrel Converts to Fire Damage Lvl. 3 Weapon Modding Counterforce Weights Weight Penetration: +3

Min. Damage: -16

Max. Damage: +16 Lvl. 9 Weapon Modding Fiberglass Grip Handle Critical Chance: +15% Lvl. 8 Weapon Modding Cryocell Linkage Under Barrel Converts to Cold Damage Lvl. 4 Weapon Modding

This is all you need to know about the weapon modifications in the Wasteland 3 about how to equip them and what are the perks they offer