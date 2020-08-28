Call of Duty: Cold War Will Have Multiple Endings

Gamescom is here at last, and with it comes a huge amount of new information about a variety of games. For instance, Treyarch has finally revealed gameplay of Call of Duty: Cold War, and has also announced that the game will be unlike any Call of Duty game before it.

According to them, along with the ability to customize your own character to take part in the story, the game will also have multiple endings and multiple branching narrative paths. Fans of Black Ops might recognize that as a similar formula to Black Ops 2.

While Black Ops 2 put you in the role of Section, Alex Mason’s son, rather than a custom character, it did have a number of different paths to its narrative, which could change based on various decisions taken during the game, such as whether you rescued an important NPC, fulfilled an objective in a side mission, and more.

Call of Duty: Cold War will also be doing a bit of a backslide with the Black Ops series. Rather than taking place in the future yet again, Cold War will be sort of an interquel between Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2, set during the Ronald Reagan administration as players work to track down a Soviet agent codenamed “Perseus.”

While we know nothing more than that about the game’s story, we do know a few other things, such as how the game will not have season passes, and will have each of its zombie maps released for free, rather than as individual DLC. Call of Duty: Cold War multiplayer will also be cross-platform and cross-generational.

Along with being sold individually for the Xbox One and Playstation 4, the game will also have a “Cross-generation bundle” that will be ten dollars more if you want to keep playing the games on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

Either way, Call of Duty: Cold War is supposed to be releasing November 13, so keep an eye out for any more information about it in the future.