Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Best Mods

In this guide, we’ll be showing you Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Mods for you to install and improve your experience.

We will explain how you can install these mods and the various cosmetic, scenic and quality of life changes these mods have to offer to your MSFS 2020 experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Mods

First thing’s first, before we start telling you about state-of-the-art craftsmanship, the most fundamental thing that you need to learn is how to install mods for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (MSFS 2020).

These mods for MS Flight Simulator range from simple liveries on planes to redesigns to the inclusion of new landmarks and airports.

We will continue to update the guide with more MSFS 2020 mods over time.

How to install Mods for MSFS 2020

We’re going to have to locate the Community folder first, which can be found in the following place,

In your navigation bar on the top, type in %AppData%, and go into the Local folder, and afterward click on Packages.

This should bring you to C:\Users\[Your User Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\

Microsoft.FlightDashboard_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\

If you got the game from Microsoft’s Store, then the location should look something like this; C:\Users\[Your User Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\ Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\

Now, most of the leg work’s done for us, and all we need to do is install our favorite mods.

Simply download the mods from Nexus Mods, or from MSFSaddons.org; there are a number of them available for free.

We have a few recommendations that you might like to use in order to spice up your flight experience in MSFS.

Explore MSFS 2020’s Mods!

Community users have gone out of their way to create unique new planes, fuel fixes, and various other addons that improve the game in various aspects.

Nexus Mods has a number of MSFS 2020 addons for you to explore over at Nexusmods.

You can also head on to MSFS Addons to explore more community-made mods.

SimAware

To improve your experience for the best in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, we recommend that you install the SimAware addon.

Installing it, you will be able to see the Transponder, Callsign, and the Aircraft Type.

You’ll be able to see the nearest Aerodrome.

You can see if your aircraft is currently grounded.

See your time en route.

Display your altitude.

The SimAware addon simply makes the game much more accessible and friendly.

Stonehenge

Fly your plane over to the Stonehenge and visit the historical landmark. It won’t look that good up close, but great if you’re flying over it.

LSPU Airport

Add this stunning airport in Switzerland. You can find it as a departure location by typing in LSPU as your departure.

ENSD Airport

Add yet another stunning airport in Norway. Beautifully rendered, you can find everything almost as accurate as the real thing!

Boeing 747-8i and Airbus A320neo Fuel Fix

If you feel like going a bit more towards the realistic route and fixing the fuel consumption for different planes.

Then you can use this mod to make the Boeing 747-8i’s fuel flow much more accurate to the one in real life.

There’s also a mod that does the same for Airbus A320neo.

DR400-140B Dauphin

This plane is a modded version of the DR400/100 Cadet that comes standard. There are a number of improvements over the DR400.

You have a cruise speed of 120 KTAS, a max altitude of 14,000 Ft, an endurance of over 5 hours, and a range of 600 NM.

There’s nothing more we could want from an aircraft such as this one. Small, nimble, agile, and a beauty to handle in the air.

China Southern Airlines A32ONEO

This pack contains all the China Southern Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and Shandong Airlines.

To top it all off, the mod will continue to be updated to include all of the Chinese local airline liveries in the future.