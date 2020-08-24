PlayStation 5 SSD Reserves 175GB For OS, Leaving 650GB For Games — Rumor

PlayStation 5 will be launching with a custom lightning-fast solid-state drive (SSD) that features 825GB of storage space. The oddly numbered storage capacity was believed to be calculated after taking out the requirements of the operating system. That appears to be not be the case anymore.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, at least two insiders claimed that PlayStation 5 will reserve 175GB for its operating system. That will be taken out from the earlier confirmed 825GB of storage space, meaning that the internal SSD will leave players with just 650GB for games and other content. Hence, if true, players will want to invest in expandable storage options for PlayStation 5.

The storage capacity for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is 825GB. It is not 1TB with 175 GB reserved for the system software. 825 GB is written on the retail box. You are getting just over 700 GB user available storage space on the SSD #PS5 pic.twitter.com/IAfLnVO7Lw — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 20, 2020

PS5 Operating system requires 175GB that’s insane which leaves you with 650 GB that’s not enough for games and other media content. Expendable ssd is a must I’m waiting on confirmation on this. Let me know what you guys think? I will ask a few devs pic.twitter.com/CnuhjX7I18 — Marlon Gaming Nation (@GamesAndWario) August 23, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made no comments on the matter but some fans have pointed out that the insiders may be wrong. Considering the SSD to be 1TB from the start, taking out 175GB for the operating system will leave players with roughly the same 825GB storage space for games.

Sony should clarify the confusion and soon but either way, most players will still want to look into expandable storage options. Even right now, a triple-a game can weigh in around 80 – 100GB. The next-generation versions, with an assortment of enhancements and feature, may be more if not the same. Hence, the default SSD of PlayStation 5 will roughly only be able to keep around 8 – 10 games at once.

PlayStation 5 will feature a regular NVMe M.2 SSD slot for storage expansion. However, not every NVMe M.2 SSD will work. Sony will be partnering with storage manufacturers such as Seagate and Western Digital to offer officially licensed (and compatible) PS5 storage options. The third-party drives will be revealed down the road.