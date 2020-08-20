Hangar 13 “Would Be Thrilled To Make” Mafia 4, Already Working On New Project

To simply say that Mafia: Definitive Edition looks amazing would be an understatement. Hangar 13 went far and beyond to completely rebuild the city of Lost Heaven from scratch. What the developer has achieved with the remake of the original Mafia is nothing short of brilliance, and clearly sends out positive signals for a potential next-generation Mafia 4 follow-up.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, Hangar 13 stated that if Mafia: Definitive Edition does well, fans can expect the developer to return for another Mafia installment. However, until that materializes, Hangar 13 will be working on a new project that is already underway. Details were not shared but the developer implied that the mysterious project is not Mafia 4.

We hope fans enjoy Definitive Edition. If it does well, we may be able to channel our energy towards a new installment. I know our team would be thrilled to make another Mafia game if the opportunity arises. In the meantime, we are working on another project. I can’t tell you anything about it yet, but suffice to say, we’re excited about it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hangar 13 pointed out that a complete remake of the original Mafia was the goal from the start. Several developers who worked on Mafia: Definitive Edition also worked on the original game. Hence, they were “extremely passionate about updating the experience and bringing it to new audiences.”

We have invested a lot of hard work in Mafia: Definitive Edition. We completely rebuilt the city of Lost Heaven from scratch; we re-recorded the orchestral score; we re-recorded all of the dialogue and captured the facial performances of our actors; we added new vehicles, a melee combat system, a new lighting model, and numerous audio improvements to our engine; and we completely overhauled the core shooting and driving mechanics.

When asked if Hangar 13 was happy with how the remake came out, the developer exclaimed that “we managed to update and enhance the original experience without losing the tone and atmosphere that made the original so special.”

Mafia: Definitive Edition will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 28, 2020. This will allow console players to experience the full trilogy on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time. Hangar 13 has not made any announcements about bringing the trilogy to next-generation consoles but it would be unsurprising to know that backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will allow players to play the same versions nonetheless.