How to Change Weather in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

What are the best Flying conditions? Well, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 leaves that up to the player’s liking. In this guide, we will show you how to change the weather in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 to your own liking.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Weather

Ideally all pilots prefer sunshine and clear skies but who are we to question if a pilot wants a challenge; So, we have explained below how players can change the weather in Flight Simulator.

Along with manually changing the weather, there is also a Live Weather option available to players.

This changes the weather dynamically based on where they are in the game, this smart weather system can be toggled on and off from the Data options menu.

Without live weather, the weather will depend on the local settings.

But if live weather is on, the weather in the simulator will be the same as the one in that same place in the real world. A great way to get into the mentality of real-life pilots.

Harnessing the power of the cloud, MS Flight Simulator 2020 will look at the conditions of the area through live online data and showcase you those accordingly.

To manually change the weather players will need to go to the Weather tab in the menu at the top of the screen.

Now here there are a set of variables that players may adjust or go along with predefined presets available to choose from.

The changes available to the player are; cloud coverage at various altitudes, the time of day, day of the year, temperature and precipitation levels, the likelihood of lighting, etc.

For more of a challenge, you can create high-intensity winds, or set the variables or a preset of a storm.

This is it for our weather guide for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Safe travels player.