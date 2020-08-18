Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is finally out, marking a huge return for the franchise with massive critical acclaim. If you are just starting out, these Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Beginner’s Tips are sure to help you achieve your flight mastery.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Beginner’s Tips

The ease of access to the MS Flight Simulator is a huge aspect of its overall success. So, when you get a copy of the flight simulator from Microsoft Store or Steam, you would like to know the following stuff:

Customize your Avatar

The new simmer may not be aware of this, as there is a lack of a tutorial on this subject, but you can change the appearance of your pilot and even co-pilot in the simulator.

To do so, go to the Options > General > Misc. tab and you will find the option named as ‘Pilot Avatar Settings’. There will be a total of 24 models you can choose from.

MS Flight Simulator Assistance

As a newbie, do not worry about the assistance that the simulator provides you at the start and through the whole flight.

The level of assistance will remain the same, no matter how you customize your simulator experience. Flying small propeller aircrafts is easy but when you are in some mammoth airbus you will definitely need some assistance.

The setting we recommend is ‘set Piloting to medium, disable everything else except take-off auto rudder and delegate ATC to AI’.

Camera and Photo Scenes

There is a tutorial about taking realistic pictures in the simulator and also about saving any custom scene.

But it was never mentioned but once so anyone can easily forget about this utility. What this does is, if you want to save a custom camera view that you like, just press CTRL + ALT + 1.

The other thing is getting some crazy good screenshots, which you can easily do by just pressing pause.

It will simply lock your plane in place and now you can take screenshot of the view you like.

Full Flight Setup

We recommend you to use some basic Yolk/Rudder setup at least when you are getting started with the simulator if you do not want to pay hundreds of dollars.

But having a joystick and basic flight setup will make your life very easy and you will be able to handle your planes quite easily and will also have easier time understanding all the flight stuff.

Second option is having a combination of a gamepad and keyboard that will give you enough shortcut keys as well as controls.

If you only have a keyboard, that will also be sufficient to start with so do not worry and learn from the basic tutorials, they will make your life easy.

Landing

Landing in the MS Flight Simulator is simple; When landing, point to the center if the runway and keep the nose of the aircraft down and as you get close to the runway, pull it slightly upward and you will have a smooth landing.

We recommend you to go through the fourth tutorial level very thoroughly to learn more about easy landing.

One Step at a Time

So, in the end, what we will recommend is to take it one step at a time. Use all the features available in the simulator to learn and help you out.

There is a checklist system that will get you started step by step. Co-Pilot will be a big help as well.

You can go with any aircraft at any time in the simulator. Don’t forget ‘Practice Makes Perfect’.