Ghost of Tsushima Multiplayer Coming With Ghost of Tsushima Legends

Sucker Punch made the announcement today that they would be implementing Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer into their most recent title. Called “Ghost of Tsushima: Legends”, the mode will let a group of players take on a variety of missions inspired by Japanese folklore in groups of two or four.

Ghost of Tsushima has been a resounding success for Sucker Punch, which is more than vindicating after the game has been in development for three years, the vast majority of those without a concrete release date. The announcement of multiplayer may be a way to capitalize on the game’s popularity.

Players will have a choice between four different classes: the Samurai, the Ronin, the Assassin, and the Hunter, each likely with their own role and different abilities, though until there’s more information we can’t make very many guesses.

The missions that will be available in the new Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer are also divided between two-player story missions and four-player wave survival missions, though we also have no idea of what the story is about.

Spirits and mythical creatures are very prevalent in Japanese art, culture, and myth, especially in the actual game where there are many mentions of spirits living in forests, and protagonist Jin supposedly being connected to the gods.

Then again, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends wouldn’t be the first game set in Japan to revolve around fighting yokai. The Nioh games make that their central story element and have more than enough they can fight, so it’s likely that the Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer will have similar luck, especially if Sucker Punch puts in as much effort as they did the main game.

Either way, you’ll be able to see how this new Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer plays when Ghost of Tsushima: Legends comes out in the fall. The new multiplayer will be a free download for all current Ghost of Tsushima owners. You can find the trailer here.