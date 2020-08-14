Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Are Split Between All Three Lifepaths

There were a few concerns that developer CD Projekt Red could have added more lifepaths in Cyberpunk 2077 because ultimately, most players might end up favoring one lifepath over the others. However, with the release just a few months away, players are almost evenly split between all three.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the week, CD Projekt Red started a poll to see which lifepath players will opt for during their first playthrough. With over 180,000 registered votes, the most popular lifepath has come out to be Street Kid, followed quickly by Nomad. Corpo has proven to be the least popular lifepath in Cyberpunk 2077, at least according to this poll. However, as evident, the race has been pretty tight and proves that all three lifepaths have an awaiting audience.

We gave you a few days to think it over, but it’s time to make a decision! Nomad, Street Kid or Corpo — tell us, which one will you choose on your first playthrough? — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 13, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will allow players to choose from three different lifepaths before stepping foot into Night City. The chosen lifepath will serve as an origin backstory and impact gameplay throughout progression. Hence, making it significantly important. Lifepaths will determine how other characters see V, how they behave, what they offer and such. Lifepaths will also often determine the rewards, dialogue options, and missions in the game.

Nomads are outcasts who have been raised in the desolate Badlands outside of Night City. They are now ready to leave their clans and make their way into Night City to try make a new life for themselves.

Street Kids have been born and raised inside Night City and are familiar with the criminal empires running beneath. They have seen the real ugliness of the bustling metropolis and are now ready to use those particular avenues and connections to rise up in the social ladder.

Corpos are the ones who have led comfortable and sheltered lives. They are members of the Arasaka Corporation and have been trained well to look the other way in return for a handsome payout. They are now ready to leverage those shady business deals to forge their own empire.

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the same current-generation version will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on day one through backwards compatibility. The developer has promised to release an update down the road that will add next-generation enhancements.