This Risk of Rain 2 Artificer Guide consists of all the abilities and skills related to the character Artificer, learning which can help you control Artificer in a better and more convenient way.

Risk of Rain 2 Artificer

Artificer is a pretty difficult character when it comes to managing her cooldowns of all abilities and the zero survivability in her kit.

However, there still is some hope with her if you properly understand all her abilities, keep them in mind and make strategies accordingly.

Artificer, like her fellow survivor Loader, is a burst class. That being said, Artificer can also become a boss buster if all the abilities are utilized strategically to minimize the cooldown delays and maximize the already high damages.

How to Unlock Artificer

You can unlock Artificer by completing the challenge “Pause”, in which you have to free the survivor suspended in time, collect 11 Lunar Coins and find a new Altar.

After that, pay one coin to spawn the blue portal once the teleporter is charged 100%.

Abilities

ENV suit is Artificer’s passive ability which is pretty much defensive. This ability lets Artificer hover in the air by holding the jump key.

Be sure to use this ability every time you need to dodge opponent’s strikes since this is your only way out.

Primary Abilities

Artificer has two Primary abilities described as follow:

Flame Bolt: A primary ability which lets Artificer fire a bolt dealing 220% damage igniting the enemies. It has a cool-down period of 1.3 seconds and Proc Coefficient of 1.

Plasma Bolt: A primary ability which lets Artificer fire a bolt dealing 220% damage exploding in a small area around it. It also has the same cooldown and Proc Coefficient as Flame Bolt.

Secondary Abilities

Artificer has the following two Secondary Abilities too, both with long cooldown periods:

Charged Nano-Bomb: Charged Nano-Bomb is an explosive ability that lets you charge up an exploding nano-bomb that deals from 400% up to 1200% damage and stuns all enemies. It has a cooldown of 5 seconds and Proc Coefficient of 1.

Cast Nano-Spear: Cast Nano-Spear is also a secondary type ability which lets you charge up a piercing nano-spear that deals about 400%-1200% damage while freezing all enemies.

Besides, Artificer has also a Snapfreeze as utility skill and Flame thrower and Ion Surge as special attacks.

However, all of these abilities have huge cooldown periods and hence you may only use them once you have the perfect most shot and chance