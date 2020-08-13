Risk of Rain 2 Acrid Guide

Acrid is the ninth survivor in Risk of Rain 2. This Risk Of Rain 2 guide will cover everything you need to know about unlocking and playing as Acrid.

Risk of Rain 2 Acrid

Acrid was released as part of the Hidden Realms update and can prove to be formidable when taking down bosses. Mastering Acrid in RoR 2 can prove to be quite beneficial especially when playing as a team.

How to Unlock Acrid

You must get to the Bazaar between Worlds and the best way to do so is to use the newt altar.

Then you must jump from the edge behind the blue portal and land in the hole in the wall.

Eventually you will come across another portal that will take you to the Void Fields where a purple shield will protect you from sustaining damage while you’re there.

Turn on the purple orb in the center and take out the enemies you encounter.

If you’re running out of shield then quickly get to the next one nearby before you take damage. After all nine shields have been activated you will finally get to play as Acrid.

Abilities

Poison

This ability deals damage that is 10% of max HP (including shields) for 10 seconds. This can not apply more than once or kill enemies.

Vicious Wounds

Mauls an enemy for 200% damage with every third hit dealing 400% damage

Neurotoxin

Spits toxic bile to deal 240% damage

Caustic Leap

Leap up and then land hard to cause 320% damage to foes while stunning, and poisoning them via a pool of acid that deals 25% damage.

Epidemic

Deal 100% damage and poison enemies with a disease that can spread to 20 targets.

Acrid’s Loadout

This character has exactly one loadout which is a choice between Caustic Leap and Frenzied Leap. Which one you pick depends on the type of damage you want to deal.

Frenzied Leap will deal quick damage to foes but Caustic Leap will deal DOT damage.

How To Play Acrid

Acrid can’t really kill enemies but he’s great for boss fights. He doesn’t move around much so we don’t recommend you engage in melee combat too often.

Stick with using your abilities to hurt enemies and poisoning them.

Once they’re left in a weakened state with barely any health, you can get up close and finish them off with your melee attack. It’s as easy as that.