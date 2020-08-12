DualSense’s Battery Capacity More Than DS4, Haptic Feedback Feels “Magical”

The new DualSense wireless controller of PlayStation 5 will apparently feature a much larger battery capacity than the DualShock 4 of PlayStation 4.

Taking to Twitter earlier today with what looks to be a throwaway account, an anonymous user leaked images of a hands-on with the DualSense. The next-generation wireless controller is said to be sporting a battery capacity of 1,560 mAh. The current-generation DualShock 4 features a battery capacity of 1,000 mAh in comparison and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller 1,300 mAh.

It can be safely presumed that the larger battery capacity of the DualSense was needed to cater the new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The new controller though should still offer more battery life on a single charge as opposed to the older DualShock 4. Hopefully, the built-in LED lighting of the DualSense will not be eating up more charge than necessary.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

The anonymous user also stated that the DualSense feels “more pleasant and comfortable” than the DualShock 4. The haptic feedback feels “magical” in the hands and the adaptive triggers seem “complex.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently confirmed that PlayStation 5 exclusive games will require players to use a DualSense. However, players will still be able to use DualShock 4 for either third-party or backwards compatible games on PlayStation 5. It makes sense that Sony would want its first-party developers to utilize the new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense, which the DualShock 4 does not support.

Sony remains silent on the pricing of both PlayStation 5 and DualSense. With the worldwide launch pegged for the holiday season, Sony is expected to drop pricing details in the coming couple of months.