Cyberpunk 2077 Demo Was Bugged, Night City Will Be More Crowded At Release

Cyberpunk 2077 has repeatedly been touted by developer CD Projekt Red for boasting a living and breathing world. However, in the recent demo, Night City was notably quieter and less crowded than expected. That though should not be taken as a representation of the final build.

According to German publication GameStar, the recently showcased demo build was bugged. Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a lot more vehicles on the streets as well as a lot more pedestrians on the sidewalks upon release. CD Projekt Red remains committed to a densely populated Night City and that being said, the street traffic and streets crowds in the demo were still enough to hint a livable and active city. The final build will be far more busier in comparison.

It has also come to light that the final build will change how fast travel works in the game. Cyberpunk 2077 was originally planned to have underground metro systems which players can use to fast travel from one point to the other. CD Projekt Red has decided to remove the metro systems as fast travel points. Cyberpunk 2077 will instead have discoverable spots like the signposts in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the intention of fast traveling in Night City.

Following two delays, Cyberpunk 2077 has now been set for an official release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. The game will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility. The developer plans to release an update down the road that enhances Cyberpunk 2077 to make use of the newer next-generation hardware.