EA Sports UFC 4 Best Fighters Guide

In this EA Sports UFC 4 Fighters Guide, we’ll be giving you a brief overview of each character’s stats and details to help you better pick out your main.

UFC 4 has expanded the UFC universe even more by adding a plethora of new fighters to its roster. As you launch the game, you’ll have access to over 50 playable characters.

EA Sports UFC 4 Fighters

You’ll find the list of UFC 4 characters quite overwhelming at first. You might want to pick a character that best suits your playstyle, providing advantages to striking as well as defending.

Doing so might be a tad-bit complicated considering the size of the roster of fighters in UFC4.

We have compiled this brief list of all the fighters in UFC 4 so you can decide which one best suits your playstyle.