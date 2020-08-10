EA Sports UFC 4 Best Fighters Guide

In this EA Sports UFC 4 Fighters Guide, we’ll be giving you a brief overview of each character’s stats and details to help you better pick out your main.
UFC 4 has expanded the UFC universe even more by adding a plethora of new fighters to its roster. As you launch the game, you’ll have access to over 50 playable characters.
EA Sports UFC 4 Fighters
You’ll find the list of UFC 4 characters quite overwhelming at first. You might want to pick a character that best suits your playstyle, providing advantages to striking as well as defending.
Doing so might be a tad-bit complicated considering the size of the roster of fighters in UFC4.
We have compiled this brief list of all the fighters in UFC 4 so you can decide which one best suits your playstyle.
|Fighter
|Weight Class
|Overall
|Striking Overall
|Grapple Overall
|Health Overall
|Darren Till
|Male Middleweight
|4
|4.5
|3.5
|4
|Paulo Costa
|Male Middleweight
|4
|4.5
|3
|4.5
|Anthony Johnson
|Male Light Heavyweight
|4
|5
|3.5
|4
|Dominick Reyes
|Male Light Heavyweight
|4
|4.5
|3.5
|4.5
|Cody Garbrandt
|Male Bantamweight
|4
|4.5
|4
|4
|Tatiana Suarez
|Female Strawweight
|4
|3.5
|4.5
|4.5
|Ronda Rousey
|Female Bantamweight
|4
|3.5
|5
|4.5
|Dustin Poirier
|Male Lightweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|Rafael Dos Anjos
|Male Welterweight
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|Leon Edwards
|Male Welterweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|Colby Covington
|Male Welterweight
|4.5
|3.5
|4.5
|5
|Holly Holm
|Female Bantamweight
|4.5
|4.5
|3.5
|5
|Ronaldo Souza
|Male Middleweight
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|Joseph Benavidez
|Male Flyweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|Cain Velasquez
|Male Heavyweight
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|Alistair Overseem
|Male Heavyweight
|4.5
|5
|4.5
|4
|Curtis Blaydes
|Male Heavyweight
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|Aljamain Sterling
|Male Bantamweight
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|Jessica Andrade
|Female Strawweight
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|Yoel Romero
|Male Middleweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|Glover Teixeira
|Male Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|Robert Whittaker
|Male Middleweight
|4.5
|4.5
|3.5
|5
|Tyron Woodley
|Male Welterweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|Jose Aldo
|Male Bantamweight
|4.5
|5
|4
|4.5
|Marlon Moraes
|Male Bantamweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|Joanna Jedrzejcyk
|Female Strawweight
|4.5
|4.5
|3.5
|5
|Tony Ferguson
|Male Lightweight
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|5
|Cris Cyborg
|Female Bantamweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|Francis Ngannou
|Male Heavyweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Male Flyweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|Conor McGregor
|Male Lightweight
|4.5
|4.5
|3.5
|4
|Petr Yan
|Male Bantamweight
|4.5
|4.5
|3.5
|4.5
|Justin Gaethje
|Male Lightweight
|4.5
|4.5
|3.5
|4.5
|Rose Namajunas
|Female Strawweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|Daniel Cormier
|Male Heavyweight
|4.5
|4
|5
|4.5
|Tj Dillashaw
|Male Bantamweight
|4.5
|5
|4
|4.5
|Jorge Masvidal
|Male Welterweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|Max Holloway
|Male Featherweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|5
|Alex Volkanowski
|Male Featherweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|5
|Demetrious Johnson
|Male Flyweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|Kamaru Usman
|Male Welterweight
|4.5
|4
|4.5
|5
|Georges St-Pierre
|Male Welterweight
|4.5
|4.5
|5
|5
|Stipe Miocic
|Male Heavyweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|5
|Weili Zhang
|Female Strawweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|5
|Israel Adesanya
|Male Middleweight
|4.5
|5
|3.5
|5
|Henry Cejudo
|Male Bantamweight
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Female Flyweight
|5
|5
|4.5
|4.5
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Male Lightweight
|5
|4
|5
|4.5
|Jon Jones
|Male Light Heavyweight
|5
|4.5
|4.5
|5
|Amanda Nunes
|Female Bantamweight
|5
|5
|4.5
|4.5