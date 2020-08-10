EA Sports UFC 4 Best Fighters Guide

By Usman Ahmad

In this EA Sports UFC 4 Fighters Guide, we’ll be giving you a brief overview of each character’s stats and details to help you better pick out your main.

UFC 4 has expanded the UFC universe even more by adding a plethora of new fighters to its roster. As you launch the game, you’ll have access to over 50 playable characters.

EA Sports UFC 4 Fighters

You’ll find the list of UFC 4 characters quite overwhelming at first. You might want to pick a character that best suits your playstyle, providing advantages to striking as well as defending.

Doing so might be a tad-bit complicated considering the size of the roster of fighters in UFC4.

We have compiled this brief list of all the fighters in UFC 4 so you can decide which one best suits your playstyle.

Fighter Weight Class Overall Striking Overall Grapple Overall Health Overall
Darren Till Male Middleweight 4 4.5 3.5 4
Paulo Costa Male Middleweight 4 4.5 3 4.5
Anthony Johnson Male Light Heavyweight 4 5 3.5 4
Dominick Reyes Male Light Heavyweight 4 4.5 3.5 4.5
Cody Garbrandt Male Bantamweight 4 4.5 4 4
Tatiana Suarez Female Strawweight 4 3.5 4.5 4.5
Ronda Rousey Female Bantamweight 4 3.5 5 4.5
Dustin Poirier Male Lightweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5
Rafael Dos Anjos Male Welterweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5
Leon Edwards Male Welterweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5
Colby Covington Male Welterweight 4.5 3.5 4.5 5
Holly Holm Female Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 5
Ronaldo Souza Male Middleweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5
Joseph Benavidez Male Flyweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5
Cain Velasquez Male Heavyweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5
Alistair Overseem Male Heavyweight 4.5 5 4.5 4
Curtis Blaydes Male Heavyweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5
Aljamain Sterling Male Bantamweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5
Jessica Andrade Female Strawweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5
Yoel Romero Male Middleweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
Glover Teixeira Male Light Heavyweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
Robert Whittaker Male Middleweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 5
Tyron Woodley Male Welterweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4
Jose Aldo Male Bantamweight 4.5 5 4 4.5
Marlon Moraes Male Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5
Joanna Jedrzejcyk Female Strawweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 5
Tony Ferguson Male Lightweight 4.5 4 4.5 5
Cris Cyborg Female Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5
Francis Ngannou Male Heavyweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5
Deiveson Figueiredo Male Flyweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5
Conor McGregor Male Lightweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 4
Petr Yan Male Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 4.5
Justin Gaethje Male Lightweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 4.5
Rose Namajunas Female Strawweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
Daniel Cormier Male Heavyweight 4.5 4 5 4.5
Tj Dillashaw Male Bantamweight 4.5 5 4 4.5
Jorge Masvidal Male Welterweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5
Max Holloway Male Featherweight 4.5 4.5 4 5
Alex Volkanowski Male Featherweight 4.5 4.5 4 5
Demetrious Johnson Male Flyweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
Kamaru Usman Male Welterweight 4.5 4 4.5 5
Georges St-Pierre Male Welterweight 4.5 4.5 5 5
Stipe Miocic Male Heavyweight 4.5 4.5 4 5
Weili Zhang Female Strawweight 4.5 4.5 4 5
Israel Adesanya Male Middleweight 4.5 5 3.5 5
Henry Cejudo Male Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
Valentina Shevchenko Female Flyweight 5 5 4.5 4.5
Khabib Nurmagomedov Male Lightweight 5 4 5 4.5
Jon Jones Male Light Heavyweight 5 4.5 4.5 5
Amanda Nunes Female Bantamweight 5 5 4.5 4.5